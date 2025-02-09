One Small-Ship Cruise In Australia Caters To Solo Travelers Seeking Wildlife And Adventure
If you're trying to explore the farthest corners of the world, one of the best ways to do it is on the back of a cruise ship. For those based in the United States, Australia and Tasmania can seem like a world away, but these destinations are full of unique wildlife and natural wonders. Best of all, you can take a small-ship cruise to see amazing wildlife and natural scenery with AE Expeditions aboard the Douglas Mawson.
While some travelers will want to explore Australia's top island and coastal getaways, what helps set AE Expeditions and the Mawson apart from most other cruises is that it's small and designed for solo travelers. So, instead of vacationing on what can feel like a floating city, you're on a smaller, sleeker vessel that allows you to focus more on the land excursions. The Coastal Tasmania trip, in particular, showcases the ship's agility and luxury.
Tasmania is filled with plenty of attractions (including the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, with one of the best wildlife experiences in Australia), and a trip aboard the Douglas Mawson may be the best way to experience the beauty and majesty of the island. Let's take a closer look at why this ship is so appealing and what you can expect from an AE Expeditions cruise.
What you can expect on AE Expedition's Douglas Mawson ship
First and foremost, this is one of the newest cruise ships in the AE Expedition's fleet, having its maiden voyage in 2025. The ship is named after a famous Australian explorer, and it utilizes the latest in cruise technology to deliver a one-of-a-kind vacation experience. For example, to help minimize rocking, the Mawson is designed with the Ulstein X-Bow, which cuts through the swells and keeps the ship steady, even on relatively rough seas.
Although it's a small boat, the Mawson is still outfitted with lounge areas, viewing decks, jacuzzis, and pools. So, when you're not out exploring the wilderness, you can sit back and relax. That said, the Mawson does have unique features to make it easier to disembark and store your dirty hiking and traveling gear, giving it the best of both worlds. By day, you'll be off on an adventure, and by night, you'll be looking at the stars from a topside pool.
As we mentioned, the Mawson is built for solo travelers, and there are multiple single-berth staterooms. You can choose something extra spacious or compact, depending on how much time you plan to spend in your room. Overall, there are 11 unique stateroom options.
Getting the most out of your Tasmania cruise
The Coastal Tasmania Cruise from AE Expeditions is designed to help you explore as much of the island as possible. However, because the ship departs from and returns to Hobart, you must get there first. The best option is to fly to Australia and then hop on a plane from Sydney Airport (home of one of the most relaxing airport lounges in the world). Alternatively, you can take the ferry from Melbourne.
The itinerary lasts 11 days and circles the entire region, including the Hunter Islands, the Kent Island Group, and Maatsuyker Island on the southern tip. Activities range from hiking to wildlife watching to Zodiac cruises on rivers and inlets along the island's coastline. This small excursion on an inflatable boat allows you to get up close and personal with the natural scenery. Throughout the journey, you'll learn all about Tasmania's natural history, including the animals endemic to the island (e.g., the wombat, Bennett's wallaby, and the Tasmanian devil).
Prices for this trip start at around $9,000 per person at the time of this writing, and the price range depends on if you want to share accommodations. This trip takes place in December, and because Tasmania is in the southern hemisphere, make sure to pack summer clothing and hiking gear so you can explore the island as comfortably as possible.