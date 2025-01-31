Couples Will Swoon Over These Romantic Destinations In Asia

The largest continent in the world by more than 5 million square miles, Asia promises unbridled magnificence. This is where to find the planet's tallest mountain and some of the best places to dive in the world. Travelers will also encounter a rich trove of cultures and people as about three-fifths of the world's population live in Asia. For couples looking for sublime, romantic destinations, the choices are nigh endless, with all manner of experiences available across the continent.

These range from high peaks to sultry beaches, and buzzing cities to tranquil rural getaways. Even just concentrating on Southeast Asia, you can find some of the best islands to visit. While Asia might seem far away, many of its destinations can be reached from U.S. cities via a direct non-stop flight, like a few of the longest flights in the world. What this means, in practical terms, is that this fascinating, exciting part of the world might be closer than you think. And for couples yearning to find a romantic destination, the ones below — of which we have visited more than half — will leave them flushed with awe.