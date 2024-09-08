Spain's Most Iconic Beach Party Destination Is Overrated And Expensive
If you asked the average traveler to name one thing about Ibiza, they might mention EDM parties, celebrity sightings, luxury resort hotels, or crystal-blue beaches. And all of those things do make the island a bucket-list destination in the imagination of so many who choose to travel to the Balearic Sea island off the Spanish west coast. But this is not the only story of Ibiza.
The island, which has a full-time population of 150,000, hosts approximately 3.1 million tourists each year, according to World Population Review. And that, according to locals, is what's wrong with the island: bad tourists. Not only does that massive tourist population generate individual waste levels 14% higher than the rest of Europe, according to the BBC, it also requires the island to cater to a "luxury" mindset, inspiring hotels and private mansions to charge rates upwards of $10,000 per night. And party scene tourists also create a drag on the healthcare system, as Ibiza is home to some of the most dangerous experimental drugs in Europe, provided by drug gangs that have been supplying the island since the 1990s, according to the Sky Documentary series "Ibiza Narcos." So why are tourists so drawn to this island, and what can they really expect?
Ibiza's true costs and what the island delivers
The well-known music scene in Ibiza was established in the 1960s and '70s and popularized by celebrities from George Harrison to Wham!, who famously recorded a music video inside the Pikes hotel. Through the decades, the steady stream of celebrities that have been seen on Ibiza's beaches — from Freddy Mercury's star-studded 1987 birthday party to Leonardo DiCaprio and friends in every decade since — and the relentless barrage of superstar DJs in its clubs have cemented the much-hyped, must-visit status of the island.
But all that notoriety comes with a steep price tag. To stay at Pikes, you'll pay upwards of $500 on most nights. Even if you go for a less-glamorous pad, your average hotel still costs $240. In 2022, CNBC reported clubs charging $13 for a can of Coke and the cost of a six-night organized trip as upwards of $7,000 per person. While expenses can certainly range depending on your proximity to luxury, traveler data collected by budgetyourtrip.com calculates that the average mid-range traveler would spend a consequential $557 per day on the island. So, are there other options for relaxing beach vacations with less crowds, and more simple living? Don't worry — we've got you covered.
Yes, Europe has plenty better iconic beach destinations
Don't let the FOMO keep you down. Instead, plan your trip around the stunning coastline of northern Sardinia to spot celebrities as you experience the beauty of the Mediterranean coast. Avoid the crowds and high costs of island life on Crete, Greece's largest and most historic island. There, you can visit the architectural site of Knossos, dating back thousands of years, for an entry fee of merely $16. And, for some of Europe's most affordable wining and dining, visit the Croatian island of Vis for its remarkably clean, clear beaches and extraordinary food.
And as for Spain: the country does contain many skip-able European beach vacation destinations, but that doesn't mean you should give up a trip to the country altogether. Instead, travel to one of Spain's more underrated beachy paradises, Valencia, to discover its signature dish, paella, and relax on one of five city beaches. When you pass by the marina, you'll chuckle at the tourists trapped on ferries to Ibiza, for which they're paying upwards of $50. Meanwhile, you'll be enjoying your new favorite beach town.