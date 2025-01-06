Iowa's Oldest City Is Also One Of Its Most Underrated With Riverfront Charm And Cozy Lodging
Des Moines, with a population of over 200,000, is Iowa's largest city by a wide margin. But when it comes to charm and history, Dubuque is the city to beat. Home to nearly 100,000 people, it was opened for settlement in 1833 and chartered as a city in 1837 — making it the oldest city in Iowa. Dubuque has come a long way from its roots, but today, you'll still find heaps of history packed into its streets, along with a charming riverfront and plenty of adorable lodges, shops, and restaurants.
Julien Dubuque, a French-Canadian fur trader, was the first permanent settler to arrive in the area in 1785 (though it was already inhabited by the Meskwaki people). The U.S. government eventually opened the land for settlement under the Black Hawk Purchase Treaty, and the town's position near the Mississippi River (and abundant lead mines) made it a popular destination in the late 1830s. Nearly 200 years later, its riverfront continues to lure travelers to the historic town — and combined with its great offerings for things to see and do, Dubuque makes for the perfect Midwest getaway.
Enjoy Dubuque's charming riverfront
Dubuque's waterfront is wildly impressive, and there are multiple ways to enjoy its picturesque views. A must-visit location is the Mississippi Riverwalk. Though it's less than a mile long, it provides the best look at the Mississippi River in the entire town. It also passes by the Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, Grand River Convention Center, Stone Cliff Winery, and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, making it the perfect way to hit up several of Dubuque's biggest attractions in one fell swoop. Be sure to snap a few photos of the bridge spanning the river to Illinois — it's not quite as dramatic as Iowa's award-winning trestle bridge, but it's quite the sight, nonetheless.
Drive north a few minutes, and you'll encounter Miller Riverview Park & Campground. The 20-acre park is perfectly named, as it's perched on a small chunk of land that's bordered by the Mississippi River and Lake Peosta Channel, giving you an easy way to enjoy Dubuque's waterfront location. It holds both primitive campsites and electric hookups, plus a variety of hiking trails, playgrounds, and picnic tables so you can enjoy a meal by the water. Though it doesn't offer the best water views, the Fenelon Place Elevator is the world's shortest and steepest railroad and can be found just west of the Port of Dubuque Marina. A stop here is highly recommended, as it lets you witness the historic town from a unique perspective.
Dubuque's best lodging, shopping, and restaurants
The riverfront is only part of the appeal of Dubuque, as the town is home to plenty of cozy hotels, innovative restaurants, and locally owned shops. A popular lodging option is the Hotel Julien. Located in the heart of downtown on Main Street, the elegant boutique hotel is a wonderful combination of historic charm and modern sensibilities. It's also just a few blocks from the Mississippi Riverwalk. If you'd like to be right on the water, check out the Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark. It's not quite as charming as Hotel Julien, but with access to the waterfront, an attached indoor waterpark, and a family-friendly atmosphere, it could be a better choice for families visiting with kids.
Ready for some food and drinks? Check out the many restaurants in downtown Dubuque, including Brazen Open Kitchen for locally sourced ingredients and 7 Hills Brewing Company for house-brewed beers. Downtown is also where you'll find popular shops like the antique store Willows and The Calico Bean Market — an eclectic grocery store selling spices, beans, pasta, candy, and an assortment of other goodies. All these places are just a short walk or drive from Dubuque's iconic waterfront, making them a great way to end your day in Iowa's oldest city. For even more shopping, take a quick road trip through one of the Midwest's most underrated states, which will bring you to Illinois and the sleepy little town of Galena.