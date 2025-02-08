An Underrated Wisconsin City Is A Riverfront Beauty With A Thriving Arts Scene And Outdoor Adventure
Hidden gems, as the name suggests, aren't always easy to come across, especially when you live on a continent as large and amazing as North America. But if you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway that combines nature, history, and culture, look no further than Shawano, an underrated city located along the Wolf River in Wisconsin that has that perfect small-town charm. Even though this city barely has 10,000 citizens, it offers numerous outdoor adventures, celebrates a rich Native American history, and is home to a vibrant art scene, making it an attractive destination.
There's something for every traveler in this magical city, whether it's exploring Sturgeon Park's scenic trails, uncovering local history at the Shawano County Historical Society, or taking in the fascinating public art on the Shawano Country Barn Quilt Project. This hidden gem is easily accessible from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, which is just 40 miles away, or Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is a two-hour drive. If you're a nature lover or seeking a cultural experience, Shawano should be on your bucket list.
Outdoor adventures and riverfront beauty
To enjoy the beauty of this small city, you can easily get to Shawano by air or car. Renting a car will not only get you to town from the airport, but will also be a great way to explore the area hassle-free. Depending on the season, Shawano has an array of outdoor activities to enjoy, such as fishing and boating at Shawano Lake, as well as biking and hiking at Shawano County Park. During the winter, one of the best places to head to is Maple Hills, where families and adventure-seekers can enjoy sledding, skiing, and snowshoeing in this winter wonderland.
One must-visit attraction is the Shawano Country Barn Quilt Project, which features over 300 hand-painted quilt squares adorning historic barns. This is definitely a unique way to get exposed to the fascinating countryside while exploring the local art scene. If you'd like to plan your own self-guided tour, you can even download the official Barn Quilt Project map.
Discovering Shawano's thriving arts and culture scene
With its deep rooted history, a trip to the Shawano County Historical Society is a great way to uncover the fascinating Native American history and heritage that this city holds. Here, you can explore Native American artifacts, historical archives, and exhibits on early settlers. The Shawano County Historical Society can be visited from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.
Taking a stroll through galleries offered by the Shawano County Art Council is a great way to explore local painters, sculptors, and craftspeople and see the talent they have firsthand. If you're looking for a place to dance the night away and enjoy the music scene, Franklin Park hosts live music and events. It's a community hub for seasonal festivals and outdoor concerts, adding to the charm and young atmosphere of the city. There's also the option to explore boutique shops, known for their handmade jewelry, home decor, and antiques.
The best time to visit to enjoy the outdoor festivals and peak riverfront beauty is between June and September, when the city is bursting with events. That said, during the winter, Shawano also features cold weather sports such as cross-country skiing, snowboarding and sledding that make it a fun outdoor weekend getaway.