Florida's Gulf Coast Hides A Walkable City With Shops And Seafood For A Less Crowded Beach Escape

Southwest Florida undeniably has some of the most pristine, white, sandy beaches along its Gulf Coast, and visitors to the Sunshine State should pay them a visit. One of the best Florida destinations that also happens to be the least crowded is the tucked-away city of Punta Gorda. Offering an escape from the crowds of more popular Gulf Coast destinations like Fort Myers and Sarasota, Punta Gorda also provides visitors with a tropical setting worth exploring.

Punta Gorda is where the Peace River meets Charlotte Harbor, a main waterway to the gulf. The city proudly showcases its beauty by the water with a walkable harbor past parks, shops, and the most scenic parts of Punta Gorda's shoreline. Add in a local waterside hub for visitors and residents downtown like the popular Fishermen's Village, and it's clear there's no shortage of entertainment in this Southwest Florida alcove. It's also 45 minutes away from prime beach locations like Englewood, making it the perfect town to cozy up in for a week of fun in the Florida sun.

Punta Gorda is situated 30 minutes north of Fort Myers and close to the unsung beaches of Cape Coral. While you could drive there from any major city in Florida, there's also a regional airport in Punta Gorda that services Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines flights. Fort Myers also has an international airport, from which you could rent a car or get a cab to Punta Gorda to begin your exploration.