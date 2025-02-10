The One Type Of Cruise You Should Avoid Booking (And Why It's Easy To Do By Accident)

Don't get us wrong — themed cruises can be a lot of fun when you know what you're getting yourself into. However, most cruise lines don't disclose whether a group or organization has partially chartered a ship, so if you're not trying to be on a themed cruise, you may not have much of a choice. No matter how much you plan ahead of time (including what to pack for your cruise), you may have a wildly disappointing experience.

Beyond sharing a cruise with a group you may not want to hang out with, booking a partial charter comes with a few other issues. If the group is big enough, they may take over entire sections of the ship, including the stages, clubs, and restaurants. This limits what you're able to do on the boat at any given time. Additionally, if the group partakes in shore excursions, they may rent out all available time slots, so you won't be able to do what you like on land, either. Larger groups may also bump you to a different type of cabin than what you're expecting (or paid for).

Fortunately, you don't have to roll the dice when booking your next cruise vacation. Instead, you can be proactive so there are no surprises. First, you can look up your itinerary and see if there are any themed cruises that overlap your dates. Second, you can call the cruise line directly and ask about partial charters. Finally, if you use a travel agent to book your vacation, they may have information about these charters so you can plan accordingly.