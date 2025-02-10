An Underrated Kansas Gem Called One Of America's 'Best Small Towns' Features Five-Star Dining And Fun

From the overlooked small towns of New York State to the Norwegian charm of Decorah, Iowa, there are wonderful, exciting, and downright curious towns, villages, and tiny cities all across the United States. But even among such fascinating and storied company, Abilene, Kansas, stands out as one of the best. Set right in the heart of the American Midwest, nearly 150 miles west of Kansas City and about 50 miles northeast of Lindsborg, one of America's cities that will make you feel like you're in Europe, this fairly remote spot is filled with classic Wild West, cowboy charm.

It is perhaps best known as being the hometown of President Dwight Eisenhower, who said, "The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene", and so it was the perfect choice for his presidential library. However, it has so much more to offer. While the raucous, chaotic, and downright dangerous vibes of its Wild West past might have calmed down these days, Abilene is still an awful lot of fun.

With its rich history, vibrant atmosphere, and surprisingly excellent dining scene, Abilene is a fantastic spot to visit. From soaking up the Old West ambiance to exploring the peace and quiet in the stunning Smoky Hill River Valley, it is no wonder that Abilene is officially one of America's best small towns.