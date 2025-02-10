One Of The Trendiest Caribbean Neighborhoods Is A Chic Coastal Gem Best Known As The 'SoHo Of Curacao'

When we think of Curaçao, the first thing that comes to mind is the famous liqueur Blue Curaçao. However, Curaçao has more to offer than tropical, azure cocktails. It's one of the Dutch Caribbean Islands and considered one of the best Caribbean tourist destinations. Willemstad, the island's capital, is home to the uniquely charming Pietermaai district that is a must-visit. Known as the "SoHo of Curaçao," Pietermaai is a walkable neighborhood lined with vibrant 18th-century homes that have turned into boutique hotels, shops, and restaurants offering delectable eats and drinks accompanied by live music.

Pietermaai was named after Pieter de Meij, a ship captain. It flourished in the 18th century when Willemstad became a hub for trade, and captains, merchants, and sailors built their homes in the nearby Pietermaai. By the 19th century, the district became famous for its entertainment and restaurants, where artists and creatives lived and worked. The district fell into disrepair in the 20th century when many of Pietermaai's residents left to work for the Dutch Royal Shell Company, and it became an undesirable area inhabited by those marginalized by society. It wasn't until the turn of the 21st century that entrepreneurs began to revisit and revitalize the area, giving the dilapidated colonial homes a modern facelift and converting them into trendy hotels, shops, restaurants, and bars.

Pietermaai is 8.6 miles from the Curaçao Airport, and you can take a bus or a taxi to reach the neighborhood. The best time to visit Curaçao is from December to April, when the weather is ideal. However, the more affordable option is to travel during the off-peak season, between May and November.