Situated Between Buffalo And Rochester Is A Vibrant Artsy City For A Less Crowded New York Getaway

Love to wander off the beaten path? Then you must pay a visit to the little-known city Batavia. Known as the "birthplace of Western New York," Batavia is a vibrant and artsy haven surrounded by the most stunning natural wonders in the northeast. Batavia is located just over 40 miles outside of Buffalo, a larger city known for its proximity to Niagara Falls, gorgeous waterfront, and botanical gardens. The city is steeped in history, officially established in the 1800s but used for many years prior as a transportation route by the Seneca Indians. Today, it is a hub of community, local art, delicious cuisine, and rugged beauty. Batavia has also built a reputation for its thrilling leisure scene, with a famous horse racing track, gaming hotel, and renowned golf courses.

Batavia is conveniently positioned at Exit 48 on the New York State Thruway, or I-90. Both the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport are about 40 minutes from Batavia. Those without a car can take advantage of daily Greyhound bus routes from Rochester and Buffalo to Batavia, but the most convenient way to get around is with your own set of wheels.