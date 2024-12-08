Why You Should Think Twice Before Visiting These Dangerous European Destinations
Europe is ever present on travel bucket lists, with many tourists yearning for summers on underrated Italian islands and skiing in the Swiss Alps. (Check out the best places to visit in Europe based on your interests.) While its dreamy landscapes and ancient cobblestone streets attract millions of visitors yearly, the continent has many dangerous destinations. Therefore, jet-setters should exercise caution when booking getaways and be vigilant in specific travel destinations.
Crimes in the European Union have increased, with intentional homicides, sexual assault, and property theft incidents on the rise since 2022. Those outside the governing body don't always offer a safer bet — areas in the United Kingdom and Bosnia and Herzegovina show potential risks to travelers. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is yet another factor to be aware of; the possibility of harassment and detention of U.S. citizens evoke advisory warnings from both countries.
For your safety, we've got you covered on which municipalities to avoid before crossing the pond. To assemble a list of dangerous locations, we analyzed data from the U.S. Department of State and the European Crime Index and researched cities in Europe with upticks in violence. We also consulted various tourist experiences on travel blogs.
Milan offers high fashion and increased crime rates
The walkable city of Milan is internationally recognized as a powerhouse in fashion, but it's also riddled with crime. Its offense statistics have increased since 2019, exceeding the average crime index. Data by Numbeo shows that vandalism, theft, corruption, and bribery incidents are most common, and on a scale of 0 to 100, these crimes have an index of over 61. While it's safe to roam Milan alone during the day, you should not do so at night.
Tourists often fall victim to petty theft or pickpocketing in hotspots within Milan, including the city's Central Station. The shopping mall of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is also a notable spot for fraud, with individuals posing as petitioners to steal people's information and signatures through false causes and organizations. Other places to avoid include the Quarto Oggiaro and Siro neighborhoods, where unemployment rates and less-developed areas contribute to higher theft and drug use rates.
Districts like Brera, Duomo, and Porta Nuova are safe for tourists. Brera is known for its art and fashion. Duomo buzzes with activities and is full of shopping and restaurants. Porta Nuova is renowned for its stunning buildings, which architecture lovers will enjoy.
Naples' crime topples over the national average
Millions of tourists go to Naples each year, but its rampant lawbreaking makes it one of the most dangerous places to visit in Italy. While its mouth-watering pizza, charming narrow streets, and incredible site of Pompeii attract tourists, criminals prey on those unaware of the risks associated with the coastal metropolis. According to Numbeo, Naples' crime index is high — 70 out of a scale of 100. Car theft, drug activity, vandalism, armed robbery, assault, and bribery are common in Italy's third-largest city.
As with any densely populated area, stay vigilant and avoid looking like a tourist. Do not wear flashy or expensive jewelry, and use luggage storage centers to keep your bags securely. When seeking accommodation, avoid areas in Garibaldi and Napoli Centrale stations, which can be trafficked by pickpockets. The Spanish Quarter is also popular for its bustling atmosphere, but it's more suitable for groups as it has all the crimes associated with a tourist magnet. We recommend stays in Centro Storico, Piazza del Plebiscito, Chiaia, and Posillipo. Overall, Naples offers a unique cultural experience due to its ancient roots in the Grecian empire. "It's rough around the edges but the people could not be better," wrote one Tripadvisor user.
Barcelona is notorious for pickpockets
One European hotspot with a particularly bad reputation for pickpocketing is Barcelona. It is known as the "pickpocket capital of Europe" because this offense accounts for nearly half of all crimes committed in the city. It is vital to protect your belongings while exploring, and one way to do that is to use this clothing hack to avoid getting pickpocketed.
Many travelers suggest using money belts, which are small wallet pouches that make it harder for robbers to snatch wallets or phones. Some, like this model on Amazon, even protect your card information so criminals cannot access credit card data. "We tend to spread cash around multiple pockets so the most we're likely to lose if we're unlucky enough to be targeted is about €20," one Tripadvisor user shared. "We'll take maybe one card out each and keep that in a different pocket. We don't keep anything in back pockets."
Still, if you're set on traveling to Barcelona, be aware that some neighborhoods are less safe than others. Las Ramblas, a bustling touristic street in the city, is known to be frequented by pickpockets looking to take advantage of a distracted or unsuspecting traveler. Booking accommodation in the L'Eixample, Gràcia, or El Poblenou districts are good alternatives, as these areas are much safer and more secure.
