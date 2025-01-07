The Most Unique And Impressive Rest Stops Across America
Road trips are an undoubtedly popular choice for traveling across the United States. Practically a cornerstone of American culture, according to Statista, over 30% of U.S. travelers planned a road trip in 2024, making it the third most popular type of vacation. From the legendary Route 66 to the iconic Alligator Alley, the United States is full of stunning road trip routes and places to explore. Road-tripping is the ultimate way to flexibility and freedom when it comes to building your itinerary. But when planning your road trip route, it's not just about factoring in your main destinations but also determining the best rest stops.
Anyone who's ever been on a road trip can tell you that there's a wide range when it comes to rest stops. While some may be sketchy, dirty, or all-in-all best avoided, others go beyond being a necessity and are a destination in their own right. So, if you're looking to add an exciting stop to your road trip itinerary, we've got you covered. We included a range of choices — some are notable because of their beauty and access to nature, while others veer towards quirkier and more unique roadside stops. We also made sure to include a variety of locations throughout the country. We used travel blogs and destination sites, along with Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Yelp reviews, to compile this list of recommendations.
Rio Grande Gorge Rest Stop, New Mexico
If you want easy access to incredible nature, the Rio Grande Gorge Rest Stop in New Mexico is one of the best choices out there. Just 10 miles away from Taos and 565 feet over the Rio Grande River, past visitors say the view is breathtaking. While here, explore the nearby Rio Grande Gorge West Rim Trail. It is a 3.8-mile trail that offers stunning views of the ancient gorge, carved by the river millions of years ago, along with cliffs and panoramic River Grande views.
You may even catch a look at some wildlife, like a bighorn sheep. The trail typically takes about 1 ½ hours and is a popular choice for hikers, horseback riders, and mountain bikers. As for the rest stop itself, parking is free. Although there's no on-site restaurant, you will find picnic tables here. It's also a great place for souvenir shopping, as vendors typically sell crafts and jewelry during the day.
Alligator Alley, Florida
Traveling on the I-175 in South Florida between Naples and Fort Lauderdale means driving through the expansive Everglades, one of the most iconic East Coast national parks. Consider stopping along Alligator Alley while on this stretch. Although not a specific rest stop, it has several areas where you can pull over and check out the wildlife. Alligator Alley stretches 80 miles and takes about one to two hours to drive through.
You will find different rest stop options in this area, most offering access to nature, picnic areas, and more. If you're looking to get out into the wilderness, head to the rest stop at mile marker 63, where you'll gain access to the Florida Trail, a 5.7-mile loop. Parking at mile markers 31 or 32 is also a great place to see wildlife, especially during the winter, which is the best time to increase your chances of viewing alligators. Apart from the reptiles, there's plenty of other wildlife to see here, from herons to ibises and eagles.
Another stop along Alligator Alley is the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, which is dedicated to Native Seminole culture and history. It's located at the Miccosukee Service Station (mile marker 49). Additionally, the Florida panther refuge at mile marker 80 has a number of hiking trails.
Wolf Creek Overlook, Colorado
You may recognize Wolf Creek Overlook from the 1983 movie "National Lampoon's Vacation," but the real draw is that this rest stop is undoubtedly one of the United States' most beautiful. It is located on Route 160 in Pagosa Springs. The overlook offers gorgeous panoramic views of the North American Continental Divide, a ridge of mountain summits that separates the Atlantic and Pacific watersheds.
"After driving much of Colorado, I could not believe how green it was," recalled one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The pictures are incredible and they don't do it justice." The Lobo Overlook, another scenic area, is also around here, as is Treasure Falls, a mountain waterfall. The overlook itself is fenced in, but you can still enjoy its stunning views. You can also find a restroom, picnic tables, and a gravel parking lot.
Tamarack Rest Stop, West Virginia
If you find yourself driving through West Virginia, make your way to Beckley, right off I-64 Exit 45, for one of the most impressive artistic experiences you can get at a rest stop. Tamarack Rest Stop is truly a destination in its own right, from its geometric building design to its local culture theme. Dedicated entirely to Appalachian heritage, Tamarack Rest Stop is truly a shopper's parade. You can browse the creations of over 2,000 artists and artisans from all 55 counties in the state. The gallery's exhibitions and art include everything from pottery and paintings to handmade instruments, toys, and jewelry.
