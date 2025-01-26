A Premier New York Golf Course Offers A Stunning Blend Of Tradition And Scenic Fairways

Between the massive urban population of Manhattan and the most populated island in the United States in neighboring Long Island, there are over 16 million people in New York City. The densely populated hub creates a thirst for great golf courses, and Long Island specifically boasts several of Golf Magazine's Top 100 courses. Venues like Bethpage Black and Shinnecock Hills are nationally ranked courses that have hosted U.S. Opens and frequently rank high on golfers' bucket lists. But one course on Long Island seemingly goes under the radar in any conversation surrounding the best New York golf courses. Set in Southampton is the private course National Golf Links of America, a rather ambiguously named track with a fascinating layout. It has over 100 years of history and tributes to the most famous holes in golf.

The National Golf Links of America has a longstanding reputation of being quite exclusive, but those able to access The National as a member or guest of a member are truly transported to a different place during their experience, from arrival to departure. Just a drive down Long Island to escape New York City and unbelievably you can find yourself at a pristine links golf layout with reminders of some of the greatest landmarks in the game, but the scenery is all too real.