An Hour From Washington DC Is Maryland's 'Hip And Historic' City With Award-Winning Food, Art, And Fun
Washington, D.C. may be home to iconic landmarks like the White House, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Smithsonian National Museum, which boasts the largest natural history collection in the world, but neighboring Maryland holds its own when it comes to historic sites and attractions. For example, you can explore a portion of the state by riding on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, a historic and unique year-round train ride.
If you want to get away from the big city without missing out on modern amenities, culture, and fine dining, you must check out the town of Frederick. This town's history, which dates back to colonial times, is said to be named after Frederick Calvert, 6th Baron Baltimore. Frederick has seen centuries of development and progress since its founding in 1745, making it a gleaming hidden gem in New England and the perfect destination for your next East Coast vacation.
Getting to know Frederick, Maryland
Frederick is about an hour away from both Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Given its proximity to such important cities, Frederick saw some action during both the Revolutionary War and Civil War. During the former, the town sent troops to combat the British at Valley Forge. During the latter, General "Stonewall" Jackson famously marched his troops through the town while being ridiculed by a local named Barbara Frietchie. You can even visit her house today.
Because the town has experienced so much history over the centuries, there are tons of landmarks, battlefields, and museums within the area. Some notable highlights include the Monocacy National Battlefield, the site of a crucial battle that helped prevent Southern troops from marching on and potentially capturing Washington D.C. during the Civil War. There are also numerous original buildings, such as the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, situated in a colonial-era house, and the Hessian Barracks, which were used to house Hessian prisoners of war during the Revolutionary War. In Frederick, there's practically a historical site around every corner.
What to do when visiting Frederick
Although history is a major reason to visit Frederick, the city is full of modern amenities and attractions to cater to all tastes. If you're more of an art enthusiast, you can enjoy a wide selection of both public and private artworks dating back centuries. From statues and murals to architectural marvels, the city has its own "Art Trail," with an interactive map to help you plan your route accordingly. It may not be as widely known as D.C.'s Hirshhorn Museum, which boasts contemporary art and design, but it's still pretty amazing.
If you're more of a beer lover, Frederick is home to many local breweries and gastropubs. On the north side of town, you'll find spots like Midnight Run Brewing and Rockwell Brewery. You'll also run into breweries like Steinhardt Brewing Co. and RAK Brewing. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can turn these stops into a city-wide pub crawl, sampling brews you can't find anywhere else.
You can also visit one of many high-quality restaurants throughout the area. Market Street is where you can find most of the best eateries, such as Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar, which offers Spanish delicacies, The Tasting Room, where you'll find high-end American food, Tsunami, a Japanese ramen spot, and Sabor de Cuba, which has delicious Cuban cuisine.