One Of Canada's Most Scenic Island Escapes Is Full Of Beaches, Shops, And World-Class Wine

The best vacation destinations offer unparalleled experiences without the hassle of large crowds. That's exactly what you'll find in Prince Edward County (PEC), another under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. Although technically an island on Lake Ontario, it's close to the Canadian shore, so no boat ride is required to reach it. PEC is a sprawling region positioned halfway between the major cities of Toronto and Ottawa . In recent years, the area has evolved into a trendy escape with world-class wineries, stylish shops, and boutique hotels, set against the backdrop of lush countryside.

Advertisement

PEC also boasts some of Canada's best sandy beaches, beautiful nature trails, and quaint family-friendly farms. It has the best of both worlds: big city-caliber attractions and small-town charm. Whether you are seeking a getaway to a Canadian town with top beaches or a modest weekend in the country with the kids, PEC allows you to curate the experience that suits you best. Sip fine wines, sample local cuisine, and enjoy sunsets on the beach during your trip to Prince Edward County. It is bound to be memorable.