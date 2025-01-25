Gardens, Trails, Parks, And Mouth-Watering Wine Await In An Underrated Iowa City
Madrid, Spain, may boast flamenco and sangria, but Madrid, Iowa, has idyllic trails, serene gardens, and a glass of wine in hand. Far from the busy metropolitan life, this unassuming yet lively place exudes Midwestern warmth with an authentic feel. The roots of Madrid trace back to the 19th century, when it was a bustling coal mining town. It was initially called Swede Point due to its Swedish settlers, but soon adopted its new name. Although much of its mining history is no longer prominent, the local community's pride shines through its down-to-earth hospitality, hidden arboretums, and sunset wine sessions.
Getting to Madrid is pretty easy. If you're flying in, Des Moines International Airport is the nearest option, just a quick 40-minute drive away. From there, you'll find yourself cruising through more small towns of central Iowa. For those looking to explore nearby areas, Winterset is only an hour away. Known for its world-famous covered bridges and small businesses, it's perfect for a day trip before or after visiting Madrid.
If you're coming from Maharishi Vedic City, prepare for a longer but worthwhile journey — up to 2.5-hours. While Maharishi is a unique and progressive destination, its vibe is worlds apart from Madrid, which is why it's a refreshing change of scenery.
Madrid's trails and gardens are its best-kept secrets
Madrid's crown jewel is undoubtedly the High Trestle Trail, a stunning 25-mile path that connects five towns. However, it's the section in this town that steals the spotlight. Here lies Iowa's award-winning High Trestle Trail Bridge, one of the most celebrated attractions in the state. Stretching across the Des Moines River Valley, the bridge offers panoramic sights that take your breath away. While the vistas during the day are spectacular, the real magic is when darkness falls. The bridge's design and glowing blue lights make you feel like you're walking through a mine shaft — it's a fitting nod to Madrid's coal mining heritage.
The Iowa Arboretum and Gardens is another must-visit in Madrid. This living encyclopedia of greenery features themed gardens spread across 40 acres of different plant collections. Stroll along the Butterfly Garden, view the varieties of the Tea House Garden, and wander through native woodland walkways, ravines, and streams. And if you want to cross a suspension bridge, head over to the Treehouse Village and let your inner child loose.
Nature, wine, and music go hand-in-hand in Madrid, Iowa
After soaking in the lush grounds at the arboretum, make your way to Ledges State Park for a completely different kind of outdoor adventure. Hike and bike along the paths that pass through dramatic sandstone cliffs and deep gorges. While you check out the rock formations here, you can also look for a spot to cast a line or even canoe in the stream — ideal for a natural retreat.
When wine o'clock strikes, Madrid is ready to pour. Make a stop at The Cellar Winery, a local favorite where the wine flows just as smoothly as the conversation. Enjoy a glass of dry or sweet wine made from locally grown grapes, and savor the vibe with music on tap. Don't miss their cheese and wine nights either — a top choice for a laid-back evening. Try the Frontenac Rosé or, for something special, sip on the award-winning La Crescent, with its crisp apricot and citrus notes.
Even if wine isn't your thing, swing by for the live music and enjoy a local craft beer or a mixed drink. And if you're planning your wedding, this just might be the best venue to say, "I do."
There's always more to Madrid than you think
So, you've seen the iconic bridge, sipped on local wine, and traversed through beautiful parks and gardens, but Madrid has even more surprises in store. One of these is the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Iowa. Whether you're religious or not, the temple itself is a striking piece of architecture and the first of its kind built in the state. Overlooking the Des Moines River, this is where people come to experience a sense of tranquility. While photography is prohibited inside, the presence of Hindu gods and goddesses fills the temple with spiritual reverence. If you're in the Midwest, make sure to stop by and take in the quiet energy of this remarkable place.
For a relaxing family picnic, take a break at Dalander Park, one of Madrid's newest spaces. Whether you're looking to enjoy the great outdoors or take a leisurely stroll, you'll savor the peace. Pack your lunch and find a secluded corner by the prairie plants and colorful wildflowers. If you feel like stretching your legs, set out from the Johnson Family Trailhead, which just so happens to be a great starting point for your High Trestle Trail excursions. Madrid is just the beginning of your Iowa road trip — complete your tour at Dubuque, the state's oldest and most underrated city with riverfront charm and cozy lodging.