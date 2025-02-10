Iceland's Most Famous Snorkel Site Offers Some Of The World's Clearest Waters For Unmatched Visibility
When thinking about top global diving spots with incredible visibility, the crystal clear water of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands or the diverse marine life on view at the hidden gem of Fernando de Noronha in Brazil might come to mind. However, experienced divers know that the water at Iceland's legendary Silfra Fissure has an unbelievable transparency. It's the only place in the world where you can swim between the tectonic plates of two continents.
There's an immense sense of serenity while snorkeling or diving in this incredible undersea world. The lava rocks are dotted with green algae, and you'll be able to see shades of deep blues and greens with visibility up to an awe-inspiring 328 feet. There can be challenges when plunging into the icy waters of Iceland, but careful preparation will result in a memorable experience with unmatched bragging rights.
The Land of Fire and Ice is an extraordinary place, full of natural wonders like volcanoes, glaciers, and the aurora borealis. The Silfra Fissure is under an hour from the capital of Reykjavik in the popular Thingvellir National Park. Not only is the water incredibly clear, but it is also safe to drink, as it has traveled underground from a glacier while being filtered through lava rocks over decades.
What to know about swimming in the Silfra Fissure
The first thing to know about entering the water in the Silfra fissure is that it's just above the freezing point, averaging between 35 and 39 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. This means you should wear a dry suit (which is provided by tour operators) with a thin layer of wool thermal underwear and socks underneath — plus a head covering, mask, and flippers. With water temperatures constant in all seasons, it's possible to swim in winter, although there's much more daylight in summer.
The fissure is about 2,000 by 650 feet, and the experience takes approximately 45 minutes. After gearing up, those taking the plunge will walk out onto a metal staircase and diving platform and push out into the Silfra Big Crack. The fissure widens at Silfra Hall, lined by tall lava rocks. If you're lucky enough to have sun, the rays illuminate the water and might result in a rainbow.
The next section is called the Silfra Cathedral, as those who experience floating between the canyon walls have reported a sense of serenity surrounded by ethereal blue water. At 66 feet, this is the deepest part of the fissure. The current then gently glides swimmers to the final, shallow area: the beautiful blue-green Silfra Lagoon. Snorkelers must be 12 or older and weigh at least 99 pounds. Divers have to be at least 17, with previous experience diving in a dry suit.
About the Golden Circle and where to stay
The Silfra Fissure is found along Iceland's most famous scenic route, the Golden Circle, a 155-mile loop. Thingvellir National Park is one of the Golden Circle's many highlights, as it's a UNESCO World Heritage site with an enormous lake and the Öxaráfoss waterfall.
Just 33 miles away is the Geysir Geothermal Area, which includes numerous steaming and bubbling fumaroles and mud pots. While here, you can see the Strokkur Geyser erupt about every 10 minutes in spurts that can reach nearly 100 feet. You should also check out the impressive Gullfoss Waterfall. About 5,000 cubic feet of water rushes over the two-tiered falls, dropping more than 100 feet into a deep canyon.
Although it is possible to see the Golden Circle on a day trip from Reykjavik, this is a well-touristed area with numerous lodging options. Across the street from the Geysir Geothermal Area and 10 minutes from the Gullfoss waterfall, the 77-room Hotel Geysir has modern accommodations starting at around $280 and five restaurants at the time of this writing. Hotel Gullfoss includes a buffet breakfast and an on-site restaurant known for its lamb. The outdoor hot tubs at Blue Hotel Fagrilundur are enticing after an active day of sightseeing, and rates begin at about $140 at this 40-room hotel.