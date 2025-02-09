Run Rapids And Soak In Hot Springs On This Rugged Southwest Rafting Trip

Rafting is a fun experience, especially if you follow all the safety rules. You get to enjoy the water, the great outdoors, and have a bit of an adrenaline rush. Big Bend, the remote national park in the South that is a beautiful, under-the-radar gem, offers a number of different rafting and floating adventures along the Rio Grande, perfect for people looking for a challenge or who want to try out rafting for the first time. You can choose a one-to-two-day, a two-to-three-day, or a six-to-seven-day trip, depending on how prepared you are and how much time you have.

If you're not quite ready for a multi-day adventure, there are also a few shorter options designed for more of a half-day trip. One is a float through Hot Springs Canyon with plenty of beautiful scenery along the way to enjoy. During your time on the river, you'll pass Langford Hot Springs, a historic district that features relaxing 105-degree water to soak in. From there, you can get back in the river or take a quarter-mile hike to the trailhead. For anyone rafting or kayaking, it's a good idea to bring along water shoes like these, with hard soles to protect your feet and allow you to hike and get in the river without needing to bring extra pairs.

For the most part, the Hot Springs Canyon float takes a little over half a day, but by stopping for snacks and a soak, it can easily turn into a full-day adventure. And if you don't want to navigate the river and plan your trip by yourself, you can hire guides.