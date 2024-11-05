The 5 Most Scenic National Forests And Monuments In Colorado You Can Visit For Free

Colorado is a beautiful state with plenty of locations perfect for hiking or skiing. However, many of the popular spots charge an entry fee. For example, Rocky Mountain National Park has some of the most popular and awe-inspiring hikes, but it requires a $30 entrance fee per vehicle and, in peak season, a timed reservation. Those costs can add up quickly if they weren't in your vacation budget. Thankfully, this isn't the only option for those wanting to see beautiful scenery or unique features found in Colorado. There are also plenty of forests and monuments all across the state, and many are completely free to explore.

The reduced cost does not mean they are lacking in beauty. The five locations below are not only free, but incredibly scenic, offering views and experiences you won't get anywhere else. These national forests and monuments are found all across the state, so you can visit one no matter where in Colorado you stay. Some are tucked away from the nearest hint of civilization while others are right in the heart of a city.

When you're ready to take in the scenery that makes so many fall in love with Colorado, pack up your car and head to one of these destinations. Just don't forget your phone or camera. You'll want to live in the moment while exploring these places, but you may regret it if you don't snap a couple of pictures during your adventure.