While here, be sure to stop by the on-site restaurant, which features Appalachian-inspired fare ranging from chicken pot pie to fried green tomato sandwiches. There's even a playground, a theater screening local movies and slideshows, and a conference space here, too. Tamarack Rest Stop is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Naubinway Rest Stop, Michigan
Along the US-2 highway, Naubinway Rest Stop is just a short way from scenic views of Lake Michigan, one of the Great Lakes that's also home to some of America's best beaches. At this rest stop, don't expect amenities beyond picnic tables and restrooms. It's really all about the view. Here, you can find easy access to a gorgeous, unspoiled beach. Lined with trees, Naubinway Rest Stop is secluded and quiet and is the perfect place to get some air and enjoy incredible relaxation after driving for hours.
Utilize the wooden walkways if you don't want to get too sandy during your respite here (there is a foot-washing station, though, if you decide to enjoy the untamed land). Past visitors say this area is calm and uncrowded. It is well worth the stop to get a look at Lake Michigan's northernmost point.
Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch, California
Located in Oro Grande, between Victorville and Barstow on the historic Route 66, Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch is one of the most unique roadside attractions. Here, large metal pipes adorned with bottles and other repurposed options create a forest of bottle trees — the result is a colorful, must-see destination in the desert. Since it was first created by the late local artist Elmer Long in 2000 from his father's bottle collection, it has become so well-known that it's even attracted visitors from around the world. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated.
Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch is "a treasure trove of 'bottle trees,'" as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it. It is open 24/7, and past visitors say it only takes a few minutes to walk around and see everything. But if you're looking for a quirky and uniquely beautiful destination, this is it.
Mars Cheese Castle, Wisconsin
Wisconsin is "America's Dairy State," so it's only fitting that there's a roadside cheese castle. Family-owned and operating since the 1940s, Mars Cheese Castle, located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is your one-stop shop for anything from old-fashioned cheese logs and artisan cheeses to local specialties like cheese curds and chocolate cheese fudge. There are over 700 cheeses, wines, and specialty items to choose from. You can also grab cheese spreads, meats, baked goods, gift boxes, and more.
There's also a restaurant where you can choose from an array of sandwiches, plus a tavern beloved for its Wisconsin beers and Bloody Marys (served with a beer chaser). Find Mars Cheese Castle off of I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago — just look out for the giant castle. "What a fun and unexpected stop!" wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "We were headed somewhere else and saw the castle from the highway. This place did not disappoint! There is no such thing as too much cheese, and you can find whatever you are looking for here."
Bear Lake Overlook, Utah
Sometimes referred to as the "Caribbean of the Rockies," Utah's Bear Lake is known for its vibrant turquoise water, thanks to its limestone deposits. The lake is stunning year-round and is well worth a stop if driving through the area. From Bear Lake Overlook, look out for signs of local poet May Swenson's "Above Bear Lake." If you'd like to learn more, pop into the visitor's center at the rest stop.
Located near one of Utah's most scenic roads off of U.S. Route 89, exploring Bear Lake State Park is well worth it, as there are ample picnicking, camping, boating, fishing, and hiking opportunities here, all with picturesque views. The lake is split between Utah and Idaho and is roughly 20 miles long and eight miles wide. Fees vary per area of the park and depend on if you're looking for day entry or to camp.
Tioga Welcome Center, Pennsylvania
If you're heading south on Route 15, you won't want to miss the panoramic views of the Tioga-Hammond Dams from this rest stop. Just south of the Pennsylvania-New York border, the Tioga County Welcome Center, also sometimes referred to as the Pennsylvania Welcome Center, has earned itself a reputation for its breathtaking views. "Probably the best rest stop I've encountered," wrote one Yelp reviewer. The welcome center resembles a mountain lodge, and visitors say the facility is clean, comfortable, and well worth a stop, whether you're looking for information about Pennsylvania or just a place to stretch your legs and enjoy an amazing view while at it.
"I was really taken by the spectacular views of the valley and the Tioga reservoir," wrote another Yelp reviewer. "The volunteers are very nice and took the time to explain about the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. It has become a must stop every time we travel up north." The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pops 66, Oklahoma
When driving along Route 66 in Arcadia, Oklahoma, be on the lookout for a 66-foot-tall soda bottle. That means you have reached Pops 66, an iconic destination, especially for soda drinkers. Here, you can find a diner serving classic fare like burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and, of course, sodas. You can even add unique flavor shots to your soda, such as chocolate, Irish cream, or raspberry.
