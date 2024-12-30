Maryland's Hidden Mountain Escape Nestled In The Appalachians Is A Canyon Lake Paradise
Planning a getaway that ticks all the boxes in one family can be tough. The adults want one thing, the kids another, and then there's the furry family members to consider. While some of the best family vacations for all ages can be found in Costa Rica, there are some great options closer to home.
Tucked away in the Appalachians of Western Maryland is a lake getaway that may be the answer for a family-friendly mountain holiday. Rocky Gap State Park is centered around Lake Habeeb, 243 acres of what Allegheny County says is the "bluest water in the state". Canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards are available on the sandy beaches. There is also plenty of stock for fishing enthusiasts, particularly Lake Habeeb's healthy largemouth bass population. There are several trail options for hikers, including running loops and a paved trail for all experience levels. Plus, the Rocky Gap Resort sits next door on the lake with its casino and golf course. In other words, there is something for everyone, pets included!
Family-friendly camping, hiking, and water sports
Located in Flintstone, Maryland, Rocky Gap State Park is relatively young. It opened in 1974 and was designed to be a place for local families to come for the day or camp out. The day-use area has a visitor center that overlooks the lake with full bathroom facilities, including showers and a changing room. The two public beaches are accessible for all, including pets, and are monitored by lifeguards at certain hours. This is also the place to rent boats, canoes, kayaks, and other water sports equipment. The Hawk's Nest Cafe ensures visitors don't go hungry.
When it comes to camping overnight, Rocky Gap has 278 campsites, including some with electric hookups. There are also sites designed for large family gatherings and youth groups, making it a popular place for reunions. Most campgrounds allow pets, winning the endorsement of local dog owners. Plus, if you bring your pet along, their flea collar will banish wasps from your campsite.
Rocky Gap State Park has worked to make its trails accessible to hikers of all levels. The Touch of Nature Trail is a quarter-mile paved trail with benches for resting. The Lakeside Loop Trail and Canyon Overlook Trail offer scenic hikes at a moderate level. For more of a challenge, the Evitss Homesite Trail brings you up the mountainside to the Rocky Gap Run that feeds Lake Habeeb.
Other activities near Rocky Gap State Park
If you want to make the most of Rocky Gap State Park, you can bring camping gear or book one of their mini cabins, yurts, or the Easter Hill Chalet, which houses up to eight people. For those wanting to use the casino and golf course next door, booking a room at Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf may be better.
There are places to eat within Rocky Gap State Park, but if you'd like to make an excursion, the nearby towns of Cumberland and Frostburg are an easy drive. Caporale's is a popular, family-run bakery that makes fresh bread and sweets, like apple dumplings and bee sting cake. Students from nearby Frostburg State University swear by the coffee at Clatter Cafe in Frostburg. D'Atri Subs is so in demand that they ship their hoagies nationwide. Their cheesesteaks with seasoned lettuce are a local favorite.
You might see a steam locomotive chuffing away between the two towns. That's the historic Western Maryland Scenic Railroad that runs year-round. It's just one more reason this mountain corner of Maryland is a family favorite.