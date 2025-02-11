Utah's Hilariously Named Little-Known Hike Leads To Otherworldly Sci-Fi Movie Landscapes

Trekkies, Star Wars fans, and other appreciators of the great science fiction genre already know that some of the most epic extraterrestrial scenes were shot in the deserts of Utah or California. Devoid of lush plant life and human structures, the less explored-corners of these arid landscapes feel alien — as close to another planet as you can get on Earth. Often called the greatest hike you've never heard of, Long Dong Silver in Utah is one such place.

Now, you might be wondering why two sandstone spires bear a name that a middle school boy would consider peak comedy. A quick peek at the main spire shows it's greyish-silver in a certain light, and, well, let's just say that it's also long and hard. The sandstone oddity got its name back in 1993 when two desert rock climbers scaled the sides and crowned it "Long Dong Silver."

Despite the name, it's truly an otherworldly site and a destination you won't regret adding to your travel bucket list. The barren landscape, dramatic plateaus, and dusty grey shadows draw comparisons to Mordor. In fact, the spire looks so much like the Dark Tower that you half expect to see Sauron presiding over his dominion.