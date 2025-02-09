One Small-Ship Cruise In Australia Caters To Solo Travelers Seeking Wildlife And Adventure

If you're trying to explore the farthest corners of the world, one of the best ways to do it is on the back of a cruise ship. For those based in the United States, Australia and Tasmania can seem like a world away, but these destinations are full of unique wildlife and natural wonders. Best of all, you can take a small-ship cruise to see amazing wildlife and natural scenery with AE Expeditions aboard the Douglas Mawson.

While some travelers will want to explore Australia's top island and coastal getaways, what helps set AE Expeditions and the Mawson apart from most other cruises is that it's small and designed for solo travelers. So, instead of vacationing on what can feel like a floating city, you're on a smaller, sleeker vessel that allows you to focus more on the land excursions. The Coastal Tasmania trip, in particular, showcases the ship's agility and luxury.

Tasmania is filled with plenty of attractions (including the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, with one of the best wildlife experiences in Australia), and a trip aboard the Douglas Mawson may be the best way to experience the beauty and majesty of the island. Let's take a closer look at why this ship is so appealing and what you can expect from an AE Expeditions cruise.