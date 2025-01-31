Couples Will Swoon Over These Romantic Destinations In Asia
The largest continent in the world by more than 5 million square miles, Asia promises unbridled magnificence. This is where to find the planet's tallest mountain and some of the best places to dive in the world. Travelers will also encounter a rich trove of cultures and people as about three-fifths of the world's population live in Asia. For couples looking for sublime, romantic destinations, the choices are nigh endless, with all manner of experiences available across the continent.
These range from high peaks to sultry beaches, and buzzing cities to tranquil rural getaways. Even just concentrating on Southeast Asia, you can find some of the best islands to visit. While Asia might seem far away, many of its destinations can be reached from U.S. cities via a direct non-stop flight, like a few of the longest flights in the world. What this means, in practical terms, is that this fascinating, exciting part of the world might be closer than you think. And for couples yearning to find a romantic destination, the ones below — of which we have visited more than half — will leave them flushed with awe.
Bali, Indonesia
For many travelers who know a thing or two about destinations in Asia, the name Bali conjures up images of an island paradise. You might think of long sweeping beaches, ornate temples with impressive entryways peppered with offerings, and large expanses of greenery. Bali does in fact have all of these, and the best place to visit is Ubud, the island's artsy neighborhood in the jungle.
For travelers coming from Asia and elsewhere, getting to Bali is easy, as the island is very well-connected — there are direct flights from many countries in Asia and beyond. For honeymooners, Bali is a popular choice. Couples will find themselves going gaga over the views of temples, like Tanah Lot, a shrine set right by the sea. Or they might find it hard to avert their gaze from the deep vistas of vibrant green rice paddies all around Ubud, near the center of the island.
Chiang Rai, Thailand
Many travelers laud the Thai capital of Bangkok, and for good reason. It's a thrilling city, with striking temples, fun night markets, and tantalizing food. But, it isn't the most romantic place in the country. A better option is Chiang Rai, in the north of Thailand, a short distance from the borders with Laos and Myanmar.
For active couples, hikes near the city will bring them to tranquil, lush nature, and waterfalls that promise fantastic photos, and a break from urban life. Take a trek, and you will wind through mountain forests, tracts of towering bamboo, and artful rice terraces. Back in the city, the white temple is a mesmerizing spectacle. Officially known as Wat Rong Khun, this rhapsody in gleaming white is a hypnotic sight. Glass mosaics, dramatic walkways, and walls where paintings relay the realms of good and evil, make this a sight unlike any other.
Da Lat, Vietnam
The hectic Vietnamese cities, like Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi, represent the fast-paced life of modern-day Vietnam. The country's established beach resorts such as Nha Trang, or Phu Quoc, invite tourists to slide into their warm waters. But in the highlands of Da Lat, an altogether different experience awaits.
When other parts of Vietnam might be sweltering, Da Lat provides a cool refuge, literally. The temperatures there often feel like spring, and in the mornings, the mountain ridges around Da Lat are regularly topped with mist and fog. Couples often wander around Xuan Huong Lake in the center of town, snapping shots of each other. Nearby, they can be seen strolling around Da Lat Flower Park, to spot the colorful blooms or the summer palace of the former king Bao Dai. And early risers will enjoy the sights of the market, where fresh strawberries, avocados, and dragon fruit await.
El Nido, Philippines
The ultimate tropical paradise awaits at the dreamy island of Palawan, and its name refers to both a city and the larger surrounding region. El Nido has some of the finest beaches in Asia, but more than that, it is a fabulous place to explore on a boat. Sailors that visit the area, which is in the northern part of Palawan, will be able to drop anchor on quiet bays and leap into clear turquoise waters.
Or they can handily scout an empty beach and feel like a castaway for a day. Since many parts of El Nido are coastal, and some face west, the sunsets are likely to inspire a medley of "oohs" and "aahs". The Bacuit Archipelago lies within the El Nido region too. Trawl the waters around those isles, and you will see towering limestone karst formations, shallow, clear channels of water between soaring cliffs, and forested mountains that reach for the sky.
Galle, Sri Lanka
Galle resides on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka, an easy drive from the country's main city, Colombo. While Galle can easily be visited from Colombo on a day trip, it's worth seeking out for an extended stay on account of its rich history. The focal point of Galle is the Old Town, which is a Unesco World Heritage site. The heritage Old Town of Galle, and its fort, are special and speak to the ever-changing fortunes of this island in the Indian Ocean.
The town was established as a fort by the Portuguese in the 16th century and continued to develop even under Dutch rule two centuries later. It remains in remarkable shape, a fascinating hybrid of European and Asian sensibilities. The layout uses a grid system that was created by Dutch planners, while the courtyards within the building speak to South Asian tropes. For couples, wandering the street and the mammoth ramparts is like stepping back in time.
Guilin, China
A city in southern China, Guilin didn't make the list because of its urban attractions. Rather, Guilin shines for couples because of its natural appeal, specifically a stretch along the Li River. The scenery in Guilin might, at first glance, appear like some kind of dream. The river bends and curls like a snake slithering along a forest floor. On either side of the river, hulking limestone karst pyramids and towers rise like silent creatures in serene slumber.
