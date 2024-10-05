The Carpet At This American Airport Is So Famous It Has Its Own Wikipedia Page
Portland, Oregon is anything but boring. Travelers will find the largest independent bookstore in the world as well as the best Japanese garden outside of Japan in this Pacific Northwest city. They might also have the pleasure of flying into Portland International Airport (PDX), once featuring a teal carpet that has become the stuff of legends. So much so, in fact, that it has its own Wikipedia page and an impressive legacy. The PDX carpet made its debut in 1988. With its unique pattern, designed to resemble an airport runway, and bold colors, it became a signature characteristic of PDX and symbolic to the City of Roses.
It became the norm for travelers to take pictures of the carpet for social media. Before long, merchandise featuring the carpet's pattern became a hot commodity. Then in 2015, it was announced that the PDX airport carpet would be no more; it had become too worn and a new carpet would take its place. Needless to say, this news did not fare well with Portlanders, who lamented the end of the PDX carpet.
Speaking to Architect Magazine in 2015, one of the PDX carpet's designers, Jon Schleuning, said, "For [the carpet] to be so beloved is really a tribute to the people of Oregon." He added, "We just happened to hit a very responsive sense within the public that it was something that they felt really did reflect their culture." However, this is not where the PDX carpet's story ends.
The revival of the carpet at Oregon's Portland International Airport
To bid adieu to its prestigious carpet, Portland International Airport threw the PDX Carpet Fest in 2015, offering photo ops for travelers. The PDX carpet was also named the grand marshal of Portland Rose Festival's Starlight Parade. Moreover, several pieces of the material were provided to four businesses with the intent of selling repurposed items. After the PDX carpet was removed, a green carpet with an equally quirky pattern was installed.
Nevertheless, the original and its design, which Schleuning explained to Architect Magazine was also influenced by the Pacific Northwest's natural wonders, was never forgotten. Case in point: the city's NBA team, the Portland Trail Blazers, created a City Edition jersey with the iconic pattern in 2022. That same year, the Port of Portland, owner of PDX, revealed that the retro carpet would once again be featured at the airport.
Vince Granato, the chief projects officer of PDX NEXT stated, "We appreciate the fact that everybody in this community has that deep connection to PDX through that carpet. I don't feel like we should lose our history." The catch? The carpet would not make its return until 2024.
Where to experience the beloved carpet at Portland International Airport in Oregon
@flypdx
Here’s where to find the classic PDX carpet: - The north and south mezzanine levels - pre security. Plan early to snap your pics before you go through TSA - @Tender Loving Empire in concourse E. You can stop by now from any gate, thanks to the return of the concourse connector. If you’re in a pinch - Most of our musicians play on a roll out version of the classic carpet, They don’t mind if you snap a selfie there too!♬ 360 - Charli xcx
In 2019, Portland International Airport, known as one of the best airports in America for food, began renovations on its main terminal. Completed in the summer of 2024, one of the many amenities and upgrades that can be enjoyed by travelers is none other than the reappearance of the old PDX carpet design – 5,865 square feet to be exact, per a press release from PDX (via KOIN). If you're traveling to or through PDX any time soon, the revered carpet can be found at the main terminal's market hall, the mezzanine (seen in the TikTok above), the north hall, and the south hall.
Likewise, Tender Loving Empire, a gift shop located in concourse E, also features a segment of the OG carpet. If you need a lending hand to point you in the right direction, don't be afraid to ask an employee. PDX is highly rated by Skytrax for its customer service and is considered to be one of the best airports in the country.
Note that at the time of this writing, PDX is undergoing a second phase of renovations. With that said, the airport will increase the presence of the classic carpet upon completion in 2025 or 2026. Overall, the PDX carpet has become quintessential to Portland, and its fascinating saga is a worthy Wikipedia wormhole. If you want to rock the PDX airport pattern, there are several items available online including these socks and more.