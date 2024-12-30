An Hour From Washington DC Is Maryland's 'Hip And Historic' City With Award-Winning Food, Art, And Fun

Although history is a major reason to visit Frederick, the city is full of modern amenities and attractions to cater to all tastes. If you're more of an art enthusiast, you can enjoy a wide selection of both public and private artworks dating back centuries. From statues and murals to architectural marvels, the city has its own "Art Trail," with an interactive map to help you plan your route accordingly. It may not be as widely known as D.C.'s Hirshhorn Museum, which boasts contemporary art and design, but it's still pretty amazing.

If you're more of a beer lover, Frederick is home to many local breweries and gastropubs. On the north side of town, you'll find spots like Midnight Run Brewing and Rockwell Brewery. You'll also run into breweries like Steinhardt Brewing Co. and RAK Brewing. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can turn these stops into a city-wide pub crawl, sampling brews you can't find anywhere else.

You can also visit one of many high-quality restaurants throughout the area. Market Street is where you can find most of the best eateries, such as Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar, which offers Spanish delicacies, The Tasting Room, where you'll find high-end American food, Tsunami, a Japanese ramen spot, and Sabor de Cuba, which has delicious Cuban cuisine.