Bradford ranks as the most dangerous city in the U.K.
If you're planning to visit the United Kingdom, it might be best to think twice about a stop in the English city of Bradford. The municipality ranks as the No. 1 most dangerous city in the U.K. The number of offenses in Bradford is staggeringly high, prompting a crime level of 72 out of 100, per Numbeo. It's not just petty theft that tourists should worry about; according to PlumPlot, violent crimes comprise over 40% of reported incidents within the city. Bradford has a violent crime rate that is 169% higher than the national average, contrasting sharply with other cities in England.
Bradford is working to reduce its crime rates; a specialist police unit was inducted in 2019 to fight against offenses in the city. The task force made a record number of 657 arrests in 2024. With the formation of the specialized police force, the city has seen a 12% decrease in crime in the past year. Bradford offers more than meets the eye. The city is known as the "Curry Capital of Britain," and even hosts a curry competition each year to celebrate its talented chefs. It also boasts the tallest water fountain in the U.K. (seen at Bradford City Hall) and the oldest active concert hall, St. George's Hall, which was built in the 1800s.
Beware of driving around in Bulgaria
Bulgaria is known for its beautiful mountainous landscapes, charming villages, and ancient history. It's one of the oldest countries in Europe, but tourists should heed warnings when traveling to the Balkans. Due to underdeveloped infrastructure and reckless driving habits, Bulgaria is one of the worst countries in Europe for driving. As a result, it has the highest number of road accident fatalities; Romania follows close behind.
"Rural roads can be a little potholed," remarked one Tripadvisor user. "Locals tend to drive fast and ignore speed limits, overtake in strange places, etc., however, just ignore them and you will be fine, road rage is very uncommon here." The good news for Bulgaria travelers is that the number of deaths on roadways is declining. According to data from the Interior Ministry (via The Sofia Globe), 376 individuals died in roadway accidents in the country between January and October of 2024, which is 77 fewer people than the year prior.
Skip Moscow amid the ongoing war
Moscow might seem like an interesting city to visit, but tourists should rethink traveling to Russia's capital amid its ongoing war with Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since 2014 when the peninsula of Crimea was invaded and annexed by Russian forces. Russia claimed the region as its own, but the land is Ukrainian territory, sparking armed conflict. Over nearly a decade, the countries conflicted with each other. However, an invasion by Russian forces in 2022 in an attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv sparked a war that continues today.
The U.S. Department of State has posted a level four travel advisory — the highest available — telling Americans not to travel to Russia amid the war. According to the government agency, U.S. citizens might experience harassment, detention, unconstitutional interpretation of local laws, and limited flights out of the country. Travelers set on going should note that the U.S. Embassy won't offer much help due to its restricted influence in Russia. ATMs have also stopped servicing international banks, meaning that bringing enough Russian rubles to last the duration of your vacation is necessary.
Gang violence grips Malmö
The Swedish city of Malmö may be one to skip on your next getaway to the coastal nation. While Sweden is the third safest country in the world, some hotspots have seen an uptick in crime in recent years. One of those is Mälmo, located in the southern region of the country and is currently experiencing gang violence.
The summer of 2024 saw 3 individuals killed in gang-related attacks, and 25 others might have been injured in similar incidents. Due to increased immigration in Sweden, Malmö has seen a rise in organized crime and the trafficking of military weapons into the country. Two British men were killed and burned in their car — reports speculate it was a gang-related hit.
As reported by Numbeo, Malmö has a high-level crime index of over 63 on a scale of 100. This has been increasing over the past five years, with crimes like assault, armed robbery, vandalism, and theft being common. Walking alone at night is not recommended, and travelers should be aware of their surroundings and recognize that gang-related violence often occurs in groups. "Just avoid areas around Rosengård/Lindängen and you will be fine," one individual wrote on Tripadvisor. "Not so much crime on tourist[s] in the center of Malmö."
Marseille tops the list as France's most perilous city
If France is in your travel plans, be aware that Marseille is notorious for violent activity and ranks No.1 out of all French cities for its crime rates. It has a crime index of over 71 on a scale of 100, as reported by Numbeo. While the city is famous for its charming harbors, gorgeous basilicas, medieval landmarks, and delicious cuisine, it's also notorious for criminal operations. Drug activity, vandalism, theft, and armed robbery are all listed as high-level incidents that occur in the city.
