Spain's 'Soulful' And Vibrant Southern City Rick Steves Referred To As A 'Perpetual Fiesta'

In the south of Spain, there is an old-world beauty named Seville (Sevilla in Spanish) that looks like it was constructed from a fairytale. It's what travel writer Rick Steves describes on his website as "soulful" and a "perpetual fiesta." After all, traditional flamenco dance and culture originated here, making his description pretty on brand. Located in the Andalusia region (or Andalucía), Seville is just under a three-hour train ride from Madrid, so after you're done eating your way through the iconic capital city known as one of Europe's best for foodies, you can take a day trip and taste the tapas in Seville.

You can't siesta on the fiesta in this Andalusian town because the party never ends. Women in vibrant flamenco dresses make the town come to life as annual fairs boast the city's magical ambiance. Seville has a complex range of celebrations that span from religious holidays to artistic and cultural events. Painters, sculptors, and poets have centuries of history in the Andalusia region, including the author of the epic novel "Don Quixote," Miguel de Cervantes, who was imprisoned in Seville at Castro del Río (Cordova). The city's annual festivals date back to the 19th century, and if one thing stays consistent, the Spanish community values tradition. Whenever there's an event, you'll find crowded streets, tents lined up with local cuisine, and dancing, making Seville a treat to visit.