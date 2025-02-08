An Underrated Wisconsin City Is A Riverfront Beauty With A Thriving Arts Scene And Outdoor Adventure

Hidden gems, as the name suggests, aren't always easy to come across, especially when you live on a continent as large and amazing as North America. But if you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway that combines nature, history, and culture, look no further than Shawano, an underrated city located along the Wolf River in Wisconsin that has that perfect small-town charm. Even though this city barely has 10,000 citizens, it offers numerous outdoor adventures, celebrates a rich Native American history, and is home to a vibrant art scene, making it an attractive destination.

There's something for every traveler in this magical city, whether it's exploring Sturgeon Park's scenic trails, uncovering local history at the Shawano County Historical Society, or taking in the fascinating public art on the Shawano Country Barn Quilt Project. This hidden gem is easily accessible from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, which is just 40 miles away, or Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is a two-hour drive. If you're a nature lover or seeking a cultural experience, Shawano should be on your bucket list.