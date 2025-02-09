The Wildly Underrated Alabama State Park With A Massive Cave Network, Giant Pool, And Serene Campsites

Rickwood Caverns State Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, although the office is only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. There is an entrance fee to access the park, which is (at the time of this writing) $2 for ages 5-11 and $3 for ages 12 and up (kids younger than 5 are free). This fee is only for the park, including the souvenir shop and any open hiking trails. Alternatively, you can pay to access the swimming pool (which is closed during the winter) or take a guided cave tour.

The caverns are the primary attraction at the park, but you can only access them via a guided tour. Prices are $9 for those ages 5-11 and $19 for those 12 and up (these prices include park admission). The reason you can't explore the cave solo is that it goes 175-feet underground. There are 365 stairs at the opening and 110 stairs at the exit. No matter when you visit, the cave remains a balmy 62 degrees, making it an ideal choice for hot Alabama summers. However, the park also hosts holiday tours during the winter season, which includes festive lights throughout the cave. Tours occur at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the week, and 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are recommended, and the park offers a virtual reality tour for those who can't navigate the stairs.

Besides the cave, Rickwood Caverns also has an Olympic-sized swimming pool fed by cool water from the cave system. When the pool is open, admission is $7 for all ages 5 and up. There's also a kiddie pool if you're planning to bring little ones along.