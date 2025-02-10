Take In Scenic Views And Unobstructed Stargazing At New Hampshire's 'Gateway To Newfound Lake'

Downtown Bristol is less than 15 minutes from the shores of Newfound Lake, making it an excellent home base for all sorts of aquatic adventures. Accessing it via Wellington State Park is your best option, as it will get you access to a sandy beach perfect for laying out in the sun. It's also where you'll find both kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals, so you can easily get out on the water without having to pack your own gear.

The lake's many coves give it an impressive 22 miles of shoreline, some of which can be explored by hiking. A trip to the northern tip of the lake will get you to Paradise Point Wildlife Sanctuary and its 2.5 miles of trails. You'll also get to experience a total of 43 acres of undeveloped wilderness, popular resting grounds for local bird species (so be sure to bring a good pair of binoculars).

To gain an aerial view of Newfound Lake, take the leg-burning climb up Big Sugarloaf. A popular route combines the Elwell, Backwoods, and Goose Pond Trails into a 3.7-mile loop, giving you over 1,000 feet of elevation gain for expansive views of both Newfound Lake and hills dotting the horizon. For more sightseeing, head south of town to hit the calming waters of Profile Falls. The hike is less than a mile and makes a wonderful complement to the massive lake up north.