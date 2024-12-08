Why You Should Think Twice Before Visiting These Dangerous European Destinations

Europe is ever present on travel bucket lists, with many tourists yearning for summers on underrated Italian islands and skiing in the Swiss Alps. (Check out the best places to visit in Europe based on your interests.) While its dreamy landscapes and ancient cobblestone streets attract millions of visitors yearly, the continent has many dangerous destinations. Therefore, jet-setters should exercise caution when booking getaways and be vigilant in specific travel destinations.

Crimes in the European Union have increased, with intentional homicides, sexual assault, and property theft incidents on the rise since 2022. Those outside the governing body don't always offer a safer bet — areas in the United Kingdom and Bosnia and Herzegovina show potential risks to travelers. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is yet another factor to be aware of; the possibility of harassment and detention of U.S. citizens evoke advisory warnings from both countries.

For your safety, we've got you covered on which municipalities to avoid before crossing the pond. To assemble a list of dangerous locations, we analyzed data from the U.S. Department of State and the European Crime Index and researched cities in Europe with upticks in violence. We also consulted various tourist experiences on travel blogs.