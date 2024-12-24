Relax In The Best Airport Lounges In The World With These Tips
There are plenty of rookie mistakes to be made as a first-time flier, and not securing a spot in a premium airport lounge is up there with the best of them. Airports across the world have some truly luxurious and exclusive places for travelers to enjoy their wait in peace, taking the stress out of a typical pre-flight routine. Pacing around crowded terminals and searching for a seat can truly take the fun out of traveling.
So, next time you're headed sky high, why not treat yourself to a spot in one of these beautiful lounges where you can eat, drink, and even watch your favorite sport to your heart's content? From Hong Kong to Los Angeles, we're about to take you on a whistle-stop tour of the best must-visit airport lounges. What's more, we'll also give you some insider tips on what to look out for and how to make the most of the experience. Buckle up!
Vienna Lounge, Terminal 1, Vienna Airport
Vienna is a wonderful place to visit and is home to some of the best history Europe has to offer. Whether you're a local or a traveler venturing home after exploring the city, there's no doubt that the lounge at Vienna Airport has everything you could possibly need. The spot was voted the winner of the 2024 Priority Pass Excellence Awards, and it's not hard to see why. While it's packed with luxury items, such as a well-stocked buffet and drinks on tap, it's also incredibly accessible.
First and business-class ticket holders and frequent flyers can get into the lounge at no extra cost, but if you're none of those, don't despair. For a very reasonable $58 per person, travelers can enjoy the lounge for three hours. Considering what's included, that's a bargain. Just confirm that the lounge is open on your preferred date before booking. It opens at 4.30 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Don't miss the lounge's free shower facilities, too, if you need to freshen up.
Air France Clarins Spa, John F. Kennedy International Airport
There are plenty of airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA in a pinch, but have you ever thought about putting as much effort into relaxing at the airport post-security? John F. Kennedy International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, with Delta Airlines alone operating more than 200 flights a day at peak times. Because it's such a hotspot, it's not a shocker that passengers have several lounge options at their disposal.
One of the most highly rated is the Air France Clarins Spa in the Air France Lounge. While the lounge itself certainly has its perks, it's the spa that makes it so special. Launched in 2022, it was a great move for Air France to partner with the luxury beauty brand. Features include multiple private booths where passengers can choose from three treatments at no extra cost.
Unfortunately, the spa is only open to La Premiere, Business, and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers. However, it's worth noting that passengers must book their treatments, and this can only be done upon arrival. With that in mind, make sure you have a Plan B in case you can't get a slot.
Turkish Airlines Business Lounge, Istanbul Airport
A passenger need only look at the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge entrance in Istanbul Airport to know that it is an exclusive spot. This luxury lounge offers travelers a taste of the high life before they even start their journey, promising gourmet meals as well as comfortable places for guests to rest. There are two Turkish Airlines lounges at this airport, so be sure you're headed to the right one so as not to waste any time. The other lounge, Miles & Smiles, is restricted to members of Turkish Airlines' frequent-flyer program.
The Business Lounge is well-known for its impressive buffet and 24-hour service and is a great spot for families, thanks to its large play area, which you don't see in many of its rivals. However, there are a couple of things to think about before you visit. Istanbul Airport is incredibly busy, and it's not unusual to find many of the lounges, including this one, full. If you do manage to get a spot, the lounge can only be accessed by Turkish Airlines and Star Alliance business-class passengers and frequent flyers.
Cathay Pacific The Pier First Class Lounge, Hong Kong International Airport
If you've ever traveled through Hong Kong International Airport, you'll know just how busy it gets. That's why having a little downtime before a flight is worth its weight in gold. Thankfully, Cathay Pacific's The Pier First Class Lounge is an unmissable attraction. The lounge is only open to passengers flying first class on any Oneworld airline or who have Oneworld Emerald status. This makes it quite exclusive. Those lucky enough to visit will be wowed by stylish design features created by Ilse Crawford.
Not only is there a fully equipped bar, but there are also plenty of versatile places to sit, whether you want to relax and catch some shut-eye or get to work on your latest project. This lounge even goes one step further than your traditional free WiFi and charging points, as it has its own iMac computers for guests to use. Hot tip: Don't miss out on the treatments on offer at the spa, which include facials and massages.