The combination of the flat river flanked by these lofty structures is so scintillating that it might leave couples breathless. Specific points of interest sit along the river, such as Yaoshan Hill, and Reed Flute Cave, but gently navigating the water while staring up in amazement is reward enough. And if you build up an appetite after a trip on the water, try local specialties like Yangshuo beer fish, and Guilin rice noodles.
Hội An, Vietnam
There is a timeless quality to this charming small town in central Vietnam, close to the city of Da Nang. Hội An straddles the Thu Bon River, and grew as a trading hub. Today, tourism is more of a driver of the economy, and couples that come to Hội An will be immediately drawn into its subtle, tranquil way of life.
In the Old Town, bridges are dotted around, crossing over the river and connecting narrow lanes and faded homes. At night, lanterns all over Hội An light up, and create an atmosphere of an intimate, welcoming community. The Old Town is a beguiling place to wander, an area that was home to merchants from Asia and Europe for hundreds of years. And just outside Hội An, the landscape morphs into green rice paddies and plowed fields, or the sandy stretch of An Bang Beach.
Jeju, South Korea
An island off the southern coast of South Korea, Jeju is almost as close to parts of Japan as it is to its motherland. Couples will feel right at home in Jeju, as the island is widely known as the honeymoon capital of the country. For travelers who like the outdoors, Jeju is a perfect choice. One of the most popular stops for duos is Camellia Hill.
The landscaped garden is filled with blooms, flowers, and camellia trees (hence its name), and the opportunities to take photos with your loved one surrounded by flowers are multifold. Early risers head for sunrise at Seongsan Ilchulbong, a nub of volcanic rock that sprouts from the sea, and from which the rising sun is clear to see. Other sites perfect for couples to enjoy together include the hiking paths of Olle Trails, which take in some of the island's striking terrain, and Cheonjiyeon Waterfall, hidden in a verdant forest.
Kerala, India
The southern Indian state of Kerala is famous for many things. This is where Ayurveda, a form of therapy that has existed in India for millennia, is widely practiced. For couples, Kerala is a great place to get Ayurvedic treatments. The state also has tea and coffee plantations, hill stations where visitors can escape the heat, and miles of beaches where travelers can cool off in that heat.
For a slice of romance that's not widely available in other parts of Asia, Kerala does have one alternative worth exploring. There are hundreds of miles of waterways known as backwaters — a network of rivers, water channels, lakes, and lagoons — that couples can navigate on a houseboat tour. It's a dreamy way to see daily rural life in Kerala and a great way to spend a few days and nights on a private boat as it journeys between villages and farms. The crew onboard arranges all the meals, the itinerary, and excursions, leaving you to sit back and watch it all pass by, together.
Kyōto, Japan
Couples that like to immerse themselves in history will find plenty to entertain and elevate themselves in this Japanese city. Kyōto was the country's capital for millennia, and the rich culture of Japan is evident throughout the city. Specifically, Kyōto is a stronghold of Buddhism, and there are temples all over the city that speak to the importance of and reverence afforded by the Asian religion.
Even for the Japanese, Kyōto holds a unique place in their hearts, with about one-third of Japanese people coming to the city every year. What they come for are not only the fine wooden temples but also the beautifully landscaped gardens, both of which have helped to make Kyoto a Unesco World Heritage site. One of the most memorable experiences is to pass through the scores of red-orange gates at the Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine. Couples can also enjoy the simple pleasures of a tea ceremony at venues throughout Kyoto.
Langkawi, Malaysia
Nicknamed the "Jewel of Kedah" (Kedah is the Malaysian state that Langkawi is in), this island has so many things to do for couples. For starters, the choices for relaxation with your loved one are wide-ranging. You can retire to one of the island's rich trove of luxury resorts, where large pools and spacious spas are part of the attraction. Couples can also lounge on soft-sand beaches, or dip into the warm emerald-green waters of the Andaman Sea.
Green is also the color travelers will see throughout the island's interior, which is blanketed by dense rainforest. Explore that nature on hikes or through more exciting alternatives like an adventure park. For even more thrills and bonding moments, couples might want to try the Sky Bridge. The sinewy, curved suspension bridge sits high up and offers views of the mountainous rainforest and sea dotted with small islands.
Maldives
This nation of almost 1,200 islands distributed across 27 atolls is perhaps the ultimate couples destination in Asia. The Maldives is, after all, where you will find sensational beach villas which make it even more magical, as they are perfect places for couples to hide away and enjoy quiet time together. The waters of the Indian Ocean around the islands are sensational — calm, warm, and a hypnotic shade of blue that seductively invites visitors to just dive in.
