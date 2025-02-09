Canada's Seaside Storybook Village Is A Charming Walkable Gem Where Artsy Vibes And Fresh Seafood Abound

Victoria-by-the-Sea, or just Victoria, was founded in a neat grid pattern in 1819 by a local lawyer, James Bardin Palmer. This storybook town in Canada full of charm — year-round population of 139 — is a 30-minute drive from P.E.I.'s largest hub, Charlottetown. While Charlottetown has an airport, you can also reach the island via the Confederation Bridge from New Brunswick or a scenic ferry ride from Nova Scotia.

History is seeped into every corner of Victoria, and many of the original buildings still stand in various forms of upkeep. Although originally a thriving harbor town that shipped goods worldwide to places as far-flung as the West Indies, Victoria is now supported mainly by tourism and the arts. The famous Victoria Playhouse is here, and many of the buildings are home to various arts and crafts studios.

Although Victoria is small, it's centrally located, making an ideal (and charming!) base for your Prince Edward Island explorations. There's a historic hotel and several rental cottages in Victoria, starting at around $200 a night. All accommodations are near the picturesque beaches surrounding the village and all the amenities the town offers.