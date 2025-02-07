Canada's Colorful Chic Town On The Coast Is Historic With Quirky Charm And Always Fresh Seafood

It's no surprise in the country with the longest coastline in the world, visitors can explore incredible coastal communities with centuries-old maritime history, where fishing boats still bring in the daily haul and museums preserve the stories of sailors, shipbuilders, and seafarers. Along the rugged coastline of Nova Scotia, Lunenburg is a town bursting with maritime history, quirky charm, and some of the freshest seafood in Canada.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this picture-perfect town is known for its impeccably preserved 18th and 19th century buildings, nearly 70% of which remain intact and painted in a kaleidoscope of bright hues. Lunenburg's Old Town is one of only two urban communities in North America to hold UNESCO designation, offering a rare glimpse into the past with its colonial-era architecture and historic waterfront.

Founded in 1753 by British settlers, Lunenburg grew into a thriving shipbuilding and fishing hub, with the offshore fishery powering the town's economy for centuries. Today, Lunenburg is a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern appeal, drawing visitors with its scenic harbor, historic landmarks, and thriving culinary scene. Whether you're strolling its narrow streets, admiring its colorful facades, or indulging in the town's legendary seafood, Lunenburg offers an experience that is both nostalgic and refreshingly vibrant.