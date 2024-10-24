One Of Canada's Most Scenic Island Escapes Is Full Of Beaches, Shops, And World-Class Wine
The best vacation destinations offer unparalleled experiences without the hassle of large crowds. That's exactly what you'll find in Prince Edward County (PEC), another under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. Although technically an island on Lake Ontario, it's close to the Canadian shore, so no boat ride is required to reach it. PEC is a sprawling region positioned halfway between the major cities of Toronto and Ottawa . In recent years, the area has evolved into a trendy escape with world-class wineries, stylish shops, and boutique hotels, set against the backdrop of lush countryside.
PEC also boasts some of Canada's best sandy beaches, beautiful nature trails, and quaint family-friendly farms. It has the best of both worlds: big city-caliber attractions and small-town charm. Whether you are seeking a getaway to a Canadian town with top beaches or a modest weekend in the country with the kids, PEC allows you to curate the experience that suits you best. Sip fine wines, sample local cuisine, and enjoy sunsets on the beach during your trip to Prince Edward County. It is bound to be memorable.
Wine country and world-class beaches in Prince Edward County
Although Canada is home to several renowned wine regions — including the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia and the Niagara region in Ontario — Prince Edward County's wine country is lesser-known. Yet, it is equally as exceptional. The cool-climate grapevines thrive in the lakeside atmosphere and rich soil. There are nearly 40 wineries throughout the peninsula. Getting from one winery to the next is an adventure in itself, as the vineyards are interspersed with rolling country hills and glittering blue water.
No PEC wine tour is complete without a stop at the picturesque Waupoos Estate Winery, known for its extraordinary sunset views, premium vintage bottles, and farm-to-table cuisine. For the ultimate photo op, be sure to visit Closson Chase Vineyards for a snapshot next to its iconic purple barn.
In addition to lush vineyards, PEC is also home to breathtaking beaches. Sandbanks Provincial Park has the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation, and its beaches have been named among the best in Canada. Wander along the meandering trails among the dunes and wetlands, then take a dip in the crystal clear lake.
Must-visit destinations in Prince Edward County
There is much to discover in this treasured Ontario region. It is a hub of celebrated artisans, hoteliers, and restaurateurs, which means only the finest for visitors. PEC consists of small historic hamlets, as well as three major towns: Picton, Bloomfield, and Wellington. Each town boasts an eclectic mix of cafés, art galleries, boutique accommodations, and countless antique shops with retro finds.
Among the most buzz-worthy places to stay are The Drake Devonshire in Wellington and The Royal Hotel in Picton. Both are known for their incredible restaurants, hip atmosphere, and picture-perfect surroundings. There's also The June Motel in Picton, which rose to fame after the founders made their debut on Netflix.
Although the region has enough cachet to rival the big city to the north (another charming Canadian destination to visit), there is another side to PEC that is more down to earth. It is a thriving farming community, with countless markets and shops where you can purchase organically grown produce and homemade goodies. Animal lovers must pay a visit to Noble Beast Farms to see the adorable alpacas and purchase cozy apparel made from their wool. The Prince Edward Point Bird Observatory offers sightings of beautiful migratory birds every spring and fall.