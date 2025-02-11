Hidden On The Mediterranean Coast Is Southern France's 'Venice' With Beaches & Beauty
The south of France is littered with truly iconic destinations. Of course, there's the French Riviera stretching between Marseille and Monaco with the elegant Cannes, home of the eponymous annual film festival. There's also the colorful lavender fields of Provence, a region with intoxicating cuisine and rich history, or the sunny charming town squares of Nice. And yet, there is so much more beyond the famous Riviera. Near the port city of Montpellier is a dynamic but quaint port city that many travelers overlook in favor of other more popular destinations in France: Sète.
Known as the "Venice of the South of France," Sète is an incredible French coastal town featuring a saltwater lagoon and plenty of canals. This town offers a unique glimpse into Southern France like you've never experienced it before, with miles of undisturbed beaches, always fresh seafood, and a water jousting festival every summer.
Sète is the Venice of Languedoc
More specifically, Sète is considered the "Venice of Languedoc," a little-known corner of France that's considered more authentic than its more crowded neighbors on the French Riviera. Sète's picturesque city canals connect the Mediterranean to France's longest and oldest canal, the Canal du Midi. This waterway traverses the entire length of the country to the Atlantic, connecting to Sète through the Étang de Thau (the large saltwater lagoon that borders one side of the town).
Sète is informally split into two areas. In the low town, you'll find the port and the canals, and the high town on Mont St. Clair looms over the rest of Sète. Mont St. Clair is home to the Quartier Haute, an area that was once filled with fishermen and is now a haven for artists. If you make the climb to the summit, you can also visit Notre-Dame-De-La-Salette, one of France's most interesting and colorful churches.
The nearest airport to Sète is in Beziers, although you can also fly into Montpellier or Marseille. Most visitors arrive via train, the fastest and most eco-friendly option. Direct trains from Paris and Geneva take around four hours. Of course, driving is also an option.
The beaches of Sète
As France has over 1,200 miles of coastline along the Mediterranean, it's no surprise that there are dozens of coastal towns ideal for a getaway. Sète earns its place on this list, especially since it's in Occitanie, France's sunniest region full of beaches, food, and wine. Since Sète is surrounded by water, much of its cuisine and activities are inspired by the sea. The lagoon is famous for its oysters, and the town is famous for its tielle (a mini octopus pie). And, of course, there are the incredible beaches that surround the town.
Sète's beaches are primarily along the thin strip of sand that separates the lagoon from the Mediterranean Sea, known as "the Lido." The closest beaches to town are Lazaret and La Corniche, a quick bus ride or scenic 20-minute walk on the Promenade Maréchal Leclerc. La Corniche is home to several restaurants, while Lazaret has a handy first aid station. There are seven other beaches on the Lido, all easily reached via bus or bicycle, like the child-friendly La Fontaine, the wild Jalabert (which is only accessible by foot or bike), and the dog-friendly Vassal.
In addition to swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing with a cocktail, many of Sète's beaches are ideal for watersports. Depending on the beach, visitors can dive, snorkel, kitesurf, windsurf, paddleboard, and jet ski. If you visit in the summer, there's a good chance you'll be able to enjoy Sete's most famous festival, the Joutes de Sète, a water jousting competition, where "knights" try to knock competitors off their respective boats with a long stick.