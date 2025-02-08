Georgia's One-Of-A-Kind City Has Over 100 Miles Of Golf Cart And Pedestrian-Friendly Paths To Shops, Food & Resorts

If you're coming to Georgia from another state, you'll have to fly into the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. Although Peachtree City has a regional airport within its borders, it's mostly reserved for private aircraft. Once you're in town, you can ditch the rental car and swap it out for a golf cart. Speaking of golfing, there are a few premium courses within the city, such as Flat Creek Country Club, the Planterra Club next to Lake McIntosh, or the Braelinn Golf Club.

When staying in the city, you have plenty of options for hotels and resorts. First, there are the standard chain hotel brands, like Holiday Inn, Marriott, and Hilton. On average, you can expect to spend around $150 per night for a decent room (at the time of this writing). However, there are several unique lodging options, like the Cottages at Laurel Brook. Instead of staying in a massive hotel, you get a private cottage for about $180, depending on the size. Or, if you want a taste of movie life, you can stay at the All Movie Hotel, which was designed by legendary director Francis Ford Coppola.

Shopping and dining are integral to the Peachtree City way of life. As we mentioned, the city was laid out into villages, each with a central hub. For example, there's The Avenue, which features boutiques and restaurants like Due South Steak and Seafood or Super Chix Chicken and Custard. There's also Peachtree Crossings Shopping Center, where you can find the Georgia Shrimp Company or Big Daddy's Oyster Bar. No matter where you go in Peachtree City, gorgeous pathways and modern amenities are never out of reach.