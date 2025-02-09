Situated Between Buffalo And Rochester Is A Vibrant Artsy City For A Less Crowded New York Getaway
Love to wander off the beaten path? Then you must pay a visit to the little-known city Batavia. Known as the "birthplace of Western New York," Batavia is a vibrant and artsy haven surrounded by the most stunning natural wonders in the northeast. Batavia is located just over 40 miles outside of Buffalo, a larger city known for its proximity to Niagara Falls, gorgeous waterfront, and botanical gardens. The city is steeped in history, officially established in the 1800s but used for many years prior as a transportation route by the Seneca Indians. Today, it is a hub of community, local art, delicious cuisine, and rugged beauty. Batavia has also built a reputation for its thrilling leisure scene, with a famous horse racing track, gaming hotel, and renowned golf courses.
Batavia is conveniently positioned at Exit 48 on the New York State Thruway, or I-90. Both the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport are about 40 minutes from Batavia. Those without a car can take advantage of daily Greyhound bus routes from Rochester and Buffalo to Batavia, but the most convenient way to get around is with your own set of wheels.
About the artsy unsung city of Batavia
Batavia has a vibrant and close-knit community that celebrates its local artists and makers. The historic downtown district is brimming with specialty boutiques, independent shops, and businesses. It's a miniature foodie mecca with over 60 restaurants, ranging from Alex's Place, where you can try their acclaimed baby back ribs, to Main Street Pizza Company. The city also boasts a farmers market, live music venues, craft breweries, and a colorful outdoor art trail with over 30 murals and hand-painted masterpieces. This is an initiative designed to make downtown Batavia a more beautiful place and give talented locals a chance to display their work. The city truly shines in the warmer months, when Jackson Square, a charming gathering place for locals and visitors alike, comes alive with events and concerts in the summertime.
Batavia's most well-known landmark is Tonawanda Creek, a popular paddling spot. Nature enthusiasts can walk along the creek on the Ellicott Trail, a picturesque 9.7-mile path that meanders past historical sites, like Elmwood Cemetery, and recreational areas. The trail is suitable for all skill levels. Golfers will be spoiled for choice in Batavia and the surrounding region, which is home to several premier golf courses. Nearest to Batavia is the Terry Hills Golf Course, a beautifully maintained 27-hole paradise with rolling hills and lush scenery. Be sure to visit the renowned Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, home to the oldest lighted harness racetrack in the country, plus hundreds of gaming machines, restaurants, and a luxury hotel. If you prefer a more laid-back lodging experience, Batavia has many hotels, inns, and B&Bs to choose from.
Outdoor wonders in and around Batavia
Beyond Batavia's borders, a whole world of outdoor adventure awaits thanks to its convenient position between Niagara Falls, which offers more to do than just seeing waterfalls, and the Finger Lakes Region, two of the most extraordinary natural wonders of the East Coast. Less than 30 miles outside of Batavia is the breathtaking destination known as Letchworth State Park, one of America's most spectacular state parks known as the "Grand Canyon of the East." Here, you'll discover thundering waterfalls, soaring 600-foot cliffs, and 66 miles of hiking trails through rugged, unspoiled forests. It's a true sight to behold.
Nature lovers and bird watchers will find their paradise about 20 minutes beyond Batavia's borders at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. As one of the most under-the-radar spots in Western New York, this refuge serves as a critical habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife. Visitors are welcome to explore the wetlands, grasslands, and forests at their leisure or sign up for one of the on-site educational activities, such as a guided nature walk.