Escape Atlanta Crowds At A Nearby Underrated Georgia City With A 'Hip, Unique, And Happening Downtown'
If you're going to take a trip to Georgia, you most likely will want to visit Atlanta. After all, the city does have Georgia's trendiest neighborhood and the largest aquarium in America. But it also has a massive population, meaning crowded streets, hard-to-find parking, and expensive amenities. However, if you go about half an hour northeast of the big city, you'll encounter the exact opposite. Small-town vibes, quiet streets, and quaint neighborhoods. That's the city of Lilburn, and it's a welcome respite from the dense urban landscape of Atlanta.
Getting away from the big city is one of the reasons Lilburn exists. When it was founded in 1910, the town's population grew immensely from people leaving Atlanta in search of something quieter and more laid back. Today, even though you're relatively close to the bustling metropolis, it almost feels like you're in another state, thanks to the brick buildings, abundant green spaces, and hip downtown areas. The city's own tourism page promotes it as having a "hip, unique, and happening downtown." Join us as we head up Highway 29 and discover what makes Lilburn such a nice place to visit (and to live).
The history of the underrated city of Lilburn
Although Lilburn has been around for over 100 years, it has had something of a tumultuous run. There was a time when the city's future seemed practically nonexistent. However, it's always bounced back stronger, but not necessarily bigger. The town of today feels much like it did 50-plus years ago, with historic buildings and a charming sense of community. It's the perfect blend of modern and traditional.
Today, visitors drive to Lilburn, but what put it on the map was the railroad. Tracks from Atlanta went straight through the city, allowing it to grow and thrive as new residents came pouring in. This was around 1890 when the unincorporated site was known as McDaniel, after the new owner of the land, William McDaniel. However, by 1896, the area was renamed, this time after the son of a major investor in the railroad: Lilburn Trigg Myers.
After incorporation, Lilburn saw immediate growth, but it would face a series of setbacks that led to the town's dissolution in 1939. First, there was a major fire in 1920 in downtown that almost razed the entire area. Then, the boll weevil severely impacted the local cotton industry, leading to economic instability. By the time the Great Depression of 1929 rolled around, Lilburn was headed for extinction. From 1939 to 1955, Lilburn technically didn't exist. However, with the construction of Highway 29 and the need for a new water line in the area, the town came roaring back to life and has experienced continued success. But despite these changes, Lilburn retains its small-town image.
What to do when visiting Lilburn on your next Georgia vacation
If you really want to get a sense of the uniqueness of Lilburn, your journey must start in Old Town. Railroad Avenue used to be the heart of the city, as it ran along the actual railroad tracks (which still exist). Today, it's only a fraction of the size it used to be, but the area is full of historic buildings and hip, modern amenities. For example, you can knock back a few drinks at 1910 Public House, buy vintage items at Antiques in Old Town, sip on wine at The Bubbly Goat, or overlook Lilburn City Park at Agavero Cantina. The park itself is home to 10 acres of greenery, walking trails, and playgrounds.
Beyond Old Town, Lilburn has some fantastic attractions that appeal to all ages. One of the crown jewels of the city is the gorgeous and starkly white Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, which is built using marble, limestone, and sandstone bricks carved in India and shipped to the U.S. Not only is this architectural marvel the largest Hindu temple in the United States, but it's also the largest temple of its kind outside of India. The temple is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you prefer more outdoor activities, there's the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary at the southern end of the city, next to Highway 78. The sanctuary houses a collection of exotic and domestic animals, from otters to bears to spider monkeys and lemurs. This sanctuary is also close to one of Georgia's most-visited family attractions, Stone Mountain Park.