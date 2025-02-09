Zion's Uncrowded 'Other' Entrance Is A Gateway To Breathtaking Canyons, Trails, Vistas And Camping

Zion National Park is home to some of the best landscapes in the American West. Not only will you find the majestic Angels Landing within its boundaries, but there's also an incredibly popular river canyon trail that winds through the beautiful blue waters of the Virgin River. Both of these destinations are found in the southern portion of Zion, accessible by visiting the Zion Canyon Visitor Center from the south or east entrances. But if you're more interested in solitude and untouched wilderness, consider bypassing Zion Canyon and heading north toward Kolob Canyons.

Kolob Canyons is part of Zion National Park, but it's a northern district that's not nearly as popular as the rest of the park. Situated around 40 miles north of Zion Canyon, Kolob Canyons treats visitors to panoramic views and quiet trails. This area of Zion doesn't have anything as well-known as Angels Landing, but for folks seeking a peaceful trip into the Utah desert, you can't beat Kolob.

One of the closest towns to Kolob Canyons is Cedar City, which is about 20 minutes north and has a small regional airport. The largest international airport is in Las Vegas (150 miles away). There's no wrong time to visit Zion, although March through November tends to be the busiest. Visiting in the winter could get you more solitude, but note that Kolob Canyons Road closes frequently this time of year due to weather. Only wilderness camping is available in this section of the park, so anyone seeking more comfort should consider setting up their home base outside of Zion — one great option is Kanab, a laidback western town surrounded by natural beauty.