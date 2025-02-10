Rick Steves Shares His Best Lodging Tips For Senior Travelers
Whether it's to a new continent or just a new neighborhood, travel is one of the most exciting, fulfilling, fun, and transformative experiences that you can have — and you don't have to give that up just because of your age. In fact, some research suggests that new experiences like travel can keep you feeling younger. Pair that with the flexibility that comes with retirement, and it starts to seem like the best time to travel might just be when you're a senior. Travel expert, TV host, and avid traveler Rick Steves, who is past traditional retirement age and has no plans to slow down his traveling, shared some excellent tips on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, to help senior travelers choose accommodations that suit their physical needs, schedule, and budgets during a European getaway.
One factor that Steves suggests all senior travelers consider when choosing their vacation lodging is the location. If you're worried about carrying your luggage for long distances or on public transportation, you may want to prioritize a hotel close to the train station or airport so that you can settle in before you set out. If you're more worried about getting exhausted by full days of sightseeing, however, Steves noted: "Staying in the city center gives you a convenient place to take a break between sights (and you can take a taxi on arrival to reduce lugging your bags)."
Ask about accommodations at your accommodations
The most exciting thing about travel at any age is experiencing what it feels like to be in a new place, especially if your destination is far, physically or culturally, from your home. For some, however, that thrill feels a little less exciting when it comes to where you're actually spending the night. If you have spent a long time making sure your home accommodates your accessibility needs, the idea of flying across the world and paying top dollar to stay in a place where you may be uncomfortable may put a damper on the idea of travel.
On his website, Rick Steves advises heading this problem off by doing some research or contacting the hotel to find out if there are any potential issues with your stay. If you need them, you should absolutely seek out accessible hotels at your destination (just make sure to book them well in advance since there aren't as many to choose from), but you may also be able to ask for some basic accommodations when you book. For instance, Steves suggests that if you discover that your hotel doesn't have an elevator, you could simply request a ground-floor room.
Consider alternatives to hotels
Many people are looking for budget-friendly ways to enjoy European cities, and saving on accommodations can be a good first step. The more time you spend abroad, the more you'll have to pay for sightseeing, food, and lodging — but Rick Steves actually recommends long-term travel for adventurous seniors. In some ways, it can even be more affordable. Where you stay can be one of them. Steves suggests that retired people take advantage of their new freedom to rent homes and apartments at their destinations instead of booking hotel rooms. Not only are the prices usually better, but you'll have more ability to control your own environment, cook your own meals, and slow down the pace of your trip and truly get to know your destination.
Another option older travelers may want to consider is participating in a house swap. If you choose to literally exchange homes with someone living at your intended destination, you have the advantage of knowing that someone is staying at your house looking after things while you're away. If you stay in the house with your host family, you can forge lifelong friendships and learn about their culture while sharing your own. Either way, you will get to experience life in your destination as it really is for the people who live there, which can be a life-changing experience.