Delta Sky Club, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Many airport lounges tend to be dimly lit to help tired passengers relax. However, the Delta Sky Club at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport makes the most of floor-to-ceiling windows for a refreshing, bright, and airy vibe. Guests can sit in a chair, dine at a formal table, or even get some fresh air on the Sky Deck while gazing at the clouds and planes flying overhead. If that wasn't reason enough to try and get a spot in this lounge, then the wine might be.
There isn't just a simple wine list but an unmissable wine wall with wines selected by Delta Airlines' in-house sommelier, Andrea Robinson. Be sure to take advantage of this incredible perk if you visit because it's certainly not a staple in other lounges. Passengers flying Delta One, first class, or business class can walk right in, and a year's membership can also be purchased. Reserve Card Members can also bring along two non-related guests or family members for a charge of $50 per person, even if they aren't on the same flight.
American Airlines Flagship First Dining lounge, Dallas and Miami Airports
Eating on the go while rushing through an airport isn't good for your stress levels or digestion, especially if you're about to go on one of the longest flights in the world. Thankfully, American Airlines has got travelers covered by providing high-quality food at its Flagship Dining lounges. Its best locations in the Dallas and Miami airports offer a true restaurant experience, with dishes like beef tenderloin, oyster fritters, and much more. These lounges don't feel like a pit stop along the way but a treasured part of the trip.
There are a few ways to get your foot in the door here, but as with many of the top airport lounges in the world, it's largely based on your ticket. Flagship First or Flagship Business Plus cabin passengers will sail through, and you're welcome to bring one guest with you. Don't feel under pressure to watch the clock here, either. There is no time limit in Flagship Dining, so you can enjoy the food at a leisurely pace and not feel rushed.
Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouse, London Heathrow
London is a popular destination for tourists for obvious reasons, such as the long and storied history of the British monarchy. Tourists flock from all over to catch a glimpse of Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, and traveling home can often feel like an overwhelming experience at busy Heathrow Airport. Virgin Atlantic has long been known as a premium airline, and the company has made sure that its passengers can wait for flights in style. The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse is one of the best lounges at this airport, and for good reason.
Not only does it look sleek, stylish, and futuristic, but the service is also out of this world. Featuring a fully loaded bar and a menu that includes the British quintessential afternoon tea, if you want it, the Clubhouse has got it. If you visit, don't forget that this is a multi-faceted experience. We highly recommend hopping on one of the Peloton bikes for a pre-flight workout, followed by a shower and a gourmet meal. The lounge is open to Virgin Atlantic Upper Class or Delta One passengers. Unfortunately, if you don't have status with the airline, you're not getting in.
PS Lax, Los Angeles International Airport
It's no secret that LAX is a bustling hub of activity, serving residents and tourists of the West Coast and beyond. With journey offerings such as nonstop flights from Los Angeles to the Caribbean, its popularity makes perfect sense. Of course, this airport also tends to get high-profile clientele since so many famous people live nearby. Perhaps because of this, LAX has a very upscale and almost secretive lounge, PS LAX.
This ultra-boujee spot isn't what you may expect, but rather a series of private suites that allow passengers to relax without bumping into anyone during their downtime. Part of what makes this service so special is that guests don't have to barge their way through a crowded terminal to get to their flight. Instead, a private TSA point and a car await to take you directly to the plane. Amazingly, this experience is open to anyone — as long as you've got the cash. A suite will set you back around $4,400 for four people. Though it's recommended you check in 90 minutes before your flight, we suggest going for the maximum time allotted (three hours before) to make the most of your time.
Lufthansa First Class Terminal, Frankfurt Airport
One of the most important airport amenities is food. There's no getting past it. No matter where you're traveling from or to, you'll always see fast food restaurants and other eateries full of passengers looking to grab a bite before their journey. However, the Lufthansa First Class Terminal in Frankfurt goes one step above, giving visitors a true gourmet experience. What's more, this is no simple luxury lounge; it's an entire terminal dedicated to pleasing passengers traveling first class.
