The Unexpected Reasons To Let The US State Department Know Your Vacation Itinerary
International travel takes a lot of planning. You have to make sure your passport is up to date, ensure you have all the right clothing, book reservations for flights and hotels, and pick the best activities. One thing that can fall by the wayside is safety. Sure, you might do a bit of research to see if your destination is among Europe's most dangerous, but you may not take the precautions needed to ensure your safety. This is not to scare you, but it's a good idea to let the U.S. State Department know your international travel plans. There are several reasons for this.
If the State Department is aware that you're out of the country and something happens at your destination, like a natural disaster, civil unrest, or other dangerous situation, they can get in touch to let you know what's unfolding, provide evacuation information, and more. Bad things can happen anywhere, and this preventative measure is key to a safe vacation. Even if you're traveling to Iceland, which is often recognized as one of the world's safest countries.
There are other reasons as well. The State Department can inform you, your point of contact, or your hotel (if you provide the information) if someone at home needs to get a hold of you in an emergency, like the death of a loved one. It's particularly prudent if you're traveling for an event that might be a target for bad actors, like a big sporting championship, a high-profile conference, or the Olympics. It's also a good idea if you're part of a social group that may be a target in certain countries or where you are the minority.
How to inform the U.S. State Department of your travel plans
To inform the State Department of your travel plans, you can use the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which is a free service for United States citizens and nationals traveling and living abroad. You can sign up for travel alert emails (which is the only way they'll contact you). The local embassy will give you updates on any advisories available, alerts, and routine messages about your destination.
First, you create an account at the Department of State website. You'll give your name, current address, passport number, date of birth, phone number, email, and emergency contact. Then, you register which trip you're embarking on. You have to register each leg of your trip separately if you're moving between countries. The whole process should take about 20 minutes. You also have the option to put in a point of contact, like a tour provider, so it's easier to locate you. As a precautionary measure, it's always a good idea to email yourself a password-protected file with all your travel info, from the hotels you're staying at to your flight info. Also, remember that your old travel documents can be a security risk, so don't discard things like your boarding pass or leave them on the plane.
If giving information to the government makes you uncomfortable, it's important to let someone you trust at home know your travel information, including your flight, hotel, and tour itinerary. It's also a good idea to have regular check-ins with a relative or friend. Missing a check-in alerts your point of contact that something may be wrong.