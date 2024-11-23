Shop 'Til You Drop At Thailand's Largest Shopping Experience At This Chic Award-Winning Mall
Inside an 8-million-square-foot, 11-story "Icon of Eternal Prosperity," you can experience everything from Bangkok's handcrafts to world-renowned luxury brands, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and even curated art exhibitions. IconSiam, a mall with the outsized aspiration to "[show] the world what Thai-ness means," according to its vision statement, has become an institution in Bangkok. Located next to the Chao Phraya River in Khlong Ton Sai, IconSiam won the Best Cultural Attraction award at the Global Brand Awards in 2023, cementing its place as a landmark in the megacity known as a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination.
You can reach the shopping center via the water by taking a free boat from ferry terminals at Sathorn Pier (via the Saphan Taksin subway station), Wat Muang Kae, or Si Phraya Pier. The boats, departing from the east side of the river, offer a quick ride to IconSiam and leave regularly throughout the day. A tram stop at Khlong San or any bus that stops at Klongsan Market will also get the job done. IconSiam is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
IconSiam has it all, from fashion to food to unique spaces
Whether it's Prada, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., or Maserati, the IconLuxe department on floors G, 1, and M offers sought-after luxury goods from all over the world. At the other end of the spectrum, SookSiam, also on floor G, brings a floating market with traditional architecture, delicious snacks, and handcrafts into the air-conditioned building. Hawkers in boats selling affordable street food, warmly lit bubble balloons, and handmade goods from across the country give the impression you've briefly entered a giant open-air market — even if you haven't stepped foot outside. The first Thai branch of Japanese department store Takashimaya also finds its home at IconSiam. Spread across seven stories, it's an opportunity to access Japanese brands, fashion, and food that are normally unavailable in Thailand.
Beyond shopping, the seven dining zones of IconSiam take shoppers on a culinary journey from the streets of Bangkok to a Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant. Blue by Alain Ducasse, which earned one Michelin star, serves French cuisine over a panoramic river view. Besides its namesake, the restaurant's chefs, sommelier, and management team bring Thai hospitality and touches to the food at every turn.
Of course, what would an Asian supermall be without attractions? Like some of the most bizarre airport attractions across the world, expect water, jungles, and oversized architecture at IconSiam. On the sixth floor, an artistic rendition of a lush Thai farm unfolds across 10 pavilions, complete with a floor-to-ceiling waterfall. Outside, River Park bridges the space between IconSiam and the Chao Phraya River with auspicious plants, a mirror wall, and a pressurized dancing water feature that sprays a light show performance over the river.
Thailand's shopping scene keeps tourists coming back
Sure, Thailand might have some of Southeast Asia's best islands, but the country's duty-free shopping is also a big draw, especially if IconSiam is on the agenda. Tourists visiting Thailand have the option to apply for an IconSiam Tourist Card, which gives them discounts up to 30% at participating stores. Additionally, it offers access to a tourist lounge on the first floor of the mall and free Wi-Fi. To apply, you must fill out a quick online form that states your name, email address, passport number, and nationality.
Any international tourist, whether with a tourist card or not, can claim a tax refund up to 6% on purchases over 2,000 baht when leaving the country. You'll need a PP10 paper to do so, which you can obtain at IconSiam by showing your passport and receiving a tax receipt at the time of purchase. To claim the refund at airport customs, bring the tax receipt and PP10 document, along with your purchase, to show to the customs officer.