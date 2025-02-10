One Of The Trendiest Caribbean Neighborhoods Is A Chic Coastal Gem Best Known As The 'SoHo Of Curacao'
When we think of Curaçao, the first thing that comes to mind is the famous liqueur Blue Curaçao. However, Curaçao has more to offer than tropical, azure cocktails. It's one of the Dutch Caribbean Islands and considered one of the best Caribbean tourist destinations. Willemstad, the island's capital, is home to the uniquely charming Pietermaai district that is a must-visit. Known as the "SoHo of Curaçao," Pietermaai is a walkable neighborhood lined with vibrant 18th-century homes that have turned into boutique hotels, shops, and restaurants offering delectable eats and drinks accompanied by live music.
Pietermaai was named after Pieter de Meij, a ship captain. It flourished in the 18th century when Willemstad became a hub for trade, and captains, merchants, and sailors built their homes in the nearby Pietermaai. By the 19th century, the district became famous for its entertainment and restaurants, where artists and creatives lived and worked. The district fell into disrepair in the 20th century when many of Pietermaai's residents left to work for the Dutch Royal Shell Company, and it became an undesirable area inhabited by those marginalized by society. It wasn't until the turn of the 21st century that entrepreneurs began to revisit and revitalize the area, giving the dilapidated colonial homes a modern facelift and converting them into trendy hotels, shops, restaurants, and bars.
Pietermaai is 8.6 miles from the Curaçao Airport, and you can take a bus or a taxi to reach the neighborhood. The best time to visit Curaçao is from December to April, when the weather is ideal. However, the more affordable option is to travel during the off-peak season, between May and November.
Where to stay, shop, and eat in this charming historical neighborhood
The best thing to do in Pietermaai is to stroll around and take in its heritage vibe. The interconnected mansions are made from rubble and covered in pink and blue plaster, with walled terraces. The alleys have become apartments and secluded green spaces filled with gardens and pools. While some buildings have been restored, others are still abandoned crumbling ruins, adding grittiness to the otherwise polished neighborhood.
Curaçao has magnificent resorts, like Baoase, a beachfront luxury resort. But in Pietermaai, the accommodations are often in historic homes brimming with character. Scuba Lodge offers cozy and spacious rooms and apartments. Converted from five interconnected, pastel-colored buildings, it has a PADI dive center and quick access to the ocean. Next door is Art Hotel, a luxurious, adults-only accommodation with calming and minimalist aesthetics and local art. Pietermaai Boutique Hotel is a charming four-star establishment with two private pools. Meanwhile, Boho Bohemian Boutique Hotel is a colorful and chic spot perfect for the free-spirited traveler. The hotel's Deluxe Room with Balcony has amazing views of the district from above, along with a kitchenette, living area, and generous bathroom.
Shopping is another fun activity in Pietermaai. Walking around the historical district, you can find Blue Curaçao liqueur, aloe vera products, Dutch cheeses, and handmade Delft blue pottery. The gorgeous Bijblauw is a charming boutique hotel with Caribbean charm and a concept store offering locally made clothing, home decor, and accessories. Stop by La Reina Coffee, Food, and Lifestyle to shop for whimsical and unique items for your home. Enjoy a break with a cup of coffee and a slice of carrot cake in the relaxing cafe.
Eat, drink, and dance the night away in Pietermaai
When you're ready for a meal, Kome serves chef-driven, locally sourced, modern Caribbean fare in a hip space with local art. Try the oven-baked escargots with goat cheese and the pickled Curaçao vegetables. Housed in a stunning Art Deco building with a romantic outdoor seating area, Rozendaels offers a delicious local dish, keshi yena— pulled chicken served with Gouda, fried polenta, onions, fried plantains with a side of coleslaw, and rice. Olivia Mediterranean Gastro Bar is the restaurant of the delightful, saffron-hued Boutique Hotel 't Klooster, located in a former monastery. It specializes in ravioli, souvlaki, and ratatouille served with fresh-baked bread. For a fusion of Asian, Indian, and Caribbean flavors, try Ginger. Order the Cocos-curry Met Gamba's, a coconut shrimp curry served with naan and rice.
You can't visit Pietermaai without seeing some live music. Mundo Bizarro is a Cuban-themed bar housed in an adorable coral-colored house. It offers live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Be sure to get a boozy coffee to get into the mood to tango! Blues Caribbean Kitchen is an electrifying institution of Pietermaai that has an epic mural painting on the ceiling. The oldest beach bar in the city, Schooner Bar, has the best sunset view in town, and jazz and blues are played on Thursdays. For an escape to another Caribbean paradise nearby, take a day trip to Klein Curaçao.