Rick Steves Shares His Best Lodging Tips For Senior Travelers

Whether it's to a new continent or just a new neighborhood, travel is one of the most exciting, fulfilling, fun, and transformative experiences that you can have — and you don't have to give that up just because of your age. In fact, some research suggests that new experiences like travel can keep you feeling younger. Pair that with the flexibility that comes with retirement, and it starts to seem like the best time to travel might just be when you're a senior. Travel expert, TV host, and avid traveler Rick Steves, who is past traditional retirement age and has no plans to slow down his traveling, shared some excellent tips on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, to help senior travelers choose accommodations that suit their physical needs, schedule, and budgets during a European getaway.

One factor that Steves suggests all senior travelers consider when choosing their vacation lodging is the location. If you're worried about carrying your luggage for long distances or on public transportation, you may want to prioritize a hotel close to the train station or airport so that you can settle in before you set out. If you're more worried about getting exhausted by full days of sightseeing, however, Steves noted: "Staying in the city center gives you a convenient place to take a break between sights (and you can take a taxi on arrival to reduce lugging your bags)."