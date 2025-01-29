Situated 'In The Middle Of Southern Utah's Greatest Outdoors' Is A Scenic Laidback Western Tourist Town
With five national parks and numerous state parks, Utah's landscape is nothing short of spectacular. From raging rivers and secluded family-friendly sand dunes to vibrant red deserts, you will find a little bit of everything in this Western state — and using the town of Kanab as a home base makes it easy to see the best that Utah has to offer. As described on the Visit Utah website, Kanab is "a welcoming town with classic Western roots and modern-day amenities sitting smack in the middle of Southern Utah's greatest outdoors." Nestled just north of the Arizona border, the small town is overwhelmingly charming, with plenty of entertainment and lodging options to keep you busy when not out exploring its jaw-dropping terrain.
Home to approximately 5,000 residents, Kanab is a small town that's all about larger-than-life adventures. Situated within driving distance of historic landmarks, improbable geological formations, and soaring mountains, this laid-back locale is right in the middle of Southern Utah's greatest natural wonders. Originally founded as Fort Kanab in 1864, the town was later abandoned before being resettled by Mormon travelers in 1870. It has long been an isolated section of the country, with few roads and airports offering access to its eclectic streets. Today, Kanab is a hotspot for visitors seeking an Old West settlement with quick access to some of the nation's best wilderness.
Kanab's best restaurants, lodges, and attractions
While the land around Kanab is the main attraction, the town itself features some impressive amenities. The Kanab Visitor Center is a good place to start, as it will introduce you to the town's history and many of its must-see destinations. Along with exhibits covering geology, archaeology, and history, any questions you have can be answered by local experts. So, if you are unsure whether a certain trail is open or need any general advice about the area, make the visitor center your first destination.
One of the quirkiest spots in Kanab is the Little Hollywood Museum. Several movies have been filmed in Southern Utah, and this museum pays homage to them all. While pictures like "Transformers: Age of Extinction," "John Carter" and "Mission Impossible 2" were filmed in part in Kanab, dozens of western productions were shot in the desert as well. The museum is a nice change of pace from hiking and biking, and features a host of iconic western memorabilia.
Taking a walking tour through Kanab is also highly recommended, as its streets are lined with historic buildings that blend seamlessly into the landscape. Consider staying at the Canyons Boutique Hotel at the heart of town or at the pet-centric Best Friends Roadhouse if traveling with fur babies. Regardless of where you stay, be sure to refuel at local eateries like Wild Thyme Café or Sego Restaurant. The former serves American cuisine with local flair, while the latter is a highly-rated spot with a wealth of vegan and vegetarian options.
Kanab is the perfect hub for Southern Utah adventures
Interested in outdoor adventures? There are almost too many to choose from. You'll find one of Utah's most sought-after spots for photographs just minutes from downtown Kanab, which definitely deserves a visit whether you bring a camera or your old smartphone. Consider venturing out at night to enjoy some of the best stargazing in the country, thanks to incredibly low levels of light pollution.
For something a little further off the beaten path, check out an under-the-radar historic site in Arizona. The Lonely Dell Ranch Historic Site is less than two hours away from Kanab, but it brings you closer to other natural wonders like Horseshoe Bend, Petroglyph Beach, and Lees Ferry. While there, you'd be right next to the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument and its rugged landscape that is excellent for experienced hikers.
Of course, no trip to Kanab is complete without a visit to Zion National Park. Just about a half-hour away, the park is loaded with hiking trails and camping spots. Its vibrant red cliffs will stick with you long after you leave Utah. Whether you decide to hike through The Narrows, make the trek to Angels Landing, or simply drive around and enjoy the park's many overlooks, Zion is the crown jewel of Southern Utah. If you are heading out to the American West, Kanab makes an excellent home base for all your national park adventures.