As reported by Le Monde, Marseille saw an all-time high of drug-related crimes in 2023. Forty-seven individuals were killed, and 118 others were injured — younger victims were mostly targeted. Public Prosecutor Nicolas Bessone stated that these statistics are at a "historically unprecedented level," and the numbers have more than doubled since 2020. Police officials say that majority of the violence stems from two criminal organizations warring. Most of the brutality occurs in low-income housing or less-developed areas away from the city center.
Tourists should beware of visiting Sarajevo
Tourists traveling to Bosnia and Herzegovina should be aware that the capital city of Sarajevo is no stranger to crime activities. These include petty thefts, bag snatching, and car hijacking, particularly in and around Mount Trebević. While Sarajevo has a moderate crime rate index by Numbeo, you should still make sure your belongings are locked and stowed away. Additionally, stay vigilant when in crowded spaces or on public transport. The good news is that Sarajevo's car theft rate declined in 2019 due to police efforts to combat the growing number of incidents. Still, it doesn't hurt to be cautious.
"Take trams from stops along the river, enter from the front, protect backpack under raincoat or in front. Be careful in crowded tourist locations," advised one user on Tripadvisor. For those who are determined to see Sarajevo, be sure to visit the historic quarter of Baščaršija, which offers a blend of traditional shops and eateries. It also hosts the Sarajevo war tunnel, which connected the only free territories of Dobrinja and Butmir when Serbian forces occupied the country in the early 1990s.
Dublin's murder rates have increased
While Dublin is a must-see on most bucket lists when visiting Ireland, travelers should note the city has seen a rise in crime in recent years. Violent activities have increased over the last five years, and vandalism, theft, and drug dealing are the most common. In 2023, the country's murder rate almost doubled from the year before, per Ireland's Central Statistics Office (via The European Conservative). Domestic disputes are thought to be a reason for the uptick. Tourists should also note that robbery, extortion, and hijacking incidents increased by over 20% in the same year.
With Dublin being an incredibly populated zone, individuals traveling through the city should take extra precautions to avoid falling victim to crimes. "I wouldn't advise people to walk along the Liffey boardwalk at any time of the day but especially after dark," a Dublin local recommended on Tripadvisor. "The areas around the north inner city are also problematic [at] times — however, trouble is rare ... [to be fair]." Travelers staying in Dublin should opt for safer neighborhoods around O'Connell Street or in the districts of Ballsbridge, Donnybrook, or Rathmines, which are generally considered to be secure options.
The Belgium city of Liége comes with an advisory warning
Belgium is known for a variety of items, like mouth-watering chocolate, waffles, beer, and fries, as well as music festivals, impressive Gothic architecture, and notable landmarks. However, those traveling to the popular European destination should note that the western city of Liège is more dangerous than other places like Bruges or Antwerp. Liége has a high-level crime index on Numbeo, and the numbers have increased since 2019. Robberies, attacks, car theft, drug activity, and vandalism are all among the incidents that contribute to the municipality's staggering crime statistics.
Liége also has a significantly high unemployment rate, which was driven in part by the decline of the steel industry and has contributed to the illegal acts in the city. "Our company has us [staying] in Liege quite often in order to conduct business," wrote a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Some of our colleagues have been mugged and some beaten after dark walking back to the hotel ... Try not to go out and walk alone at night and stay away from alley ways. Stay near the center of town," they advised.
How we determined which dangerous destinations tourists should think twice before visiting
Europe is a popular destination on many travelers' lists due to the sheer number of amazing, diverse, spectacular countries at one's fingertips upon landing. But while the views may offer a pleasant distraction, they don't omit the dangers in certain cities. For this reason, we researched each city's unique crime index reported by Numbeo, as well as analyzed travel warnings from the U.S. Department of State and the United Kingdom's official government website.
We also took into account whether crime had increased from previous years and how socio-economic issues played into the crime indexes for each area listed. In addition to data from official organizations, we consulted travelers' experiences to determine the general reputation each city had regarding safety. The result is a list of European regions in which you must never let down your guard.