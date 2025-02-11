'Coastal Meets Country' In This Trendy Florida Town Full Of Beaches And Vintage Shops
Florida is a state of contrasts. There are major cities and vast expanses of wilderness and farmlands. The dramatic blue waters of the Atlantic are on one side, and the calm, emerald-green waters of the Gulf are on the other. There are the tourist-magnet theme parks and super resorts but also small towns that feel out of their place and time.
The Florida Panhandle is another place where you can see contrasts. There's the spring break, party-holiday part — those beachy vacation towns near Panama City and Destin that draw millions of visitors. And then, there are places like the wild Big Bend region and the quiet islands and towns around Apalachicola Bay. These are pristine places; St. George Island, in particular, is one of the best islands in Florida.
On the shores of this bay is its namesake town, Apalachicola. Apalach, as the locals say, has been described as a place where "coastal meets country" by Country Living. It's a harbor town with shrimp boats tied to the pilings and a tidy, welcoming downtown area on the waterfront. There, you'll find antiquing, art galleries, fabulous dining and seafood, and much more. Best of all, this little town is just a few minutes away from some of the best beaches in the Panhandle.
Beaches, shopping, and big-city escape in Apalachicola
By Florida standards, Apalachicola is pretty remote. The nearest airports are the Northwest Florida Beaches Airport near Panama City (about two hours northwest) and the Tallahassee Regional Airport (about an hour and 45 minutes northeast). Needless to say, you'll be driving a while to get to Apalachicola, mostly on U.S. Highway 98. Called the Big Bend Scenic Byway, it connects many of the villages along this stretch of Gulf Coast from the Florida-Alabama border eastward toward Tampa Bay.
You can't come to the area without getting in some beach time, so you'll want to head to the offshore islands on the other side of Apalachicola Bay. Luckily, bridges make it easy to get around by car, and it's less than a 30-minute drive to the gorgeous sands of St. George Island. The island is home to a lovely beach community and one of Florida's best natural beaches: St. George Island State Park. The park occupies the island's eastern end and is pristine — a real island paradise.
When it's time to head back to town, Apalachicola has much to offer. Wandering the small grid between Market and Water Streets, you'll find a plethora of shops, restaurants, and cafes. Check out the Old Time Soda Fountain and Tin Shed Nautical & Antiques for a step back in time. There are also a half dozen popular options for fresh seafood within a small radius — the area is known for its outstanding oysters. Or, for sweet treats and pick-me-ups, try the Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company.
Finding Apalachicola's coastal-country lifestyle
There's no way around it — getting to Apalachicola requires a good, old-fashioned American road trip. Luckily, there are few places better equipped for such a journey. On this stretch of Florida's 'Forgotten Coast,' charming little villages and beach towns are interspersed with forests and wildlife refuges. The coast here isn't as built-up as it is in touristy Panama City, but there are small towns perfect for respites from the rest of the busy world.
If you want to stay in Apalachicola, there are several lovely inns, bed and breakfasts, and chain motels. The Gibson Inn, housed in a charming 1907 building with wrap-around verandahs, is a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award recipient, and it's located right downtown on Market Street. The area is also popular for vacation rentals, and many are available in the town or out on St. George Island, should you want to be closer to the beach.
The Forgotten Coast of Florida has similar weather and tourist seasons as the nearby Emerald Coast but with fewer visitors and a much more laid-back vibe. The town hosts many events throughout the year, including a popular Florida Seafood Festival every November. The busiest time of year is during the late summer — July through October. Unfortunately, this also corresponds to the peak months of hurricane season. When planning to visit, keep an eye on the tropical weather that occasionally affects this part of the Gulf.