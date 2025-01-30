The Type Of Travel Rick Steves Recommends For Adventurous Seniors

While traveling more than once a year or visiting multiple destinations seems like something gap year students and digital nomads would do most often, it turns out that the people most likely to make that kind of travel are above the age of 65. Per Statista, 15% of people 65 and above travel multiple times a year while only 11% of those between 18 and 29 do. In some ways, it's easier to travel during one's golden years. Most senior travelers don't have the daily stresses that young and middle-aged people do, like how many vacation or sick days they're using up and balancing vacation budgets with rent money. Retired individuals generally also have more leisure time to travel and have more financial security than younger travelers. Also, they might be more savvy when navigating foreign countries, since they likely had to deal with traveling before the invention of the internet.

Travel guru and best-selling travel book author Rick Steves, who was born in 1955, offers valuable insights for seniors who like to be on the move — especially because he's no spring chicken, either. "Travel is an excellent way to stay young in spirit," Steves says on his website. He recommends long trips and slow tourism for seniors and has several tips for making the most of your travel.

If you're considering being an adventurous senior, it's worth remembering that a measured nomadic life is possible for elderly individuals, and there are many already doing it. There's always a way to see new places, and traveling can even potentially help improve both mental and physical health for the elderly.