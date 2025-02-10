Oregon's 'Broadway Of The West Coast' Boasts One Of The Largest Theater Scenes Outside Of New York
London and New York City are undoubtedly dream destinations for theater lovers. The West End in London boasts one of the most famous theater districts in the world, while New York City's Times Square is renowned for its glittering Broadway shows (though it has its share of tourist traps to skip). Art aficionados in the U.S. looking for a more affordable alternative to NYC should head to Ashland, Oregon, renowned as the "Broadway of the West Coast."
Beloved for its endlessly green scenic beauty and trendy cities like Portland, where you can order the best coffee in all of America, Oregon is also home to the thriving theater town of Ashland. Tucked near the border of California, Ashland is home to a world-famous annual Oregon Shakespeare Festival that showcases both classic stage productions and contemporary plays in magnificent indoor and outdoor spaces. Enveloped in Ashland's artsy, small-town atmosphere, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival draws in over 400,000 people a year, making this destination a show-stopping West Coast retreat for theater lovers everywhere.
Immerse yourself in world-class productions at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland
To experience the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, you can plan your trip to Ashland anytime between March and October, but the warmer months are definitely more pleasant for enjoying the outdoor spaces. Fly into the Rogue Valley International Airport, which is just 15 miles from Ashland, for the quickest trip. Alternatively, you can land in Portland (whose airport boasts a carpet so famous it has its own Wikipedia page) about five hours north and rent a car to take a scenic Oregon road trip.
Ashland comes alive during the festival season when the stages of its three theaters are electrified with world-class productions. Typically presenting 11 productions per season, you'll have plenty of opportunities to catch your dream play live on the stage. Enjoy quintessential Shakespeare works like "Julius Caesar" at the Angus Bowmer Theatre, a stunning 600-seat stadium whose unique design fosters an intimate experience, or catch a more modern production at the smaller Thomas Theatre, which is about half the size. For a midsummer night's dream come true, have a poetic play-going experience at the historic Allen Elizabethan Theatre. Running evening productions from May through October, the stunning outdoor venue holds up to 1,190 guests, offering orchestra and balcony seating beneath an enchanting night sky. There's truly nothing more magical than being serenaded with Shakespearean sonnets under the stars.
While the productions and prices vary per year, you can purchase a ticket between $36 and $128 at the time of this writing. Check out the event's website for the current season's schedule and tickets.
Explore downtown Ashland's poetic charm
In between the dazzling stage productions, take the opportunity to explore Ashland. Its charming downtown district is lined with quaint shops and delicious eateries and is ornamented by the gorgeous Lithia Park at its center. Duck into Bloomsbury Books, which boasts a large theater section, to brush up on your Shakespeare before hitting the festival, or visit the Dynasty Vintage and Oracle Room for unique threads and tarot readings. To commemorate your adventure with the perfect souvenir, head to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Gift Shop for Shakespeare-themed treasures, toys, or T-shirts.
When you're hungry, bite into a classic dish at the literary-themed Greenleaf. Serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, pasta, and meat entrées, the restaurant is housed in a stylishly decorated historic building that features an impressive wall of books. To fully embrace the town's Shakespearean magic, make sure to visit Oberon's Cocktail Bar and Restaurant. Themed after the bard's classic play "A Midsummer Night's Dream," the cozy hotspot will enchant your spirit with its whimsical decor — which includes fairytale lights and countertops carved with Shakespeare quotes — and satisfy your stomach with hearty British favorites like shepherd's pie.
For the full festival experience, you should plan to stay a night or two. To be within walking distance of the theatres, check into the Ashland Springs Hotel in the heart of downtown. With elegant European vibes, the historic hotel combines 19th-century charm with modern accommodations. To slip beneath the covers in a storybook setting, book a room at the Winchester Inn, a luxurious stay that was voted the No. 1 best bed and breakfast in America by USA Today, nestled inside a beautiful Victorian Era home.