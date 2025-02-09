Run Rapids And Soak In Hot Springs On This Rugged Southwest Rafting Trip
Rafting is a fun experience, especially if you follow all the safety rules. You get to enjoy the water, the great outdoors, and have a bit of an adrenaline rush. Big Bend, the remote national park in the South that is a beautiful, under-the-radar gem, offers a number of different rafting and floating adventures along the Rio Grande, perfect for people looking for a challenge or who want to try out rafting for the first time. You can choose a one-to-two-day, a two-to-three-day, or a six-to-seven-day trip, depending on how prepared you are and how much time you have.
If you're not quite ready for a multi-day adventure, there are also a few shorter options designed for more of a half-day trip. One is a float through Hot Springs Canyon with plenty of beautiful scenery along the way to enjoy. During your time on the river, you'll pass Langford Hot Springs, a historic district that features relaxing 105-degree water to soak in. From there, you can get back in the river or take a quarter-mile hike to the trailhead. For anyone rafting or kayaking, it's a good idea to bring along water shoes like these, with hard soles to protect your feet and allow you to hike and get in the river without needing to bring extra pairs.
For the most part, the Hot Springs Canyon float takes a little over half a day, but by stopping for snacks and a soak, it can easily turn into a full-day adventure. And if you don't want to navigate the river and plan your trip by yourself, you can hire guides.
There are many places to explore along the Rio Grande
If you want to visit the hot springs but have time for a longer, multi-day trip, you can start in San Vicente Canyon at Solis. This turns the half-day, 5-mile float into a two-day, 20-mile adventure. The hot springs will be near the end, allowing you to soak and relax a bit before you finish your adventure. The rest of the trip takes you through stunning canyons and miles of open desert.
Before you set off to float down the river, no matter what path or canyon you take, you need to make sure you are fully prepared. There's a lot of work that goes into planning one of these trips, and the most important first step is to get a permit. No matter how long you're planning to be on the river, all float trips require a permit. They can be obtained at any of the visitor centers in Big Bend National Park up to a week in advance of your planned trip.
There are several float trips and rafting options throughout the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River, including the Lower Canyons, Santa Elena Canyon, Mariscal Canyon, and Boquillas Canyon. While the Rio Grande is primarily found in Texas, it also meanders through a few other states, including one of the most scenic national forests in Colorado, which you can visit for free. Or, you can see it from a distance at the Rio Grande Gorge Rest Stop in New Mexico, which is one of the most unique and impressive rest stops across America.
What to be prepared for when floating down the Rio Grande
Though floats are relatively safe adventures, you do need to be prepared before you head out. Bring plenty of water and food with you. While you are surrounded by the river, you may not want to drink from it, as there are all sorts of diseases and germs that could get you sick. Basics also include items like first-aid kits. After all, while some parts of the river are relatively close to civilization, for most of your journey, you'll be fairly far from anyone able to help you. This isn't something to go into unprepared, especially if you're opting for a trip that takes several days.
While working out your arms by paddling down the Rio Grande, you have the chance to see all sorts of wildlife in addition to the beautiful scenery. Along the river, beavers, kingfishers, herons, and turtles are just some of the animals that frequent the places in and along the water.
If you aren't comfortable floating down the Rio Grande on your own, there are guides available through places like the New Mexico River Adventures. They offer tours for both half and full days, though you can occasionally find guides to take you on trips across several nights. This is a great way to handle your first adventure. Though they are a little more expensive, you can feel confident that there is someone who will be prepared if a situation arises. They also usually handle the food and emergency equipment, reducing what you need to worry about when you pack.