The Storybook Town In Canada Full Of Charming Family-Friendly Events
Canada holds a reputation as a top vacation destination, offering proximity to the U.S. while delivering a distinct travel experience. From its incredibly friendly, welcoming people and multicultural communities to its stunning natural beauty, the country is a must-visit for those seeking diverse landscapes filled with hidden gems. While mainland Canada has its own allure, the country's islands provide a unique perspective, such as Sable Island, a remote gem known for its expansive, unspoiled views, or Baffin Island, where you can take in beautiful views of the Northern Lights. Among these treasures is Prince Edward Island, home to the postcard-perfect setting of Anne of Green Gables, a beloved literary heroine and its unofficial mascot. Here lies Charlottetown, a family-friendly storybook town steeped in history and bursting with charm.
Charlottetown, the capital of Prince Edward Island, is a picturesque city located along the southern coastline. Known as the "Birthplace of Confederation," it serves as a cultural hub, offering a mix of history, lively entertainment and nightlife, and vibrant culinary experiences. The city's charm transcends seasons, but it truly comes alive in the winter with some of Canada's best Christmas festivals and events. Visitors can embrace small-town charm in a safe, family-friendly environment that blends modernity with historic beauty.
Experience Canadian charm in Charlottetown
Strolling through Charlottetown's downtown, you'll encounter its multi-colored Victorian clapboard houses — a historic and photogenic feature synonymous with the city. Victoria Row, a pedestrian-friendly area during the summer months, is perfect for some retail therapy, with its boutique shops, local stores, plentiful restaurants, and quaint cafes. Book onto the city's two-and-a-half-hour historic walking tour for a comprehensive overview of Charlottetown's architectural highlights and rich heritage.
The city's historic waterfront boardwalk, centered around the iconic Peake's Quay, offers more opportunities to experience the authentic and laid-back side of Charlottetown. Visitors can enjoy craft beer, sample some seasonal seafood like lobster rolls, or the island's famed East Cape oysters. For a standout experience, head to Claddagh Oyster House or Sims Corner Steakhouse & Oyster Bar. Another must-visit is COWS Creamery — a Canadian institution which originated on the island — where you'll find delicious ice cream, a gift shop, and a mini museum. It's the ideal spot to grab a sweet treat.
During the summer months, visitors should explore some of the city's nearby beaches, like Cavendish Beach or Brackley Beach, and take in sweeping views of Canada's breathtaking shoreline. Fans of author Lucy Maud Montgomery won't want to miss the Anne of Green Gables Museum, located just 35 miles outside of town. One Google reviewer shared, "This place is a must attraction if you have seen the Netflix series or read the book of Anne of Green Gables. This place holds the historic items of the author, and the property is still owned by her family."
Embrace the festive season at the Charlottetown Christmas Festival
It's little wonder that Canada takes the top spot when it comes to being home to some of the ultimate December bucket list destinations. In the winter, much of the country becomes a wonderland blanketed in snow and brimming with festive activities, mountain lodges, and the chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis. Charlottetown offers its own festive magic, and from late November to early January, the city transforms into a Christmas paradise at the Charlottetown Christmas Festival, with events and activities organized for the whole family. At the festival, stop by the Mistletoe Market, the Charlottetown Tree Lighting ceremony, and Indigenous Artisans Market.
One of the highlights of this festive period is the city's European-inspired Victorian Christmas Market, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024. Located on Queen Street, it evokes a Hallmark movie-like atmosphere with carol singing, ice sculptures, fire pits, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Visitors can also shop for unique gifts for friends and family from local vendors and artisans, including pottery, clothing, and snacks. Horse-drawn carriage rides and visits will make the whole experience that much more memorable. Whether you're wanting to enjoy the magical Christmas markets or the city's year-round attractions, Charlottetown is the perfect destination, no matter what age you are.