Iowa's Oldest City Is Also One Of Its Most Underrated With Riverfront Charm And Cozy Lodging

Des Moines, with a population of over 200,000, is Iowa's largest city by a wide margin. But when it comes to charm and history, Dubuque is the city to beat. Home to nearly 100,000 people, it was opened for settlement in 1833 and chartered as a city in 1837 — making it the oldest city in Iowa. Dubuque has come a long way from its roots, but today, you'll still find heaps of history packed into its streets, along with a charming riverfront and plenty of adorable lodges, shops, and restaurants.

Julien Dubuque, a French-Canadian fur trader, was the first permanent settler to arrive in the area in 1785 (though it was already inhabited by the Meskwaki people). The U.S. government eventually opened the land for settlement under the Black Hawk Purchase Treaty, and the town's position near the Mississippi River (and abundant lead mines) made it a popular destination in the late 1830s. Nearly 200 years later, its riverfront continues to lure travelers to the historic town — and combined with its great offerings for things to see and do, Dubuque makes for the perfect Midwest getaway.