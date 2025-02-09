Florida's Gulf Coast Hides A Walkable City With Shops And Seafood For A Less Crowded Beach Escape
Southwest Florida undeniably has some of the most pristine, white, sandy beaches along its Gulf Coast, and visitors to the Sunshine State should pay them a visit. One of the best Florida destinations that also happens to be the least crowded is the tucked-away city of Punta Gorda. Offering an escape from the crowds of more popular Gulf Coast destinations like Fort Myers and Sarasota, Punta Gorda also provides visitors with a tropical setting worth exploring.
Punta Gorda is where the Peace River meets Charlotte Harbor, a main waterway to the gulf. The city proudly showcases its beauty by the water with a walkable harbor past parks, shops, and the most scenic parts of Punta Gorda's shoreline. Add in a local waterside hub for visitors and residents downtown like the popular Fishermen's Village, and it's clear there's no shortage of entertainment in this Southwest Florida alcove. It's also 45 minutes away from prime beach locations like Englewood, making it the perfect town to cozy up in for a week of fun in the Florida sun.
Punta Gorda is situated 30 minutes north of Fort Myers and close to the unsung beaches of Cape Coral. While you could drive there from any major city in Florida, there's also a regional airport in Punta Gorda that services Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines flights. Fort Myers also has an international airport, from which you could rent a car or get a cab to Punta Gorda to begin your exploration.
Enjoy the waterways of Punta Gorda along the scenic harborwalk
With miles of harbor shoreline and a short drive to the white sand beaches and magic of Little Gasparilla Island, there's something for everyone visiting the Punta Gorda area. A few miles north of downtown along the Peace River sits the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, a waterfront gem that is filled with nature in color. With constant flowers in bloom throughout the year, a collection of fascinating sculptures, and a variety of palm tree-filled paths taking you along the shoreline and to a pier hanging over the water, it's a journey into the ecosystem of Southwest Florida. Visitors love the butterfly garden and the overall serenity of the property, plus the gift shop is a great spot to pick up a locally crafted candle or piece of art.
Closer to downtown Punta Gorda, the 2.5-mile Harborwalk is the pedestrian's best gateway to shopping while also affording them beautiful views of the river and harbor. The Harborwalk includes quaint shops like HipNotique Boutique on Marion Avenue and crosses through Gilchrist Park with panoramic water views from end to end. On the southern end of the Harborwalk is Fishermen's Village, a collection of local businesses plus a hotel and resort to stay in the heart of the action. The shops include children's clothing options like Little-Minnows Inc. for the kids, Salty Paws for the pets, and a collection of beachwear and apparel stores to keep anyone properly outfitted for paradise. Making your way up and down the Harborwalk and through the highlights of downtown Punta Gorda can definitely work up an appetite, and local restaurants are much-needed pitstops for your Florida seafood cravings.
Dine on the freshest Gulf seafood on the waters of Punta Gorda
Fishing towns along Florida's Gulf Coast love their seafood, and Punta Gorda is no exception. Fishing is the lifeblood of Punta Gorda, and seafood is unsurprisingly the most popular cuisine of the area in and along the harbor. Often the headlining fish on local menus is grouper, a big-mouth fish with a mild and flaky flavor, and the Laishey Crab House offers it both as an entree or as a grilled or fried sandwich. Laishey also serves up delicious crab in an array of dishes, from crab cakes to creamy crab salad to steamed crab legs with melted butter. A giant crab decoration looms overhead in the dining area, as if you needed any more proof that this place is all about its crab.
Visitors that make it to Fishermen's Village have The Captain's Table as a seafood destination at the very end of the pier. This popular location offers unique seafood specialties like lobster ravioli and escargot served "the Captain's way" in a white wine parmesan cream sauce. Guests rave about drinks like the coconut key lime martini, and there's outdoor seating so you can see the harbor and feel the ocean breeze on sunny days. As the waves meet the pier, take in the spectacular view of the water and the Barron Collier Bridge that stretches across the harbor.