The Storybook Town In Canada Full Of Charming Family-Friendly Events

Strolling through Charlottetown's downtown, you'll encounter its multi-colored Victorian clapboard houses — a historic and photogenic feature synonymous with the city. Victoria Row, a pedestrian-friendly area during the summer months, is perfect for some retail therapy, with its boutique shops, local stores, plentiful restaurants, and quaint cafes. Book onto the city's two-and-a-half-hour historic walking tour for a comprehensive overview of Charlottetown's architectural highlights and rich heritage.

The city's historic waterfront boardwalk, centered around the iconic Peake's Quay, offers more opportunities to experience the authentic and laid-back side of Charlottetown. Visitors can enjoy craft beer, sample some seasonal seafood like lobster rolls, or the island's famed East Cape oysters. For a standout experience, head to Claddagh Oyster House or Sims Corner Steakhouse & Oyster Bar. Another must-visit is COWS Creamery — a Canadian institution which originated on the island — where you'll find delicious ice cream, a gift shop, and a mini museum. It's the ideal spot to grab a sweet treat.

During the summer months, visitors should explore some of the city's nearby beaches, like Cavendish Beach or Brackley Beach, and take in sweeping views of Canada's breathtaking shoreline. Fans of author Lucy Maud Montgomery won't want to miss the Anne of Green Gables Museum, located just 35 miles outside of town. One Google reviewer shared, "This place is a must attraction if you have seen the Netflix series or read the book of Anne of Green Gables. This place holds the historic items of the author, and the property is still owned by her family."