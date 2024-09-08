Spain's Most Iconic Beach Party Destination Is Overrated And Expensive

If you asked the average traveler to name one thing about Ibiza, they might mention EDM parties, celebrity sightings, luxury resort hotels, or crystal-blue beaches. And all of those things do make the island a bucket-list destination in the imagination of so many who choose to travel to the Balearic Sea island off the Spanish west coast. But this is not the only story of Ibiza.

Advertisement

The island, which has a full-time population of 150,000, hosts approximately 3.1 million tourists each year, according to World Population Review. And that, according to locals, is what's wrong with the island: bad tourists. Not only does that massive tourist population generate individual waste levels 14% higher than the rest of Europe, according to the BBC, it also requires the island to cater to a "luxury" mindset, inspiring hotels and private mansions to charge rates upwards of $10,000 per night. And party scene tourists also create a drag on the healthcare system, as Ibiza is home to some of the most dangerous experimental drugs in Europe, provided by drug gangs that have been supplying the island since the 1990s, according to the Sky Documentary series "Ibiza Narcos." So why are tourists so drawn to this island, and what can they really expect?

Advertisement