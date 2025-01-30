The Type Of Travel Rick Steves Recommends For Adventurous Seniors
While traveling more than once a year or visiting multiple destinations seems like something gap year students and digital nomads would do most often, it turns out that the people most likely to make that kind of travel are above the age of 65. Per Statista, 15% of people 65 and above travel multiple times a year while only 11% of those between 18 and 29 do. In some ways, it's easier to travel during one's golden years. Most senior travelers don't have the daily stresses that young and middle-aged people do, like how many vacation or sick days they're using up and balancing vacation budgets with rent money. Retired individuals generally also have more leisure time to travel and have more financial security than younger travelers. Also, they might be more savvy when navigating foreign countries, since they likely had to deal with traveling before the invention of the internet.
Travel guru and best-selling travel book author Rick Steves, who was born in 1955, offers valuable insights for seniors who like to be on the move — especially because he's no spring chicken, either. "Travel is an excellent way to stay young in spirit," Steves says on his website. He recommends long trips and slow tourism for seniors and has several tips for making the most of your travel.
If you're considering being an adventurous senior, it's worth remembering that a measured nomadic life is possible for elderly individuals, and there are many already doing it. There's always a way to see new places, and traveling can even potentially help improve both mental and physical health for the elderly.
Long-term trips and slow travel are best for adventurous seniors
One of the main concerns for traveling seniors is having access to suitable accommodation that fits their needs. Luckily, Rick Steves is confident that seniors have an easier time finding accommodation: "With the advantage of a more flexible schedule, older travelers can often find good alternative accommodations for longer stays," he says on his website. Rent a house if you're staying for longer than a week — though if you're staying in a hotel or Airbnb, make sure you ask about their accessibility options. But don't rule out luxury, either: Long-term stays at an all-inclusive resort can sometimes be cheaper than you might imagine. "Mention your age when you reserve," Steves says.
A new place always takes some getting used to, but long-term stays let one appreciate what it's truly like to live there as opposed to just seeing its famous sights. "Becoming a temporary part of the community can be particularly rewarding," Steves says. "Settle down and stay a while, doing side trips if you choose."
As is the case with most travel, there are practical aspects to take care of too. "Seniors pay more for travel insurance — but are also more likely to need it," Steves says. He also recommends paying attention to evacuation insurance, which will cover you in the event that you need to be taken somewhere for medical assistance in an emergency. Seniors should choose their destinations wisely — be sure the local language and food won't be too much of a hurdle — and consider scheduling vacations for quieter months like April and October. And who knows? If you love the destination you travel to enough, you could even consider escaping America and retiring abroad — and Steves has tips for that too.