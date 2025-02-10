Jetlag Is Proven To Be Worse When You Fly In This Direction, According To Science

Flying is a fast and convenient way to get to destinations, whether it's traveling to explore the world, visiting loved ones, or for a business trip, but it doesn't come without its burdens. That's especially true for people who experience jetlag, that feeling that your biological clock is just completely off, as it is one of the main drawbacks of long-haul flights. It disrupts sleep, mood, and overall well-being, and it can be quite frustrating to deal with. Unfortunately, it turns out that traveling long distances in a certain direction may actually cause jetlag — and even make it more severe.

Research shows that the direction of travel plays a role on how severely jetlag affects travelers. Flying eastwards is more likely to cause severe jetlag than flying westward, as the body's internal clock struggles more to adjust to moving to a later time zone than to an earlier time zone. While there's not much you can do regarding the direction of travel, understanding why jetlag occurs is beneficial to adjust certain factors that may help to get around the severity of it and keep the symptoms to a minimum.