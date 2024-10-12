One Of America's Most Spectacular State Parks Is Often Called 'Grand Canyon Of The East'

New York's Letchworth State Park has been ranked among the best state parks in the United States and is easily one of the most breathtaking state parks on the east coast. Letchworth is an impressive 14,350 acres – almost as big as Manhattan Island. While you won't find any towering skyscrapers in this park, it is home to some of the most incredible landscapes in the country. Most impressive of all is the staggeringly deep, waterfall-filled forest gorge that has earned the nickname Grand Canyon of the East.

Whether you come to Letchworth State Park to learn more about its over a century of history as a state park or to visit its bird conservation areas to spot dancing American Woodcocks and swooping bald eagles, you'll have no shortage of natural landscape to explore. There are around 66 miles of hiking trails you can use to traverse this unbelievable landscape, no matter what you're looking for. If you want a challenge, you might want to admire waterfalls along the almost 14-mile-long Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail, or you might prefer to experience the mile-long Autism Nature Trail, which was designed by a panel of experts with the advice of acclaimed autism advocate Temple Grandin specifically to appeal to neurodivergent hikers. This hiking trail is also accessible to wheelchair users.

