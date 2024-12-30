Maryland's Hidden Mountain Escape Nestled In The Appalachians Is A Canyon Lake Paradise

Planning a getaway that ticks all the boxes in one family can be tough. The adults want one thing, the kids another, and then there's the furry family members to consider. While some of the best family vacations for all ages can be found in Costa Rica, there are some great options closer to home.

Tucked away in the Appalachians of Western Maryland is a lake getaway that may be the answer for a family-friendly mountain holiday. Rocky Gap State Park is centered around Lake Habeeb, 243 acres of what Allegheny County says is the "bluest water in the state". Canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards are available on the sandy beaches. There is also plenty of stock for fishing enthusiasts, particularly Lake Habeeb's healthy largemouth bass population. There are several trail options for hikers, including running loops and a paved trail for all experience levels. Plus, the Rocky Gap Resort sits next door on the lake with its casino and golf course. In other words, there is something for everyone, pets included!