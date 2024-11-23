Shop 'Til You Drop At Thailand's Largest Shopping Experience At This Chic Award-Winning Mall

Whether it's Prada, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., or Maserati, the IconLuxe department on floors G, 1, and M offers sought-after luxury goods from all over the world. At the other end of the spectrum, SookSiam, also on floor G, brings a floating market with traditional architecture, delicious snacks, and handcrafts into the air-conditioned building. Hawkers in boats selling affordable street food, warmly lit bubble balloons, and handmade goods from across the country give the impression you've briefly entered a giant open-air market — even if you haven't stepped foot outside. The first Thai branch of Japanese department store Takashimaya also finds its home at IconSiam. Spread across seven stories, it's an opportunity to access Japanese brands, fashion, and food that are normally unavailable in Thailand.

Beyond shopping, the seven dining zones of IconSiam take shoppers on a culinary journey from the streets of Bangkok to a Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant. Blue by Alain Ducasse, which earned one Michelin star, serves French cuisine over a panoramic river view. Besides its namesake, the restaurant's chefs, sommelier, and management team bring Thai hospitality and touches to the food at every turn.

Of course, what would an Asian supermall be without attractions? Like some of the most bizarre airport attractions across the world, expect water, jungles, and oversized architecture at IconSiam. On the sixth floor, an artistic rendition of a lush Thai farm unfolds across 10 pavilions, complete with a floor-to-ceiling waterfall. Outside, River Park bridges the space between IconSiam and the Chao Phraya River with auspicious plants, a mirror wall, and a pressurized dancing water feature that sprays a light show performance over the river.

