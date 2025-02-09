The Best-Rated Hotel In The World For 2024 Offers A Decadent And Tranquil Escape In Thailand

Along the banks of the famed Chao Phraya, known as the "River of Kings," lies an exceptional architectural marvel. Capella Bangkok, a sprawling Japanese-style complex with a modern, clean aesthetic, is a luxury hotel in the heart of the capital. All of its rooms face the majestic waterway, which flows across the city before emptying out into the Gulf of Thailand. And it's across the river from IconSiam, Thailand's largest shopping experience and an award-winning mall.

This upscale spot comes with a variety of options for dining and drinking, including the on-site restaurants (offering either Riviera-inspired gourmet cuisine or home-style Thai dishes), the sunny tea lounge, and the chic cocktail bar. There is also a spa where you can rejuvenate after a day of exploring. If you stay here, you'll have a choice of 101 different suites, rooms, and villas. Each one is equipped with a private veranda or balcony from which to enjoy the views. Book a Riverfront Premier room, on the fifth to 10th floors, for a panoramic view of the river from up high. Or reserve the Verandah Suite to have a separate living room and your own outdoor Jacuzzi plunge pool. A stay in any of these rooms will also provide you with your own "Capella Culturist," a local expert who can curate a personalized and extraordinary experience. They will help you arrange everything from transportation to cultural activities, including meditation sessions, walking tours, and more.

This hotel has received many notable accolades since opening its doors in 2020. It received 50 Best's "The Best Hotel in Asia 2024" designation, along with topping the list of The World's 50 Best Hotels in the same year. Capella was also chosen by Travel + Leisure readers as the world's best hotel brand in 2023 and 2024.