This means that they can avoid the hectic regular terminals as they even offer valet parking and a special onsite security screening that will get you through in half the time (if not less) and onto enjoying the facilities. This is an absolute must-visit for whiskey lovers, as there are over 100 different varieties that are begging to be tried. Don't miss the special cigar lounge if you're dying for a taste of old Hollywood glam, either. And, just in case you want to make the trip even more memorable, you can kick back in a bath with a Lufthansa rubber ducky to keep you company.
Swiss First Class Lounge, Zurich International Airport
No one wants their travel plans disrupted, but the best thing to do if your flight gets diverted is to roll with it. Hop on Google and find out which lounges are available at your unplanned airport stop. If you're lucky, you may find yourself at Zurich International Airport with a few hours to kill. The Swiss First Class Lounge is a step away, with plush stylistic interiors and a gargantuan wine menu spanning over 1,000 bottles. If you find yourself in a pinch, two hotel rooms are available for rent.
However, regular travelers may have to make other plans, as visitors must have a Star Alliance status card with Swiss or a first-class boarding pass. It's worth noting that the restaurant here has 5 stars and a team of chefs to cater to any requests. If you go, don't miss out on the terrace with a view — somewhat of a special feature of the lounges.
Etihad Business Class Lounge, Abu Dhabi International Airport
You don't have to be a frequent flyer to know that Etihad Airways is in a class of its own. The ultra-lux operator is known for its long-haul flights and world-class service, which is why it's unsurprising that it knows how to run a lounge or two. The Etihad Airways Business Class Lounge at the Abu Dhabi International Airport is in a league of its own. Spanning three floors, this location looks like a highly polished hotel, with corridors that go on for days and plenty of comfortable seating options.
Though it may look like a commuter's dream at first glance, the lounge is set up with families in mind. There's a dedicated family room with a flat-screen TV and ample toys to entertain little ones. When using this lounge, there's one thing to keep in mind. There are often multiple identical facilities on the same floor, so if you see a queue outside one, it's worth checking the other before you fall in line.
Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge - South, Hamad International Airport, Doha
When catching a flight, there's so much to think about, from how early you need to arrive at the airport to whether you remembered to pack the right footwear. Access to a great lounge can set a relaxed tone for your trip. Qatar Airways knows this, which is why the company created its business-class lounge at Hamad International Airport in Doha. Not only is it breathtakingly beautiful, with gorgeous features like grand staircases and wood-paneled ceilings, but it also offers several different dining areas to suit every taste.
You truly get what you pay for, and you don't have to be a Qatar Airways Business Class passenger to enjoy these facilities if you've got a little cash to spend. Any class of passenger can purchase access by speaking to a staff member at the Qatar Airways check-in desk.
Air France La Premiere Lounge, Charles De Gaulle Airport, Paris
A lot of airport lounges, even top-tier ones, limit passengers to a time frame of three hours per stay. However, Air France's La Premiere First Class Lounge at Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris gives guests double that, allowing them to make the most of its spectacular facilities. There's one slight hitch: Only 15 passengers are allowed in at a time despite there being over 10,000 square feet of space. Getting in here may be tricky, even for those eligible. Private rooms also feature a bedroom and a dedicated butler. Need we say more?
Though it may be somewhat difficult to get into, it's worth remembering that this isn't just a departure lounge but an arrival lounge. If you're traveling back to Paris, you can pop in (if it isn't full) and request that your luggage be delivered so you don't have to wait at that terribly unfashionable conveyor belt. C'est Magnifique, oui?
Qantas First Lounge, Sydney Airport
While many airport lounges these days rely heavily on modern, futuristic design, there are some that go against the grain. Qantas' First Class Lounge in Sydney Airport, Australia, does just that, giving passengers a taste of Golden Age Hollywood. Its retro design and popping '60s vibe are enough to entice visitors alone, but its perks don't stop there. The kitchen is run by Neil Perry, a popular celebrity chef in Oz, so the food is to die for. In addition, there are decadent marble showers on offer and even a spa that delivers a plethora of treatments.
For those on a work trip, it's worth noting that there are also meeting rooms available to book, making this a highly versatile place to while away a few hours. Be sure to check out the incredible range of dishes on the seasonal menu, and don't leave without taking in the beauty of the gorgeous vintage flight screen.