What adds to the allure of the destination is that many islands are private resorts, creating an air of exclusivity, and helping guests to feel like they are castaways on a tropical paradise. The options for romantic experiences at these almost know no bounds. Staff can set up a daybed on a secluded beach surrounded by candles. Or guests can book some of the best overwater bungalows around and watch the sea from their own private deck. And, couples' spa treatments by the gentle sound of lapping water can feel intoxicating.
Nagarkot, Nepal
This small village in Nepal sits a short distance east of the country's main city Kathmandu. Despite the proximity of the capital to Nagarkot, the experience between the two could hardly be more different. Where Kathmandu is the pulsing heart of the country's economy, Nagarkot is a peaceful refuge where the views of mountains and valleys will take your breath away, adding a romantic air to this tourism destination.
While visiting Nagarkot during the spring or fall, travelers will be able to enjoy clear, crisp days. This is when the vistas of sunrises and the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, are at their most resplendent. Adventure enthusiasts will also enjoy the possibilities for hiking, and taking in mountain landscapes and terraced rice paddies. For some extra thrills, operators offer paragliding trips, a novel way to see the vertiginous terrain.
Paro, Bhutan
How can anyone not fall for a country that values the concept of gross national happiness? This idea that the happiness of its citizens is a key driver in the country's development was launched in Bhutan five decades ago. What it means, for tourists, is that visitor numbers are kept low, and safeguarding the local environment is critical for any tourism project. This has all proved to be a boon for travelers to Bhutan, a kingdom in the Himalayas located between China and India.
Paro is a valley town set by a river, and it won't take long for couples to get their bearings at this Lilliputian destination. Intimate stores and cafes dot the town's streets, and guests can soak in the crisp mountain air on walks around Paro. Close by is one of Bhutan's most famous destinations. Paro Takstang, commonly known as Tiger's Nest monastery, is built into the side of cliffs, hundreds of feet off the ground.
Siem Reap, Cambodia
The sight of the temples at Angkor Wat at sunrise certainly pulls in tourists, but it is still a sight that you'll never forget. A city near Tonle Sap Lake, Siem Reap is the country's second-largest city and is the nearest metropolis to Angkor. A complex of buildings and temples, Angkor was the capital of the old Khmer Empire, and the shrines at Angkor Wat are its focal point.
A sound infrastructure has been built up around Siem Reap to support the tourism business, and couples will find plush hotels, accomplished dining, and a vibrant art scene. But nothing beats touring around Angkor Wat on a tuk-tuk with a private guide. The Unesco World Heritage site is an assemblage of shrines dotted around a forest, built many centuries ago. The ornate structures, and detailed workmanship that you'll see with your loved one will leave you speechless. It will also make your social media followers insanely jealous.
Suzhou, China
The Italian city of Venice has long drawn couples in search of a romantic destination. So the Venice of China, which is what the Chinese city of Suzhou has often been called, should be a shoo-in for star-struck lovers. Located west of Shanghai, a futuristic Asian city of extravagant skyscrapers, Suzhou manages to retain a cozy, welcoming ambiance. That is largely due to the design of parts of the city, with a network of canals all over Suzhou.
Gently arcing bridges curve over the canals, and balconies on the homes flanking the water hang above. At night, when homes are lit by lanterns, the waters twinkle, and the whole scene appears as it might have taken place hundreds of years ago. Silk was a thriving trade back then and continues to be an important business in Suzhou. There are many ways that couples can enjoy canal life — aboard a boat, from a waterside restaurant, or by foot crossing over the scores of bridges.
Taroko Gorge, Taiwan
Despite an earthquake in Taiwan in April 2024 that shuttered parts of Taroko Gorge, large sections of the national park remain open. For outdoorsy couples, this picturesque gorge has much to see. Taroko National Park debuted in 1986, opening in the east of the island of Taiwan. Spanning almost 100,000 hectares, it is a realm of mountains and gorges, dramatic scenery that will have couples cooing in delight.
Taroko Gorge sits within the park, a winding feature of incredible scenic beauty. One of the best ways to enjoy this nature is to hike the Shakadang Trail. Only a couple of miles in length, it traces the route of the Shakadang River, whose clear blue waters might recall the hues of the Caribbean Sea. Beyond the hiking, couples will be able to see a temple that sits above a waterfall, secluded caves, and a suspension bridge that looks over the misty mountains.
Udaipur, India
This city in Rajasthan, a northwestern state in India, has a hotel in the middle of a lake that just screams "romance." Sitting in Lake Pichola, Taj Lake Palace is a vision in white. The property, which has less than 100 rooms, feels like it belongs in a fantasy, a palace of Mughal architecture that was once a summer home for local royalty.
The opulence continues today, with textures of velvet, silk, and weighty rugs prevalent, and the palpable sense of being sequestered in a luxe haven. The city itself has been called the "Venice of the East," and has much to offer. Beyond the lake, Udaipur has fairy-tale palaces topped with bulbous domes, and peppered with mesmerizing stained-glass windows. In Sahelion Ki Bari, Udaipur supplies a garden built for women, filled with pools, fountains, floating lotus plants, and a delicate marble pavilion.