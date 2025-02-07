The Upsetting Reason You May Want To Hold Off Booking A Couple's Vacation With Your New Partner

Are you ready to test your compatibility? Going on holiday together for the first time is very different to normal dating. Forget about personal space or alone time, as vacations often require you to be together all day long. This is when you can start to pick up on small annoying habits, such as how your partner chews, their morning routine, their sloppiness, or even small things like not giving up their preferred side of the bed. For those who need some personal space and alone time to recharge, the pressure of constant togetherness can add tension, making them — or you — quite edgy.

Taking your first trip as a couple can also reveal that you and your loved one have different preferred methods of traveling. Imagine needing a slow start to the day and finding out your partner wants to hit all the monuments at 7 a.m. sharp. Maybe one person likes to splurge, stay in expensive accommodations, and eat at fancy restaurants, while the other would rather stay in a hostel and try street food to stay on a budget. Some may want to explore and be adventurous, but others prefer to just relax and unwind on vacation. Different travel styles can not only lead to arguments but can also make both parties uncomfortable and unhappy.

Traveling can also uncover a person's true colors, especially when things go wrong. Bizarre reasons why your flight was delayed, missed connections, lost baggage, and getting lost in a foreign country can really test one's patience, and how each partner reacts in these situations can reveal uncomfortable truths and expose hidden personality traits that could end up being a deal breaker.