Oregon's 'Broadway Of The West Coast' Boasts One Of The Largest Theater Scenes Outside Of New York

To experience the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, you can plan your trip to Ashland anytime between March and October, but the warmer months are definitely more pleasant for enjoying the outdoor spaces. Fly into the Rogue Valley International Airport, which is just 15 miles from Ashland, for the quickest trip. Alternatively, you can land in Portland (whose airport boasts a carpet so famous it has its own Wikipedia page) about five hours north and rent a car to take a scenic Oregon road trip.

Ashland comes alive during the festival season when the stages of its three theaters are electrified with world-class productions. Typically presenting 11 productions per season, you'll have plenty of opportunities to catch your dream play live on the stage. Enjoy quintessential Shakespeare works like "Julius Caesar" at the Angus Bowmer Theatre, a stunning 600-seat stadium whose unique design fosters an intimate experience, or catch a more modern production at the smaller Thomas Theatre, which is about half the size. For a midsummer night's dream come true, have a poetic play-going experience at the historic Allen Elizabethan Theatre. Running evening productions from May through October, the stunning outdoor venue holds up to 1,190 guests, offering orchestra and balcony seating beneath an enchanting night sky. There's truly nothing more magical than being serenaded with Shakespearean sonnets under the stars.

While the productions and prices vary per year, you can purchase a ticket between $36 and $128 at the time of this writing. Check out the event's website for the current season's schedule and tickets.