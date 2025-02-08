Georgia's One-Of-A-Kind City Has Over 100 Miles Of Golf Cart And Pedestrian-Friendly Paths To Shops, Food & Resorts
Georgia is no stranger to unique and beautiful cities all across the state, like the hip, unique, and happening downtown of Lilburn. However, if you go about 30 miles south of Atlanta, you'll discover one place that sits slightly above the rest. Peachtree City is remarkable because it blends nature, infrastructure, and community seamlessly. If you're a big fan of parks, the outdoors, and trendy shopping and dining, this is the city for you.
Situated just above the under-the-radar filming gem of Senoia, Peachtree City is relatively large on the map but feels more like a tight-knit neighborhood. More impressively, there are over 100 miles of multi-use paths to travel around the city by foot, bike, or golf cart. These vehicles are a standard method of transportation around here, so you may feel like you're at an exclusive country club, albeit one that encompasses almost 25 square miles. Whether you're just trying to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Atlanta or you like the idea of a quiet, idyllic place to get your shopping done, Peachtree City is worth a visit, even if you live outside Georgia.
Walking and carting around the unique Peachtree City
Unlike other towns in Georgia, Peachtree City didn't exist 80 years ago. While other spots around the Peach State date back to pre-Civil War times, Peachtree City was incorporated in 1959 as a planned community. From the beginning, developers wanted this town to feel unique and vibrant. The idea was to create a series of self-sustained areas or villages, with each having their own shopping districts, schools, and recreational facilities. Originally, the plan was for Peachtree City to house around 100,000 residents. However, today, it's home to only around 38,000.
Having relatively few people means you really get to stretch your legs and explore more of the city's natural beauty on foot. That said, if you're going to move around, you'll probably want to rent a golf cart instead of a car. Because the trails are so extensive, many residents prefer to use carts (there are over 11,000 in the city). You can rent one from places like Bulldog, 3 Guys, or Big O's Golf Carts. Most rental spots are located on Huddleston Road, south of Highway 54.
Nature is a fundamental part of Peachtree City, and you can enjoy various parks and hiking trails throughout the city. The most impressive is the Flat Creek Nature Area, which encompasses over 500 acres, including parts of Peachtree Lake. There's also an amphitheater and the Peachtree City Convention and Visitor's Center. Other parks in the city include Spyglass Island in Peachtree Lake, the Kedron Fieldhouse and Aquatic Center, and the Somerby Woods Nature Area.
What to do when visiting Peachtree City
If you're coming to Georgia from another state, you'll have to fly into the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. Although Peachtree City has a regional airport within its borders, it's mostly reserved for private aircraft. Once you're in town, you can ditch the rental car and swap it out for a golf cart. Speaking of golfing, there are a few premium courses within the city, such as Flat Creek Country Club, the Planterra Club next to Lake McIntosh, or the Braelinn Golf Club.
When staying in the city, you have plenty of options for hotels and resorts. First, there are the standard chain hotel brands, like Holiday Inn, Marriott, and Hilton. On average, you can expect to spend around $150 per night for a decent room (at the time of this writing). However, there are several unique lodging options, like the Cottages at Laurel Brook. Instead of staying in a massive hotel, you get a private cottage for about $180, depending on the size. Or, if you want a taste of movie life, you can stay at the All Movie Hotel, which was designed by legendary director Francis Ford Coppola.
Shopping and dining are integral to the Peachtree City way of life. As we mentioned, the city was laid out into villages, each with a central hub. For example, there's The Avenue, which features boutiques and restaurants like Due South Steak and Seafood or Super Chix Chicken and Custard. There's also Peachtree Crossings Shopping Center, where you can find the Georgia Shrimp Company or Big Daddy's Oyster Bar. No matter where you go in Peachtree City, gorgeous pathways and modern amenities are never out of reach.