Madrid, Spain, may boast flamenco and sangria, but Madrid, Iowa, has idyllic trails, serene gardens, and a glass of wine in hand. Far from the busy metropolitan life, this unassuming yet lively place exudes Midwestern warmth with an authentic feel. The roots of Madrid trace back to the 19th century, when it was a bustling coal mining town. It was initially called Swede Point due to its Swedish settlers, but soon adopted its new name. Although much of its mining history is no longer prominent, the local community's pride shines through its down-to-earth hospitality, hidden arboretums, and sunset wine sessions.

Getting to Madrid is pretty easy. If you're flying in, Des Moines International Airport is the nearest option, just a quick 40-minute drive away. From there, you'll find yourself cruising through more small towns of central Iowa. For those looking to explore nearby areas, Winterset is only an hour away. Known for its world-famous covered bridges and small businesses, it's perfect for a day trip before or after visiting Madrid.

If you're coming from Maharishi Vedic City, prepare for a longer but worthwhile journey — up to 2.5-hours. While Maharishi is a unique and progressive destination, its vibe is worlds apart from Madrid, which is why it's a refreshing change of scenery.