The Upsetting Reason You May Want To Hold Off Booking A Couple's Vacation With Your New Partner
Taking a trip with your partner sounds like a romantic idea, right? While it can be exciting to plan a getaway to a romantic destination in Asia for an exciting new adventure, if this is your first trip together, you might run into a few problems. Sometimes, a trip can strengthen a relationship and add countless memories you'll cherish forever. Other times, it can show you a side of your partner that you really didn't want to see.
According to a survey from Dating.com, almost half of the respondents who had traveled with their partner ended up breaking up after returning from a trip (via PR Newswire). Some reasons for breaking up included different travel styles, annoying habits that were revealed, or the pressure of spending every waking second together in an unfamiliar setting. So, before planning a romantic couple's vacation, consider the challenges and obstacles that might surface while traveling together to set your expectations.
The hidden challenges of traveling as a couple
Are you ready to test your compatibility? Going on holiday together for the first time is very different to normal dating. Forget about personal space or alone time, as vacations often require you to be together all day long. This is when you can start to pick up on small annoying habits, such as how your partner chews, their morning routine, their sloppiness, or even small things like not giving up their preferred side of the bed. For those who need some personal space and alone time to recharge, the pressure of constant togetherness can add tension, making them — or you — quite edgy.
Taking your first trip as a couple can also reveal that you and your loved one have different preferred methods of traveling. Imagine needing a slow start to the day and finding out your partner wants to hit all the monuments at 7 a.m. sharp. Maybe one person likes to splurge, stay in expensive accommodations, and eat at fancy restaurants, while the other would rather stay in a hostel and try street food to stay on a budget. Some may want to explore and be adventurous, but others prefer to just relax and unwind on vacation. Different travel styles can not only lead to arguments but can also make both parties uncomfortable and unhappy.
Traveling can also uncover a person's true colors, especially when things go wrong. Bizarre reasons why your flight was delayed, missed connections, lost baggage, and getting lost in a foreign country can really test one's patience, and how each partner reacts in these situations can reveal uncomfortable truths and expose hidden personality traits that could end up being a deal breaker.
How to avoid a relationship disaster when traveling
At some point, traveling together will be inevitable, but taking steps to prepare for potential issues might just be the key to help prevent a breakup. There are many ways to get ready for your new adventure as a couple (including expert Rick Steves' genius tip for planning a successful vacation). For starters, before going to an unknown destination and planning a long trip together, test out the waters with a mini trip to a smaller location. This will help test your compatibility within a short time and reveal any important travel habits.
Planning your vacation together can also help you set expectations, decide on activities to do as a couple, and create a budget to make sure you're both on the same page. When preparing your trip, you can even schedule solo activities or alone time to prevent burnout and ensure each person gets their much-needed space if necessary. One of the most important aspects of a successful trip is to practice conflict resolution before traveling. By learning how to effectively communicate and consider each other's feelings, it is possible to resolve conflicts before they escalate.