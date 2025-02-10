An Underrated Kansas Gem Called One Of America's 'Best Small Towns' Features Five-Star Dining And Fun
From the overlooked small towns of New York State to the Norwegian charm of Decorah, Iowa, there are wonderful, exciting, and downright curious towns, villages, and tiny cities all across the United States. But even among such fascinating and storied company, Abilene, Kansas, stands out as one of the best. Set right in the heart of the American Midwest, nearly 150 miles west of Kansas City and about 50 miles northeast of Lindsborg, one of America's cities that will make you feel like you're in Europe, this fairly remote spot is filled with classic Wild West, cowboy charm.
It is perhaps best known as being the hometown of President Dwight Eisenhower, who said, "The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene", and so it was the perfect choice for his presidential library. However, it has so much more to offer. While the raucous, chaotic, and downright dangerous vibes of its Wild West past might have calmed down these days, Abilene is still an awful lot of fun.
With its rich history, vibrant atmosphere, and surprisingly excellent dining scene, Abilene is a fantastic spot to visit. From soaking up the Old West ambiance to exploring the peace and quiet in the stunning Smoky Hill River Valley, it is no wonder that Abilene is officially one of America's best small towns.
Gunfights, greyhounds, and old-timey games in Abilene
There's so much fun to be had in Abilene that it's hard to know where to start. A great way to get going is to lean into the Old West vibes and head over to Old Abilene Town. This wonderfully immersive experience puts you right in the middle of life in the cowtown era, homesteaders, grizzled Old West legends, and all. From live cattle drives and can-can dancers at the Alamo Saloon to the tang of gunsmoke and the roar of the crowd at the rodeo, it's a rip-roaring, adrenaline-pumping, wide-eyed ride — and one of the best ways to make history come alive.
The history of Abiliene, and of Kansas more generally, is tightly linked with the development of the railroad. One of the best experiences you can have in the town is to head to the restored 1928 Union Pacific depot and jump on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. This 10-mile round trip takes you on a gorgeous adventure through the scenic beauty of the river valley, aboard an incredible, 100-year-old steam train.
Of course, there's much more to Abilene's history than just cowpokes and cattle rustlers. The Seelye Mansion, original home of Dr. A.B. Seelye (founder of the A.B. Seelye Medical Company), is a great way to step back in time and a stunning piece of heritage architecture as well. The vast majority of the furniture and décor is original, bought at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, and includes Edison light fittings and a 120-year-old bowling alley that's still in use. Abilene is also home to the Greyhound Hall of Fame, a wonderfully specific museum with the added attraction of live greyhounds who love to be petted by visitors.
Where to dine and stay in Abilene
Despite Abilene's roughneck, frontier-style past, its present is all about small-town charm and hospitality. It is one of the most welcoming places in Kansas, with a strong community feel and a local population full of smiles, travel advice, and friendly conversation. It also has a (perhaps surprisingly) excellent food scene, with a combination of casual eateries, gourmet cafes, and home-style cooking establishments that ensure you won't leave town hungry.
Joe Snuffy's Old Fashioned Grill on West First Street is one of the standout establishments in Abilene. This local favorite serves up generous portions of classic Americana comfort food like biscuits, chicken-fried steak, and mouthwatering burgers, as well as their famous Chisholm Trail steak. The Farmhouse on the outskirts of town is a great place for a spot of traditional home cooking, surrounded by the bucolic landscape of rural Kansas. And if you are just after a cup of joe and a sweet treat, the cinnamon rolls at The Hitching Post in Old Abilene Town are to die for.
Abilene also has some quaint and quirky accommodation options for travelers looking to stay overnight. The Victorian Inn is a beautiful bed and breakfast establishment, built in 1887, by a prominent local family. The lovely architecture, complete with a Colonial Revival porch, is worth the stay on its own. Another fantastic bed and breakfast is Engle House, another fantastic historic building (it is included on the National Register of Historic Places), built by the same architect who constructed the Seelye Mansion.