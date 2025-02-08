A Historic State Park In Maryland Is Home To An Original Presidential Monument And Scenic Trail
Maryland's uncanny landmarks are sure to surprise the many visitors to the state. Here, not only will you find a rich historical heritage, but also the original Washington Monument erected in 1827. This landmark is located in Maryland's Washington Monument State Park, predating the iconic Washington Monument in DC by more than two decades. The 40-foot-tall stone tower provides visitors with striking views of the surrounding South Mountain and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, the latter of which is home to yet another breathtaking Maryland mountain escape.
The towering Washington Monument is also the perfect place for enjoying the flights of passing raptors such as falcons, hawks, and eagles, while the park makes for a great family-friendly destination in Maryland. Camping, picnicking, and strolling around with your pets is allowed, and the park is also home to a museum filled with historical facts about the monument, the Civil War, and the Battle of South Mountain.
The Washington Monument State Park is open to visitors eager to learn more about US history as well as those seeking to enjoy nature starting at 8 a.m. all the way until sunset from April to October; its operating hours from November until March start at 10 a.m.
Getting to the Washington Monument State Park and nearby accommodations
The Washington Monument State Park lies along Zittlestown Road on Maryland's Interstate 70. However, the town of Boonsboro — home to the stunning Crystal Grottoes Caverns — stands closer to the park at just 9 minutes away. The closest airports are the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 64 miles and just under two hours away, and the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, which is 71 miles and a little more than an hour away from the park.
Given that Boonsboro is closer to the Washington Monument State Park than Middletown, driving back here for the night would be the wisest choice. Some lodging options in the small town include the Historic Cottage Retreat-IG Cowboy Pool-Hot Tub just 6 miles from the state park. The Inn BoonsBoro On The Square is a pricier lodging option, offering more luxurious accommodations at a higher cost.
For more budget-friendly options, then driving back to Middletown is advised. There, you have a choice between staying at the Tru by Hilton Middletown, or the Sleep Inn & Suites Middletown – Goshen. One last option could be to drive 28 minutes (almost 15 miles) from the Washington Monument State Park to Hagerstown for cheaper hotel options such as the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites. However, camping at the park, which is available from April to October, would be the best way to save some money while enjoying some natural surroundings.
More about the Washington Monument and other nearby attractions
The Washington Monument was built as a tribute to President George Washington. According to the Boonsboro Historical Society, the structure has been rebuilt several times over the years, with the most recent time being back in 1936. Nowadays, the Monument is guarded and kept in top shape by the Maryland Park Service. It is kept closed during the winter months, opening during the weekends from April through October. From May to September, visitors can also visit the Monument on Thursdays.
In the park, you will find a network of hiking trails to enjoy. The Monument Trail is the most popular one, as it leads visitors directly to the base of the Monument. Along the way, you'll find several markers detailing important facts about this historic park. The Washington Monument State Park has a entrance fee of $2 for Maryland residents and $4 for out-of-state visitors (as of this writing), and reviewers on TripAdvisor describe it as "a wonderful hidden gem in Maryland" worthy of visiting.
The charming Middletown, rich with Civil War history, is also worth a visit. There are several Heritage Walking Tours held on Main Street that are great for enjoying the town while learning about its historical heritage. Middletown also offers delicious southern-style meals at places like the Old South Mountain Inn's dining room. The Main Cup and South Mountain Creamery offers visitors delicious and one-of-a-kind homemade ice cream, and The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre in nearby Frederick — another of Maryland's hip and historic cities — combines a fancy dinner menu with live theater entertainment, making it the perfect choice for a unique evening out.