Take In Scenic Views And Unobstructed Stargazing At New Hampshire's 'Gateway To Newfound Lake'
The American Northeast is teeming with natural wonders, including a mesmerizing series of waterfalls hidden in the Poconos and a rugged coastline highlighting the best destinations in Maine. But when people discuss the beauty of the Northeast, they often overlook New Hampshire. The underrated state offers just as much excitement as its neighbors, and nowhere is this more apparent than the tiny town of Bristol. Recognized as the "Gateway to Newfound Lake," Bristol treats visitors to a small but charming downtown, an abundance of hiking trails, and quick access to the vibrant, blue waters of Newfound Lake.
Bristol sits 100 miles north of Boston Logan International Airport. It's close to numerous bodies of water — including Lake Winnisquam and Lake Winnipesaukee — but Newfound Lake is practically in its backyard. Situated inside Wellington State Park, it offers the biggest freshwater swimming beach in the entire New Hampshire state park system. You'll also find kayak rentals at the park store if you're looking to paddle around its still waters. Coupled with the long list of hiking trails, excellent stargazing, and plenty of cute shops and restaurants downtown, Bristol is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a relaxing adventure highlighting the best New Hampshire has to offer.
Enjoy Newfound Lake just minutes from Bristol
Downtown Bristol is less than 15 minutes from the shores of Newfound Lake, making it an excellent home base for all sorts of aquatic adventures. Accessing it via Wellington State Park is your best option, as it will get you access to a sandy beach perfect for laying out in the sun. It's also where you'll find both kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals, so you can easily get out on the water without having to pack your own gear.
The lake's many coves give it an impressive 22 miles of shoreline, some of which can be explored by hiking. A trip to the northern tip of the lake will get you to Paradise Point Wildlife Sanctuary and its 2.5 miles of trails. You'll also get to experience a total of 43 acres of undeveloped wilderness, popular resting grounds for local bird species (so be sure to bring a good pair of binoculars).
To gain an aerial view of Newfound Lake, take the leg-burning climb up Big Sugarloaf. A popular route combines the Elwell, Backwoods, and Goose Pond Trails into a 3.7-mile loop, giving you over 1,000 feet of elevation gain for expansive views of both Newfound Lake and hills dotting the horizon. For more sightseeing, head south of town to hit the calming waters of Profile Falls. The hike is less than a mile and makes a wonderful complement to the massive lake up north.
The best restaurants and lodging in Bristol, NH
Bristol is the perfect gateway to Newfound Lake, but there's more to this small town than the neighboring body of water. Astronomy fans will want to venture outside at night to enjoy spectacular views of the sky, as light pollution is all but non-existent throughout most of the land around Newfound Lake. Consider staying at CAMP at Newfound Lake if you want quick access to the night sky.
For cozier accommodations, The Henry Whipple House Bed & Breakfast can be found in the heart of Bristol, offering a historic Victorian-era home with plenty of modern amenities. If you'd prefer to be just a few blocks from the water, Pleasant View Bed & Breakfast is an ideal option. Located out in the Bristol countryside, the farmhouse is an idyllic retreat that's a stone's throw from hiking trails and Wellington State Beach.
Once you've worked up an appetite, head over to Cielito. Located in tiny downtown Bristol, the restaurant serves up delicious, authentic Mexican food. East of town is the Homestead Restaurant & Tavern. Offering a more elegant ambiance, it's a great spot for a refined dinner after a day on the water. If weather permits, be sure to dine al fresco on their charming outdoor patio. Ready for more adventures? Head west of Newfound Lake to reach New Hampshire's secret little Grand Canyon and a waterfall swimming hole.