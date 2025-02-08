A Unique, Themed Stretch Of Florida Coast Near Orlando Boasts Lagoons, Museums, & Rocket Launches

Calling all space nerds, beach bums, and nature lovers: There's an area of Central Florida that combines all three interests, making it the perfect vacation for every kind of traveler. Florida's Space Coast stretches 70 miles from Palm Bay to Titusville and east to Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral. It's roughly a one-hour drive from Orlando — Disney World's home base — but it has its own amusement centers that keep visitors coming back. One of Florida's top beaches and the Kennedy Space Center, as well as bioluminescent kayaking tours, are some of the reasons why the Space Coast is a popular destination.

The Space Coast is not only an exciting place to visit, but the area had a significant impact on U.S. history and the entertainment industry, especially during the 1960s. It was where the first man to ever go to the moon was launched on July 16, 1969. Rock star Jim Morrison of The Doors grew up in Melbourne, a town in the area. Notably, his humble childhood home went up for sale in 2022 for $2.5 million, according to Florida Today. Lastly, the hit television show "I Dream of Jeannie" took place on the Space Coast, even though it was filmed in California. While it may seem like the 1960s was the pinnacle for these cities, it has only enhanced the attraction for tourists to continue to put these hot spots on their bucket lists today.