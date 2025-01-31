The Colorful French Region With 'Intoxicating' Cuisine And Rich History, Per Rick Steves

Paris is probably close to the top of many people's travel bucket lists, but Francophiles know that there is so much to discover about France beyond the Louvre, Champs-Élysées, and Eiffel Tower. Getting out of the capital city will ultimately reward you with some breathtaking natural scenery, wonderful food, and some of the most fascinating attractions in Europe — especially if you visit Provence. This region of southeastern France is lauded for being colorful and vibrant. In fact, France's second-largest city, Marseille, was once called an "overlooked gem" by Rick Steves. And who can we trust to tell us all the best places in Europe, if not Rick Steves?

But Steves has even more compliments for Provence even beyond its adorable villages and gorgeous fields of lavender. According to Steves, Provence has some of the best food in the country and historical sites that harken way back to the days of the Roman Empire. "Roman ruins here are some of the best anywhere. Many scholars claim the best-preserved Roman buildings are not in Italy, but in France," Steves said on his website. If you are interested in a trip to the region, the best way to get there is to fly to either Avignon or Nîmes, or you can opt to start in Marseilles. If your plan is to travel around to many of the different towns and archeological sites, it's best to rent a car so you can see more in less time, but there are also options for hiking, cycling, or using public transit.