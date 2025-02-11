The Unexpected Reasons To Let The US State Department Know Your Vacation Itinerary

International travel takes a lot of planning. You have to make sure your passport is up to date, ensure you have all the right clothing, book reservations for flights and hotels, and pick the best activities. One thing that can fall by the wayside is safety. Sure, you might do a bit of research to see if your destination is among Europe's most dangerous, but you may not take the precautions needed to ensure your safety. This is not to scare you, but it's a good idea to let the U.S. State Department know your international travel plans. There are several reasons for this.

If the State Department is aware that you're out of the country and something happens at your destination, like a natural disaster, civil unrest, or other dangerous situation, they can get in touch to let you know what's unfolding, provide evacuation information, and more. Bad things can happen anywhere, and this preventative measure is key to a safe vacation. Even if you're traveling to Iceland, which is often recognized as one of the world's safest countries.

There are other reasons as well. The State Department can inform you, your point of contact, or your hotel (if you provide the information) if someone at home needs to get a hold of you in an emergency, like the death of a loved one. It's particularly prudent if you're traveling for an event that might be a target for bad actors, like a big sporting championship, a high-profile conference, or the Olympics. It's also a good idea if you're part of a social group that may be a target in certain countries or where you are the minority.