The Best-Rated Hotel In The World For 2024 Offers A Decadent And Tranquil Escape In Thailand
Along the banks of the famed Chao Phraya, known as the "River of Kings," lies an exceptional architectural marvel. Capella Bangkok, a sprawling Japanese-style complex with a modern, clean aesthetic, is a luxury hotel in the heart of the capital. All of its rooms face the majestic waterway, which flows across the city before emptying out into the Gulf of Thailand. And it's across the river from IconSiam, Thailand's largest shopping experience and an award-winning mall.
This upscale spot comes with a variety of options for dining and drinking, including the on-site restaurants (offering either Riviera-inspired gourmet cuisine or home-style Thai dishes), the sunny tea lounge, and the chic cocktail bar. There is also a spa where you can rejuvenate after a day of exploring. If you stay here, you'll have a choice of 101 different suites, rooms, and villas. Each one is equipped with a private veranda or balcony from which to enjoy the views. Book a Riverfront Premier room, on the fifth to 10th floors, for a panoramic view of the river from up high. Or reserve the Verandah Suite to have a separate living room and your own outdoor Jacuzzi plunge pool. A stay in any of these rooms will also provide you with your own "Capella Culturist," a local expert who can curate a personalized and extraordinary experience. They will help you arrange everything from transportation to cultural activities, including meditation sessions, walking tours, and more.
This hotel has received many notable accolades since opening its doors in 2020. It received 50 Best's "The Best Hotel in Asia 2024" designation, along with topping the list of The World's 50 Best Hotels in the same year. Capella was also chosen by Travel + Leisure readers as the world's best hotel brand in 2023 and 2024.
Experiencing Capella Bangkok
If you plan to spend the day in this nature retreat, start your morning right with a buffet breakfast at Phra Nakhon, Capella Bangkok's Thai food and breakfast restaurant. Fill up on local fruits, a selection of cheeses, eggs Benedict, and more. Enjoy a fresh coconut as you watch the city come to life. Then, go for a soak in your private plunge pool or swim in the larger shared pool. Dry off and head to the Living Room's outdoor terrace with a book and take in the morning sunshine.
In the afternoon, enjoy a revitalizing treatment at Auriga, the spa and wellness center situated in lush green gardens. You're in the birthplace of the famed Thai massage — so try one of the spa's signature Thai therapies. For the ultimate relaxation, book the Chi Nei Tsang treatment. When it's time for dinner, head to Côte by Mauro Colagreco, the must-visit Mediterranean fusion restaurant that was upgraded to two Michelin stars as of 2025. You'll find exceptional Italian and French dishes here that have been adapted to perfection using local ingredients and culinary traditions. Choose from a few chef-curated set menu options, including the nine-course Carte Blanche dinner. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday, and you'll need to book well in advance to guarantee a table.
End your night at Stella, the elegant riverside cocktail bar, with a signature drink. The theme of this beautiful space is "The Journey of Old Siam," which is evident through Stella's exquisite design, its stylized glasses, and the names of the beverages. (The "1861" is named for the year that Charoenkrung Road was first paved.) Finally, head back to your suite and prepare for your next day in paradise.
What to know before you go
Capella Bangkok's starting rates are $600 per room per night at the time of writing. Suites and villas can be reserved through various booking platforms or the hotel's website, where you'll find special offers and holiday packages. The hotel has a five-star ("Excellent") average rating on Tripadvisor, with over 800 reviews to date. One guest who stayed in 2025 described her experience as "relaxing and magical" and stated, "This has been one of the most beautiful experiences I have had here in Bangkok ... Here at Capella you feel like family."
The ideal time for a Thai vacation is typically between November and February, after the rainy season and before temperatures skyrocket. However, the best time to visit Thailand will depend on what you want from your trip, as there are some exciting cultural festivities during the hot season (like Songkran in April), and during rainy season, prices are lower and crowds are smaller. If you're flying into Thailand from overseas, you'll likely land in Suvarnabhumi Airport, with a few flights also coming through the smaller Don Mueang International Airport. Without traffic, the hotel is a 30-minute drive from the former and a 25-minute drive from the latter.
You may never want to leave your serene tropical oasis — but if you do, there are plenty of sights to explore in this sprawling metropolis. Head to the exquisite Wat Arun, a gorgeous riverside temple covered in porcelain mosaics. Visit one of the city's floating markets, like Damnoen Saduak, to enjoy a vibrant atmosphere of vendors selling goods from food-laden boats. Spend time at one of Bangkok's high-quality museums and galleries, like the impressive, five-story Museum of Contemporary Art. And if you like stunning, 360-degree vistas, frequent one of Bangkok's rooftop bars offering excellent bites and panoramic views.