The Carpet At This American Airport Is So Famous It Has Its Own Wikipedia Page

Portland, Oregon is anything but boring. Travelers will find the largest independent bookstore in the world as well as the best Japanese garden outside of Japan in this Pacific Northwest city. They might also have the pleasure of flying into Portland International Airport (PDX), once featuring a teal carpet that has become the stuff of legends. So much so, in fact, that it has its own Wikipedia page and an impressive legacy. The PDX carpet made its debut in 1988. With its unique pattern, designed to resemble an airport runway, and bold colors, it became a signature characteristic of PDX and symbolic to the City of Roses.

It became the norm for travelers to take pictures of the carpet for social media. Before long, merchandise featuring the carpet's pattern became a hot commodity. Then in 2015, it was announced that the PDX airport carpet would be no more; it had become too worn and a new carpet would take its place. Needless to say, this news did not fare well with Portlanders, who lamented the end of the PDX carpet.

Speaking to Architect Magazine in 2015, one of the PDX carpet's designers, Jon Schleuning, said, "For [the carpet] to be so beloved is really a tribute to the people of Oregon." He added, "We just happened to hit a very responsive sense within the public that it was something that they felt really did reflect their culture." However, this is not where the PDX carpet's story ends.

