A Historic State Park In Maryland Is Home To An Original Presidential Monument And Scenic Trail

Maryland's uncanny landmarks are sure to surprise the many visitors to the state. Here, not only will you find a rich historical heritage, but also the original Washington Monument erected in 1827. This landmark is located in Maryland's Washington Monument State Park, predating the iconic Washington Monument in DC by more than two decades. The 40-foot-tall stone tower provides visitors with striking views of the surrounding South Mountain and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, the latter of which is home to yet another breathtaking Maryland mountain escape.

The towering Washington Monument is also the perfect place for enjoying the flights of passing raptors such as falcons, hawks, and eagles, while the park makes for a great family-friendly destination in Maryland. Camping, picnicking, and strolling around with your pets is allowed, and the park is also home to a museum filled with historical facts about the monument, the Civil War, and the Battle of South Mountain.

The Washington Monument State Park is open to visitors eager to learn more about US history as well as those seeking to enjoy nature starting at 8 a.m. all the way until sunset from April to October; its operating hours from November until March start at 10 a.m.