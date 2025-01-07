The Most Unique And Impressive Rest Stops Across America

Road trips are an undoubtedly popular choice for traveling across the United States. Practically a cornerstone of American culture, according to Statista, over 30% of U.S. travelers planned a road trip in 2024, making it the third most popular type of vacation. From the legendary Route 66 to the iconic Alligator Alley, the United States is full of stunning road trip routes and places to explore. Road-tripping is the ultimate way to flexibility and freedom when it comes to building your itinerary. But when planning your road trip route, it's not just about factoring in your main destinations but also determining the best rest stops.

Anyone who's ever been on a road trip can tell you that there's a wide range when it comes to rest stops. While some may be sketchy, dirty, or all-in-all best avoided, others go beyond being a necessity and are a destination in their own right. So, if you're looking to add an exciting stop to your road trip itinerary, we've got you covered. We included a range of choices — some are notable because of their beauty and access to nature, while others veer towards quirkier and more unique roadside stops. We also made sure to include a variety of locations throughout the country. We used travel blogs and destination sites, along with Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Yelp reviews, to compile this list of recommendations.