Situated Between Miami And Tampa Is An Unsung Florida City With Scenic Canals And Beaches

400 miles of waterways make up the canal system of Cape Coral. These gorgeous routes lead you to the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the buzzing downtown district, the tranquil Matlacha Pass, and beyond. And when the boat takes you to the Gulf, it opens doors to serene locations like Pine Island and prime fishing such as Bokeelia.

When it's time to cool off, locals know to head straight to the Yacht Club Public Beach — and so should you. This sandy stretch along the Caloosahatchee River is the ultimate spot to soak up the sun, take a dip, or cast a line off the pier. Whether sunbathing or fishing, this beach has everything you need for a perfect day under the sun. The fishing pier is a favorite for anglers and photographers. Throw a baited hook or enjoy the sweeping views of the coastline — make sure your camera is in a reachable place.

Yacht Club Public Beach is also a great launch point for kayaking, paddleboarding, and small boats. When paddling your way through the waves or looking for hidden coves, keep an eye out for local wildlife that calls Cape Coral its home. Besides beachside activities, there's also a nearby playground that families would love. The surrounding nature trails are worth exploring, too. Who wouldn't want a relaxing stroll under shady trees?