The star of the show is truly the massive assortment of sodas. At Pops 66, there are over 500 different sodas and beverages available for purchase. Apart from classics like colas, root beers, and orange soda, you can find eclectic options like sweet corn, beef teriyaki, or strawberry jalapeño. It is truly "soda heaven," as one Redditor in the r/Soda subreddit put it. The store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you can, try to plan your visit for nighttime. The soda bottle statue lights up in various neon colors, which past visitors say is a spectacular sight.
Clear Creek Falls Overlook, Washington
Head east of White Pass Summit and Dog Lake on U.S. Highway 12 to reach Clear Creek Falls Overlook. It is also known as White Pass Scenic Byway and runs between Yakima, Washington, and the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" Mount Rainier National Park. This is another rest stop promising out-of-this-world scenery, this time of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. From the overlook, enjoy the gorgeous views of the 228-foot-tall Clear Creek Falls, which flows from Dog Lake into a canyon below.
"The view of the falls and the river below is spectacular. Really, don't rush this one," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The pictures ... don't do it justice." Either take a short, flat, paved path, or to get an even better look, you can take a slightly more challenging route that past visitors say is well worth it. For even more beautiful nature, continue another mile, and you'll reach the Clear Lake Recreation Area. This is a popular place for fishing and viewing wildlife like bald eagles, osprey, and elk. You'll also find a roadside national forest campground nearby.
Iowa 80 Truckstop, Iowa
The Iowa 80's Truckstop's claim to fame is that it's the "world's largest truckstop." Since it opened in 1964, it has become a destination for truckers and road trippers. Within the "trucker's Disneyland," you can find everything from a convenience store, a barber shop, a chiropractor, a dentist, a workout room, laundry facilities, a pet wash, showers, and more. There are several different food options, including two that are open 24 hours a day.
If you happen to be traveling in July, this is a particularly exciting time at the Iowa 80 Truckstop. The three-day event, the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, celebrates truck drivers and attracts about 44,000 attendees yearly. Regardless of when you visit, a stop at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum is a non-negotiable. The free museum has over 100 antique trucks on display, plus a number of other exhibits, including vintage transportation-themed toys. "I absolutely love this incredible truck stop," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "You never know what fun stuff you will find."
Peggy Sue's 50's Diner & Diner-Saur Park, California
It doesn't get more eclectic than a retro diner-meets-10-foot tall metal dinosaurs. At Peggy Sue's 50's Diner and Diner-Saur Park, it's campy, quirky, and an absolute must if traveling between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Tucked away amid the Calico Mountains on the I-15 Freeway, the original roadside diner — made from railroad ties and mortar from the nearby Union Pacific Rail yard — first opened in 1954 with just nine counter stools and three booths. The diner reopened in 1987 under its current owners, who decked it out with movie and television memorabilia, '50s music, and family recipes.
Over time, it expanded to include a soda fountain, an ice cream and pizza parlor, and, of course, the legendary dinosaur park. In short, it's a "classic Americana diner bumped up to quite another level," explained one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We've passed by this place on many a trip toward Las Vegas always saying someday we should stop here. Well, we finally did and [we are] glad we checked this off our list. They don't make them like this anymore." Hours are currently 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Russell's Travel Center, New Mexico
Russell's Travel Center on Historic Route 66 is a must-visit in Glenrio, New Mexico. Its standout quality is its vintage car museum. According to past visitors, the museum displays 15 to 20 classic cars (which rotate and are part of a larger collection), along with other memorabilia from the 1920s onward. If you're interested in vintage cars, this museum should be on your road trip bucket list. The great news is that it is free to visit.
Apart from checking out classic cars, Russell's Travel Center is also equipped with a grocery store, showers, and a classic diner, which visitors say serves delicious meals. "Loved this stop on the Hwy 40!!" one previous visitor on Tripadvisor wrote. "The museum is incredible ... and their diner serves wonderful food!! Best meatloaf I've had in quite some time. This is certainly a destination stop." The Travel Center itself is open 24 hours (although the museum is not).
As you embark on your next road trip, ensure to add these rest stops to your itinerary. You will not only enjoy scenic views, wildlife, great amenities, and much-needed respite but also appreciate the eclectic and historical gems of the United States.