Iowa's Most Underrated City Is An Artsy Midwest Hub Of Local Restaurants And An Award-Winning Museum
It can be said that Iowa's most famous destination is its capital, Des Moines, and its most-underrated city is Dubuque. However, only about a 2-hour drive from both is a place that was named by WorldAtlas as one of the Hawkeye State's most charming cities: Waterloo. Located on the Cedar River, Waterloo in Northeastern Iowa offers more than meets the eye. The city can be described as a culturally vibrant and artistic Midwestern hub. It's home to the Waterloo Center for the Arts where visitors can view works created by artists from the Midwest to Africa and beyond. One highlight of the museum is the impressive assortment of Haitian art, the largest public collection of its kind in the world. There is no excuse to not stop by; the Waterloo Center for the Arts, open Tuesday to Sunday, does not charge admission.
To further engross yourself in the city, dine at Waterloo's many local eateries like Chapala Family Mexican Restaurant. This establishment serves enchiladas, fajitas, and many other South of the Border favorites. Likewise, you can't go wrong with a meal from Newton's Paradise Cafe in Downtown Waterloo. This restaurant is known for its free-fry-Friday special where you can celebrate the end of the work week with a complimentary side of fries.
The city also features the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, which in 2024, was granted the Golden Silo Award for Outstanding Heritage Area Site. Ranked as the best thing to do in Waterloo on Tripadvisor, this museum has antique tractors and other farming equipment on display. Reviewers on the platform say it's ideal for all ages and note that they were surprised by how engaging and informative it is. The museum is free, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the Grout Museum District and other family-friendly attractions in Waterloo
While the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum is a must-visit when you're in town, it's far from the only museum in Waterloo. Only a few minutes away is the Grout Museum District, which notably features the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. Named after five brothers from Iowa who died together on the USS Juneau in World War II, this site honors individuals from the state who have served in the armed forces. Here, you'll find exhibits centered on both World Wars, the Vietnam War, and the Sullivan Brothers (among others). Next door is the Grout Museum of History & Science. Here, you'll find the Norris Corson Family Planetarium hosting weekly shows that will whisk visitors away to the cosmos. At the time of this writing, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and the Grout Museum of History & Science are open Tuesday to Saturday. Tickets that allow entry into both institutions can be purchased online.
The Carl A. & Peggy J. Bluedorn Science Imaginarium is also part of the Grout Museum District and offers immersive exhibits and a playground for kids. If you're looking for more things to do with youngsters in the city, head to the Phelps Youth Pavilion located at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. With a jungle gym and plenty of art-based activities, this children's museum is the perfect place to keep kids occupied for an afternoon. The Phelps Youth Pavilion is open Wednesday to Sunday.
Plan your visit to Waterloo, Iowa
Waterloo has such an array of museums to explore and local eats to indulge in that you'll never be bored during your time in this Midwestern city. With that in mind, here's what you need to know before you pack your bags. Visitors can fly into Waterloo Regional Airport (ALO) with direct flights from Chicago. If you're not traveling from the Windy City, you can expect to have a layover before reaching Waterloo. Arguably, spring and summer are the best times to visit. Although there's plenty to do in the winter (like visit the museums) you will encounter bitter temperatures, as low as 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
In the warmer months, there are additional amazing attractions you'll want to add to your itinerary. For instance, you can have a wildly-underrated theme park getaway in Iowa at Lost Island. Featuring a variety of rollercoasters and kiddie rides, Lost Island also has an expansive outdoor waterpark that was voted one of the best in the country in 2024 by USA Today. Lost Island typically opens in late May. Moreover, you can relish the mild temperatures during this time of year by strolling or biking the many trails in this scenic city.
Waterloo has a number of chain hotels, including the highly-rated Hampton Inn Waterloo Cedar Valley. Complimentary parking, breakfast, and Wi-Fi are provided to guests who stay at this three-star establishment. You can find a stay here on average for under $200 a night, even during the summer months. To learn more about other lesser known destinations in Iowa, read about the gardens, trails, parks, and mouth-watering wine that await in Madrid and the oldest city in the state with riverfront charm and cozy lodging.