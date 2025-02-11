'Coastal Meets Country' In This Trendy Florida Town Full Of Beaches And Vintage Shops

Florida is a state of contrasts. There are major cities and vast expanses of wilderness and farmlands. The dramatic blue waters of the Atlantic are on one side, and the calm, emerald-green waters of the Gulf are on the other. There are the tourist-magnet theme parks and super resorts but also small towns that feel out of their place and time.

The Florida Panhandle is another place where you can see contrasts. There's the spring break, party-holiday part — those beachy vacation towns near Panama City and Destin that draw millions of visitors. And then, there are places like the wild Big Bend region and the quiet islands and towns around Apalachicola Bay. These are pristine places; St. George Island, in particular, is one of the best islands in Florida.

On the shores of this bay is its namesake town, Apalachicola. Apalach, as the locals say, has been described as a place where "coastal meets country" by Country Living. It's a harbor town with shrimp boats tied to the pilings and a tidy, welcoming downtown area on the waterfront. There, you'll find antiquing, art galleries, fabulous dining and seafood, and much more. Best of all, this little town is just a few minutes away from some of the best beaches in the Panhandle.