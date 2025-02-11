An Unsafe Trend That Could Put A Dampener On Your Colorado Road Trip

Road trips are exciting adventures. They allow the opportunity to take long drives, listen to your favorite music, and see some amazing attractions along the way. You can even stay in new towns, especially if you travel through the most stunning and storied routes for a U.S. road trip. When you need to stretch your legs, it's usually easy enough to find a rest stop. Most spots are perfect for taking a quick nap, grabbing a snack, and using the bathroom, and others might have full restaurants, coffee bars, and information centers. There are also some pretty unique and impressive rest stops across America that offer fun features and views. While most states have an abundance of rest stops, there are a few where you may be out of luck if you go searching for one.

Colorado is a great example: It was a state once filled with rest stops – 36 in fact – back in 2007. Since then several have closed, leading to just 26 places where drivers can stop as of January 2024. Even ones that are technically open might not be the rest stops you are expecting. Some only allow truckers, and others have absolutely no bathrooms, making it a bit difficult for those traveling in cars. But it's not just inconvenient — it can be very unsafe to have so few. Unfortunately, with more and more rest stops closing down in certain states, it's getting harder to have these spaces.