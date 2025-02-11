Utah's Hilariously Named Little-Known Hike Leads To Otherworldly Sci-Fi Movie Landscapes
Trekkies, Star Wars fans, and other appreciators of the great science fiction genre already know that some of the most epic extraterrestrial scenes were shot in the deserts of Utah or California. Devoid of lush plant life and human structures, the less explored-corners of these arid landscapes feel alien — as close to another planet as you can get on Earth. Often called the greatest hike you've never heard of, Long Dong Silver in Utah is one such place.
Now, you might be wondering why two sandstone spires bear a name that a middle school boy would consider peak comedy. A quick peek at the main spire shows it's greyish-silver in a certain light, and, well, let's just say that it's also long and hard. The sandstone oddity got its name back in 1993 when two desert rock climbers scaled the sides and crowned it "Long Dong Silver."
Despite the name, it's truly an otherworldly site and a destination you won't regret adding to your travel bucket list. The barren landscape, dramatic plateaus, and dusty grey shadows draw comparisons to Mordor. In fact, the spire looks so much like the Dark Tower that you half expect to see Sauron presiding over his dominion.
How to access Long Dong Silver
Finding Long Dong Silver is a challenge, but that's part of the adventure. Enter the GPS coordinates 38°22'10.5"N 110°50'36.9"W into your preferred map app and drive 7.6 miles west of Hanksville along Highway 24 until you reach your destination — an unmarked pull-off in the middle of Utah's Badlands. The spires aren't part of an official park or preserve, and the "trail" doesn't have a name. However, it's far easier than the hike through the lesser-known, fiery slot canyon in Utah and Arizona.
In the past, you could drive along a dirt road almost to the base of Long Dong Silver, but it's no longer allowed. Instead, park in the pull-off along the highway (about a 4-mile out-and-back hike), or drive a mile along the mostly level dirt road until you see clear signs forbidding vehicles (approximately a 2-mile out-and-back hike). That's your cue to turn off the engine, reapply sunscreen, and pack an extra water bottle in your backpack.
The hike to Long Dong Silver is straightforward and flat. Although there is no established path, you'll be able to follow the tire tracks of rulebreakers that are pressed into the soft, crumbly sand. The tracks will take you through a valley, with Long Dong Silver looming straight ahead. Once you're done exploring, walk out the way you came and make sure to pack all your trash.
Other important information about Long Dong Silver
Due to the intense desert sun, the best time to visit Long Dong Silver is sunrise or sunset, when the light casts an eerie glow across the landscape. Avoid midday at all costs, and never attempt to drive on the dirt road if it's wet. While you might be fine, your vehicle could get stuck in the mud while you're far from the nearest tow truck. Also, the summer months bring intense afternoon storms that you don't want to get caught in. For this reason, we recommend starting out early in the morning between July and September.
Before hitting the road, download Google Maps or another map app to use offline. The cellphone reception in the area is not good, and it's impossible to find the pull-off without the GPS coordinates. We also recommend packing a power bank in case your phone runs out of battery while navigating and taking photos.
Although you can get a good look at the spires up close, the best way to experience Long Dong Silver is from the far side of the valley. The vantage point shows the spire in all of its moonscape glory. If you still have energy at the end of your adventure, consider stopping at Capital Reef National Park, one of Utah's most impressive destinations for hikers. It's only a 20-minute drive from Long Dong Silver's highway pull-off and boasts incredible red rock trails.