Hidden On The Mediterranean Coast Is Southern France's 'Venice' With Beaches & Beauty

As France has over 1,200 miles of coastline along the Mediterranean, it's no surprise that there are dozens of coastal towns ideal for a getaway. Sète earns its place on this list, especially since it's in Occitanie, France's sunniest region full of beaches, food, and wine. Since Sète is surrounded by water, much of its cuisine and activities are inspired by the sea. The lagoon is famous for its oysters, and the town is famous for its tielle (a mini octopus pie). And, of course, there are the incredible beaches that surround the town.

Sète's beaches are primarily along the thin strip of sand that separates the lagoon from the Mediterranean Sea, known as "the Lido." The closest beaches to town are Lazaret and La Corniche, a quick bus ride or scenic 20-minute walk on the Promenade Maréchal Leclerc. La Corniche is home to several restaurants, while Lazaret has a handy first aid station. There are seven other beaches on the Lido, all easily reached via bus or bicycle, like the child-friendly La Fontaine, the wild Jalabert (which is only accessible by foot or bike), and the dog-friendly Vassal.

In addition to swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing with a cocktail, many of Sète's beaches are ideal for watersports. Depending on the beach, visitors can dive, snorkel, kitesurf, windsurf, paddleboard, and jet ski. If you visit in the summer, there's a good chance you'll be able to enjoy Sete's most famous festival, the Joutes de Sète, a water jousting competition, where "knights" try to knock competitors off their respective boats with a long stick.