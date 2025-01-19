Escape Atlanta Crowds At A Nearby Underrated Georgia City With A 'Hip, Unique, And Happening Downtown'

Although Lilburn has been around for over 100 years, it has had something of a tumultuous run. There was a time when the city's future seemed practically nonexistent. However, it's always bounced back stronger, but not necessarily bigger. The town of today feels much like it did 50-plus years ago, with historic buildings and a charming sense of community. It's the perfect blend of modern and traditional.

Today, visitors drive to Lilburn, but what put it on the map was the railroad. Tracks from Atlanta went straight through the city, allowing it to grow and thrive as new residents came pouring in. This was around 1890 when the unincorporated site was known as McDaniel, after the new owner of the land, William McDaniel. However, by 1896, the area was renamed, this time after the son of a major investor in the railroad: Lilburn Trigg Myers.

After incorporation, Lilburn saw immediate growth, but it would face a series of setbacks that led to the town's dissolution in 1939. First, there was a major fire in 1920 in downtown that almost razed the entire area. Then, the boll weevil severely impacted the local cotton industry, leading to economic instability. By the time the Great Depression of 1929 rolled around, Lilburn was headed for extinction. From 1939 to 1955, Lilburn technically didn't exist. However, with the construction of Highway 29 and the need for a new water line in the area, the town came roaring back to life and has experienced continued success. But despite these changes, Lilburn retains its small-town image.