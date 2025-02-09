Zion's Uncrowded 'Other' Entrance Is A Gateway To Breathtaking Canyons, Trails, Vistas And Camping
Zion National Park is home to some of the best landscapes in the American West. Not only will you find the majestic Angels Landing within its boundaries, but there's also an incredibly popular river canyon trail that winds through the beautiful blue waters of the Virgin River. Both of these destinations are found in the southern portion of Zion, accessible by visiting the Zion Canyon Visitor Center from the south or east entrances. But if you're more interested in solitude and untouched wilderness, consider bypassing Zion Canyon and heading north toward Kolob Canyons.
Kolob Canyons is part of Zion National Park, but it's a northern district that's not nearly as popular as the rest of the park. Situated around 40 miles north of Zion Canyon, Kolob Canyons treats visitors to panoramic views and quiet trails. This area of Zion doesn't have anything as well-known as Angels Landing, but for folks seeking a peaceful trip into the Utah desert, you can't beat Kolob.
One of the closest towns to Kolob Canyons is Cedar City, which is about 20 minutes north and has a small regional airport. The largest international airport is in Las Vegas (150 miles away). There's no wrong time to visit Zion, although March through November tends to be the busiest. Visiting in the winter could get you more solitude, but note that Kolob Canyons Road closes frequently this time of year due to weather. Only wilderness camping is available in this section of the park, so anyone seeking more comfort should consider setting up their home base outside of Zion — one great option is Kanab, a laidback western town surrounded by natural beauty.
Take a scenic drive through Kolob Canyons
Unlike other parts of Zion National Park, Kolob Canyons is quite small. In fact, you can see most of its landscape by taking a short 10-mile scenic drive to a handful of overlooks. After stopping at the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center, continue heading into the park on E. Kolob Canyon Road. You'll have striking views of the surrounding cliffs and red rock canyons as you drive, but there are also a few pull-offs you'll want to make note of.
The first is at the parking lot of Lee Pass Trailhead. Even if you're not planning to do any hiking, stopping here grants you sweeping views down into the canyon below along with jagged cliffs and plateaus that roll far into the distance. This overlook doesn't have the largest parking lot — so if it's full, consider checking again on your way out of the park. You'll find plenty of other parking lots along the 10-mile road, so if you see an interpretive sign during your drive, be sure to pull over and see what the fuss is about.
After climbing around 1,000 feet in elevation, the road eventually hits its end at the Timber Creek Overlook. Here you'll find not only bathrooms and a small picnic area, but also striking views of the various buttes out in the distance. If you're looking to capture panoramic shots of the Utah desert, this is the spot to be.
Trek through 20 miles of trails at Kolob Canyons
There are only a handful of hiking trails in the Kolob Canyons district of Zion National Park, but they're ideal for anyone seeking to get off the beaten path. The longest of the bunch is La Verkin Creek Trail, taking you 14 miles through one of the most primitive sections of Zion. Starting at Lee Pass, the trail meanders down to La Verkin Creek and toward the Kolob Arch. Much like other U.S. national park trails that are only for experienced hikers, this lengthy trek should only be attempted by those with serious outdoor experience.
For something short and sweet, don't miss out on the Timber Creek Overlook Trail. Starting at the overlook at the end of the scenic drive, this trail is just 1 mile long and gains only 100 feet in elevation. You'll wander along a nearby ridge overlooking the Kolob Canyons and Pine Valley Mountains, making it an excellent addition to any stop at the overlook. This is also the only trail in the area where groups of 12 or more are permitted to hike.
If you don't have time for a 14-mile hike but want to do more than the short jaunt offered by the Timber Creek Overlook Trail, consider checking out the Taylor Creek Trail. You'll venture into a box canyon carved through the Navajo sandstone while crossing back and forth through the Taylor Creek. The trail also takes you near a couple of historic cabins and a few cool geologic formations that are shockingly photogenic.