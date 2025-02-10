Iceland's Most Famous Snorkel Site Offers Some Of The World's Clearest Waters For Unmatched Visibility

When thinking about top global diving spots with incredible visibility, the crystal clear water of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands or the diverse marine life on view at the hidden gem of Fernando de Noronha in Brazil might come to mind. However, experienced divers know that the water at Iceland's legendary Silfra Fissure has an unbelievable transparency. It's the only place in the world where you can swim between the tectonic plates of two continents.

There's an immense sense of serenity while snorkeling or diving in this incredible undersea world. The lava rocks are dotted with green algae, and you'll be able to see shades of deep blues and greens with visibility up to an awe-inspiring 328 feet. There can be challenges when plunging into the icy waters of Iceland, but careful preparation will result in a memorable experience with unmatched bragging rights.

The Land of Fire and Ice is an extraordinary place, full of natural wonders like volcanoes, glaciers, and the aurora borealis. The Silfra Fissure is under an hour from the capital of Reykjavik in the popular Thingvellir National Park. Not only is the water incredibly clear, but it is also safe to drink, as it has traveled underground from a glacier while being filtered through lava rocks over decades.