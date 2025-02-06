Iowa's Most Underrated City Is An Artsy Midwest Hub Of Local Restaurants And An Award-Winning Museum

It can be said that Iowa's most famous destination is its capital, Des Moines, and its most-underrated city is Dubuque. However, only about a 2-hour drive from both is a place that was named by WorldAtlas as one of the Hawkeye State's most charming cities: Waterloo. Located on the Cedar River, Waterloo in Northeastern Iowa offers more than meets the eye. The city can be described as a culturally vibrant and artistic Midwestern hub. It's home to the Waterloo Center for the Arts where visitors can view works created by artists from the Midwest to Africa and beyond. One highlight of the museum is the impressive assortment of Haitian art, the largest public collection of its kind in the world. There is no excuse to not stop by; the Waterloo Center for the Arts, open Tuesday to Sunday, does not charge admission.

To further engross yourself in the city, dine at Waterloo's many local eateries like Chapala Family Mexican Restaurant. This establishment serves enchiladas, fajitas, and many other South of the Border favorites. Likewise, you can't go wrong with a meal from Newton's Paradise Cafe in Downtown Waterloo. This restaurant is known for its free-fry-Friday special where you can celebrate the end of the work week with a complimentary side of fries.

The city also features the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, which in 2024, was granted the Golden Silo Award for Outstanding Heritage Area Site. Ranked as the best thing to do in Waterloo on Tripadvisor, this museum has antique tractors and other farming equipment on display. Reviewers on the platform say it's ideal for all ages and note that they were surprised by how engaging and informative it is. The museum is free, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.