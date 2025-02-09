Canada's Seaside Storybook Village Is A Charming Walkable Gem Where Artsy Vibes And Fresh Seafood Abound
Prince Edward Island, Canada's smallest province, is brimming with history along its shores. For starters, it is famous for being the inspiration for "Anne of Green Gables," the enduring series by Lucy Maud Montgomery, a Prince Edward Island native herself. The town on which the fictional Avonlea was based, Cavendish is now more of a mini amusement park dedicated to all things Anne Shirley and doesn't retain much of its historic charm. However, the island's other cities, including the capital Charlottetown, make visitors feel like they're stepping into a time capsule.
One of the most charming destinations on this island known as the "Birthplace of Confederation" is Victoria-by-the-Sea, a hamlet on the coast — certainly one of Canada's most adorable seaside villages. A haven for artists, this is an ideal place to explore, not only for the creative energy, but also the exceptional culinary offerings.
History around every corner in Victoria-by-the-Sea
Victoria-by-the-Sea, or just Victoria, was founded in a neat grid pattern in 1819 by a local lawyer, James Bardin Palmer. This storybook town in Canada full of charm — year-round population of 139 — is a 30-minute drive from P.E.I.'s largest hub, Charlottetown. While Charlottetown has an airport, you can also reach the island via the Confederation Bridge from New Brunswick or a scenic ferry ride from Nova Scotia.
History is seeped into every corner of Victoria, and many of the original buildings still stand in various forms of upkeep. Although originally a thriving harbor town that shipped goods worldwide to places as far-flung as the West Indies, Victoria is now supported mainly by tourism and the arts. The famous Victoria Playhouse is here, and many of the buildings are home to various arts and crafts studios.
Although Victoria is small, it's centrally located, making an ideal (and charming!) base for your Prince Edward Island explorations. There's a historic hotel and several rental cottages in Victoria, starting at around $200 a night. All accommodations are near the picturesque beaches surrounding the village and all the amenities the town offers.
What to do, see, and eat in Victoria-by-the-Sea
Of course, with its strategic location along the coast of one of Canada's most scenic island escapes, Victoria has always been known for its seafood, and that hasn't changed in the present day, especially when it comes to lobster. Even though lobster isn't as plentiful as it once was — an older resident once told CBC: "Any children that went to school then with a lobster sandwich, they were considered very poor people because they had to eat lobster" — it is still one of the island's specialties. Right on Victoria's wharf, you'll find the Lobster Barn, which claims to have the best lobster roll on the island.
In addition to exploring the rest of the island, there's plenty to do in Victoria to fill your time. Stop for coffee and chocolate, spend your day kayaking around the harbor, walk along the red sand beaches, shop in the charming boutiques, or visit the local lighthouse. Prince Edward Island has a whopping 61 lighthouses on its shores, and one of the most charming is in Victoria. The red-and-white Victoria Seaport Lighthouse is home to the Victoria Seaport Museum, which details the maritime history of Victoria, P.E.I., and the story of the island's many lighthouses.