A Premier New York Golf Course Offers A Stunning Blend Of Tradition And Scenic Fairways
Between the massive urban population of Manhattan and the most populated island in the United States in neighboring Long Island, there are over 16 million people in New York City. The densely populated hub creates a thirst for great golf courses, and Long Island specifically boasts several of Golf Magazine's Top 100 courses. Venues like Bethpage Black and Shinnecock Hills are nationally ranked courses that have hosted U.S. Opens and frequently rank high on golfers' bucket lists. But one course on Long Island seemingly goes under the radar in any conversation surrounding the best New York golf courses. Set in Southampton is the private course National Golf Links of America, a rather ambiguously named track with a fascinating layout. It has over 100 years of history and tributes to the most famous holes in golf.
The National Golf Links of America has a longstanding reputation of being quite exclusive, but those able to access The National as a member or guest of a member are truly transported to a different place during their experience, from arrival to departure. Just a drive down Long Island to escape New York City and unbelievably you can find yourself at a pristine links golf layout with reminders of some of the greatest landmarks in the game, but the scenery is all too real.
A tribute to the greatest links golf holes in the game
The National Golf Links of America's history dates back to its 1908 founding, which came after several scouting trips across the pond by the original designer Charles B. Macdonald. Macdonald made trips to the British Isles and often walked and played the best courses that began the game's footprint. From there, Macdonald extracted his favorite holes from classic tracks in Britain and course architecture features he loved, like miniature pot bunkers, to design what became National Golf Links of America with the assistance of local engineer Seth Raynor.
Set along Great Peconic Bay, National Golf Links of America brings out the essence of old-school links golf that Charles B. Macdonald grew up around. Throughout the course, which is nicknamed "The National," there are tribute holes that mimic some of the most famous holes in the world of golf. Right off the bat, the second hole is a tribute to the notable par-4 fourth hole at Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England, that's been a part of several Open Championships. From there, the links golf tributes continue with a redan green reminiscent of North Berwick where the devilish green slopes from front to back.
St. Andrews — a Scottish golf destination in the coastal kingdom of Fife — is mimicked at multiple points along the route. The par-3 13th hole firmly resembles the 11th hole at the Old Course, and the par-5 seventh hole is the course's official Road Hole tribute with an intimidating tee shot and treacherous greenside bunkers to boot.
Country club tradition and luxury on full display at The National
Once the journey around the 18 holes of The National are complete, the true country club experience begins at the 19th hole. As you step into the clubhouse, there is a treasure trove of golf memorabilia and commemorations to the 100-plus years of golf played on the property, including cartoons and old photos of Charles B. Macdonald himself.
Taking a seat in the clubhouse, you are immediately treated to a thorough country club dining experience, akin to the European culture of a hearty post-round meal. The luxurious lunch at The National has been known to begin with a whole lobster as an appetizer of sorts. From there, the three-course meal is paired with your choice of drinks or cocktails along the way. This meal is a microcosm of the truest traditions in the game of golf on display, and it shows you what makes The National experience different from the rest. For another luxurious New York-adjacent course, head to Bayonne Golf Club, just across the bay in New Jersey.