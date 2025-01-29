Situated 'In The Middle Of Southern Utah's Greatest Outdoors' Is A Scenic Laidback Western Tourist Town

While the land around Kanab is the main attraction, the town itself features some impressive amenities. The Kanab Visitor Center is a good place to start, as it will introduce you to the town's history and many of its must-see destinations. Along with exhibits covering geology, archaeology, and history, any questions you have can be answered by local experts. So, if you are unsure whether a certain trail is open or need any general advice about the area, make the visitor center your first destination.

One of the quirkiest spots in Kanab is the Little Hollywood Museum. Several movies have been filmed in Southern Utah, and this museum pays homage to them all. While pictures like "Transformers: Age of Extinction," "John Carter" and "Mission Impossible 2" were filmed in part in Kanab, dozens of western productions were shot in the desert as well. The museum is a nice change of pace from hiking and biking, and features a host of iconic western memorabilia.

Taking a walking tour through Kanab is also highly recommended, as its streets are lined with historic buildings that blend seamlessly into the landscape. Consider staying at the Canyons Boutique Hotel at the heart of town or at the pet-centric Best Friends Roadhouse if traveling with fur babies. Regardless of where you stay, be sure to refuel at local eateries like Wild Thyme Café or Sego Restaurant. The former serves American cuisine with local flair, while the latter is a highly-rated spot with a wealth of vegan and vegetarian options.